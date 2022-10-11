ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Officer hit breaking up fight at Eastern High School in DC

By Brian Farrell
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were at a high school in Northeast Tuesday after a special police officer with District of Columbia Public Schools was hit trying to break up a fight.

The fight took place at Eastern High School, located at 1700 E. Capitol St. NE.

A spokeswoman for MPD said the special police officer who was hit was a sergeant. As of 1:35 p.m. police still were at the high school investigating exactly what happened.

DC News Now reached out to the school district for information about the situation.

A spokesman for District of Columbia Public Schools said late Tuesday afternoon that the issue was an isolated one and that the officer was separating students when the officer was hit. The spokesman said the officer was “fine and doing well.”

Comments / 2

DC News Now

DC News Now

