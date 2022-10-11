ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 5 Michigan football team gets its first true test of the season Saturday afternoon, when the 6-0 Wolverines host a fellow undefeated in No. 10 Penn State. Both teams have won big on the road, rank in the top-15 in 247Sports' Team Talent Composite and have been relatively untested so far this season, setting up for a fascinating, high-stakes matchup in Ann Arbor.

