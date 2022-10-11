BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO