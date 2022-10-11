Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Penn State at Michigan: 5 questions with The Michigan Insider
Penn State and Michigan are set to meet at noon Saturday in one of the highest-profile matchups of a high-profile weekend. Both the No. 10 Nittany Lions and the No. 5 Wolverines have Big Ten title — not to mention College Football Playoff — aspirations, but each team needs a win here to solidify their positions on the national stage.
247Sports
Michigan football reveals uniforms for Maize Out against Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday for its top-10 showdown against Penn State. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a video on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants and blue jerseys — with white gloves to contrast the planned "Maize Out" for fans.
Preview: Wisconsin at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Jim Leonhard era in Madison got off to a great start. Getting just six games to pick up the pieces following the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst, Leonhard took Wisconsin into Northwestern and came out with a 42-7 thumping of the Wildcats. Game...
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan expert score predictions from Lions247
No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) emerges from its bye week to begin The Gauntlet, starting with a matchup with No. 5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0) in Ann Arbor Saturday. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX.
Four Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Wisconsin
We react to several things the Spartans' head coach said this week ahead of MSU's game vs. the Badgers...
Four keys and a pick: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 5 Michigan football team gets its first true test of the season Saturday afternoon, when the 6-0 Wolverines host a fellow undefeated in No. 10 Penn State. Both teams have won big on the road, rank in the top-15 in 247Sports' Team Talent Composite and have been relatively untested so far this season, setting up for a fascinating, high-stakes matchup in Ann Arbor.
Michigan hockey: Wolverines dominate Boston University, 9-2, for first marquee win of the season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With both teams skating at even strength, it might have been a somewhat closer game. Instead, the No. 6 Michigan hockey team took advantage of two five-minutes majors to score four goals in the first 11 minutes of an eventual 9-2 blasting of No. 9 Boston University.
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Robinson: Recent wave of offers in the 2023 class could bring the balance still needed at Michigan State
The recent wave of offers in the 2023 class could bring the balance still needed at Michigan State and offers a lesson for the coaching staff going forward.
mgoblue
Wolverines Announce Captains for 2023 Season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Graduate student Natalie Wojcik along with seniors Sierra Brooks, Nicoletta Koulos and Gabby Wilson were voted captains of the 2022-23 University of Michigan women's gymnastics team. Wojcik was the 2022 AAI Award winner, which has been dubbed the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics and is given...
By the Numbers: How No. 5 Michigan, No. 10 Penn State match up statistically ahead of Saturday's game
The Michigan football team puts its 6-0 record to the test this Saturday, as the fifth-ranked Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State in what figures to be both teams' toughest tests of the season. There's undoubtedly some unknowns about how both teams will handle an uptick in competition, but how...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
WILX-TV
DeWitt Finds Friday Foe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo explains approach to transfer portal, why Spartans didn't add a transfer this offseason
Tom Izzo’s move to opt on not adding a player via the transfer portal is a move that could have drawn some criticism at B1G Basketball Media Days. Last year, the Spartans finished mid-pack in the B1G with an 11-9 conference record and 23-13 overall. Michigan State lost standouts Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie, and has just 10 scholarship players on its 2022-23 roster. Despite this, the Spartans didn’t add any players from the transfer portal for this season.
247Sports
