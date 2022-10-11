Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location

WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts.

The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham.

Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location. On-the-spot interviews will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Marylou’s has always emphasized the quality of our coffee and the hometown enthusiasm of our team members,” a post on the chain’s website reads. “We’ve always encouraged each employee to know the favorites of their regular patrons and greet new customers as if they had been coming daily.”

Founded in 1986, Marylou’s now operates more than 40 locations across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

