Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Penn State at Michigan: 5 questions with The Michigan Insider

Penn State and Michigan are set to meet at noon Saturday in one of the highest-profile matchups of a high-profile weekend. Both the No. 10 Nittany Lions and the No. 5 Wolverines have Big Ten title — not to mention College Football Playoff — aspirations, but each team needs a win here to solidify their positions on the national stage.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Michigan football reveals uniforms for Maize Out against Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday for its top-10 showdown against Penn State. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a video on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants and blue jerseys — with white gloves to contrast the planned "Maize Out" for fans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Preview: Wisconsin at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Jim Leonhard era in Madison got off to a great start. Getting just six games to pick up the pieces following the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst, Leonhard took Wisconsin into Northwestern and came out with a 42-7 thumping of the Wildcats. Game...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Four keys and a pick: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 5 Michigan football team gets its first true test of the season Saturday afternoon, when the 6-0 Wolverines host a fellow undefeated in No. 10 Penn State. Both teams have won big on the road, rank in the top-15 in 247Sports' Team Talent Composite and have been relatively untested so far this season, setting up for a fascinating, high-stakes matchup in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Announce Captains for 2023 Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Graduate student Natalie Wojcik along with seniors Sierra Brooks, Nicoletta Koulos and Gabby Wilson were voted captains of the 2022-23 University of Michigan women's gymnastics team. Wojcik was the 2022 AAI Award winner, which has been dubbed the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics and is given...
ANN ARBOR, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

DeWitt Finds Friday Foe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
DEWITT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo explains approach to transfer portal, why Spartans didn't add a transfer this offseason

Tom Izzo’s move to opt on not adding a player via the transfer portal is a move that could have drawn some criticism at B1G Basketball Media Days. Last year, the Spartans finished mid-pack in the B1G with an 11-9 conference record and 23-13 overall. Michigan State lost standouts Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie, and has just 10 scholarship players on its 2022-23 roster. Despite this, the Spartans didn’t add any players from the transfer portal for this season.
EAST LANSING, MI
