Peoria, IL

1470 WMBD

ISU Board approves “CEFCU Arena” bid

NORMAL, Ill. – It’s official — the name of CEFCU will be imprinted into a big piece of Illinois State University. The ISU Board of Trustees Friday voted to accept three-point one million dollars in donations over ten years to rename Redbird Arena after the Peoria-based credit union.
NORMAL, IL
osfhealthcare.org

Overcoming a Potential Nursing Shortage

Heather Bomstad grew up knowing she wanted to help people who were sick and in need of care. So she followed in her aunt’s footsteps and became a registered nurse, working her way up the ranks to where she is today – chief nursing officer for OSF Healthcare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, Illinois and Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota, Illinois.
MENDOTA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

ISU Redbird Arena to become ‘CEFCU Arena’

NORMAL, Ill. – A Peoria-based financial institution wants to make a big donation to its neighbors to the south and east. Agenda documents for Friday’s meeting of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees indicate consideration of a plan to rename ISU’s Redbird Arena “CEFCU Arena.”
NORMAL, IL
Peoria, IL
Education
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
Central Illinois Proud

Job and Resource Fair returns to help unemployed locals

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s ninth annual Job and Resource Fair returned to the Riverplex Center Thursday afternoon to provide options for those looking for employment. Businesses like OSF Healthcare, CEFCU, and Evonik were among the 25 employers with tables set up to give out information. The fair...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria City Council gets update on SAFE-T Act

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria isn’t really giving an opinion just yet on all the controversy and confusion surrounding the cashless bail and pre-trial release provisions of the state’s “SAFE-T Act” — passed in 2021 but parts of which don’t take effect until January.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

More cuts at Journal Star parent company

PEORIA, Ill. – Staff and printed editions of the Peoria Journal Star have been cut significantly over the years — now, the cuts may get worse. According to a company e-mail obtained by the Poynter Institute, parent company Gannett announced this week more cuts, on top of four hundred layoffs and four hundred open position cuts made months ago.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The first of many spooky events in Bloomington starts Friday. Is your costume ready? Check out this list to see all the places in Bloomington you can find fun and frights this Halloween season. Get your Halloween spirit in gear with the Bloomington Parks &...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County adopts annual tax levy

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County property owners will have to cough up a little more cash after the board of commissioners voted to adopt the annual tax levy Thursday. The property tax rate will remain flat at 82.41 cents per one hundred dollars of equalized assessed value....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Traffic alert: Roads to close for ISU Homecoming

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As Redbird alums flock back to Illinois State University this weekend, residents of Normal should be aware of road closures due to homecoming events. ISU’s Homecoming Town and Gown 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk (in-person and virtual) and Parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 8 a.m. Runners will start at the Student Fitness Center and end at the Quad, traveling through major thoroughfares such as College Avenue, University Street, North Street and School Street along the way.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin City Council approves video gaming fee change

PEKIN, Ill. – The City of Pekin will once again start to collect its share of video gaming revenue, after months of holding off as they determined what to do about it. The Pekin City Council this week voted in favor of changing the video gaming fee structure so that instead of a thousand dollars per quarter per terminal, either the business or the terminal operator would pay two and a half percent of a terminal’s earnings per quarter.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
PEORIA, IL

