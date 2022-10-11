Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
ISU Board approves “CEFCU Arena” bid
NORMAL, Ill. – It’s official — the name of CEFCU will be imprinted into a big piece of Illinois State University. The ISU Board of Trustees Friday voted to accept three-point one million dollars in donations over ten years to rename Redbird Arena after the Peoria-based credit union.
osfhealthcare.org
Overcoming a Potential Nursing Shortage
Heather Bomstad grew up knowing she wanted to help people who were sick and in need of care. So she followed in her aunt’s footsteps and became a registered nurse, working her way up the ranks to where she is today – chief nursing officer for OSF Healthcare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, Illinois and Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota, Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
1470 WMBD
ISU Redbird Arena to become ‘CEFCU Arena’
NORMAL, Ill. – A Peoria-based financial institution wants to make a big donation to its neighbors to the south and east. Agenda documents for Friday’s meeting of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees indicate consideration of a plan to rename ISU’s Redbird Arena “CEFCU Arena.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Job and Resource Fair returns to help unemployed locals
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s ninth annual Job and Resource Fair returned to the Riverplex Center Thursday afternoon to provide options for those looking for employment. Businesses like OSF Healthcare, CEFCU, and Evonik were among the 25 employers with tables set up to give out information. The fair...
1470 WMBD
Peoria City Council gets update on SAFE-T Act
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria isn’t really giving an opinion just yet on all the controversy and confusion surrounding the cashless bail and pre-trial release provisions of the state’s “SAFE-T Act” — passed in 2021 but parts of which don’t take effect until January.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
Easter Seals’ retired leader to be honored at Tribute Dinner in November
PEORIA, Ill. — Retired President and CEO of Easter Seals Central Illinois, Steve Thompson, spent 42 years asking the community to open their hearts and pocket books to help kids. He tells WMBD’s “The Greg and Dan Show”, it was all worth it. “Part of philanthropy...
Central Illinois Proud
BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
1470 WMBD
More cuts at Journal Star parent company
PEORIA, Ill. – Staff and printed editions of the Peoria Journal Star have been cut significantly over the years — now, the cuts may get worse. According to a company e-mail obtained by the Poynter Institute, parent company Gannett announced this week more cuts, on top of four hundred layoffs and four hundred open position cuts made months ago.
1470 WMBD
Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The first of many spooky events in Bloomington starts Friday. Is your costume ready? Check out this list to see all the places in Bloomington you can find fun and frights this Halloween season. Get your Halloween spirit in gear with the Bloomington Parks &...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County adopts annual tax levy
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County property owners will have to cough up a little more cash after the board of commissioners voted to adopt the annual tax levy Thursday. The property tax rate will remain flat at 82.41 cents per one hundred dollars of equalized assessed value....
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic alert: Roads to close for ISU Homecoming
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As Redbird alums flock back to Illinois State University this weekend, residents of Normal should be aware of road closures due to homecoming events. ISU’s Homecoming Town and Gown 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk (in-person and virtual) and Parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 8 a.m. Runners will start at the Student Fitness Center and end at the Quad, traveling through major thoroughfares such as College Avenue, University Street, North Street and School Street along the way.
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
starvedrock.media
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Opening Distribution Center In Princeton; Nearly 150 New Jobs Expected
A new distribution center is bringing jobs to Princeton. Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a 600,000 square foot distribution facility that's expected to create 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. The capital investment is near $70 million. It's expected to be up and running in 2024.
1470 WMBD
Pekin City Council approves video gaming fee change
PEKIN, Ill. – The City of Pekin will once again start to collect its share of video gaming revenue, after months of holding off as they determined what to do about it. The Pekin City Council this week voted in favor of changing the video gaming fee structure so that instead of a thousand dollars per quarter per terminal, either the business or the terminal operator would pay two and a half percent of a terminal’s earnings per quarter.
1470 WMBD
No tax rate hike, but expect higher property tax bills in Peoria County
PEORIA, Ill. — Local residents and businesses in Peoria County will face higher property tax bills, but not because local tax rates are going up, rather because the county will be spending significantly more money. It’s one take away as the Peoria County Board approves its budget for the...
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
Comments / 1