Related
Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions
Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid may interact with common heart medications
Heart disease patients with symptomatic COVID-19 are often treated with nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) to prevent progression to severe disease; however, it can interact with some previously prescribed medications. A review paper published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology examines the potential drug-drug interactions (DDIs) between Paxlovid and commonly used cardiovascular medications, as well as potential options to mitigate severe adverse effects.
Study explores links between people taking multiple medications and dementia diagnosis
People with dementia are likely to have taken more than three medications for other health conditions in the five years directly before their diagnosis, according to new research. The study is the first to provide an in-depth exploration of the links between evolving polypharmacy—which involves a patient being prescribed more...
Study reveals high incidence of chronic kidney disease in diabetes beset by disparities
An article published in the New England Journal of Medicine highlights a study revealing a concerningly high incidence, or rate of new onset, of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes that was most evident in racial and ethnic minority groups. The prevalence of kidney failure requiring dialysis or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is the pandemic finally over? We asked the experts
Public health officials agree that the end of the pandemic is in sight but not here yet. So where does it leave educators, top business executives, and public health experts? Adjusting to a world of constant vigilance for COVID flare-ups, accepting hybrid workplaces, hustling to make up for lost school time—and avoiding "lethal inflexibility" if the virus mutates into a more deadly threat.
Opioid addiction treatment disparities could worsen if phone telehealth option ends, study suggests
As the nation ponders the future of temporary pandemic-era telehealth rules, a new study suggests that phone calls and video chats may play an important role in leveling the playing field for medication-based treatment for opioid addiction. The study is based on data from more than 17,000 veterans nationwide treated...
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
Experimental cancer drug could be effective in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Researchers have shown that the medication saracatinib shows promise as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Saracatinib worked as well or better than two approved drugs at reducing tissue scarring in preclinical models of IPF according to the study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Identification of molecule capable of reducing neurodegenerative processes in the elderly
Researchers from the D'Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) have just published a study in Translational Psychiatry that elucidates the mechanisms involved in the cognitive deficits of human aging. The research considers the action of molecules that can fight inflammatory processes in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and potentiate the endocannabinoid system.
'No one should cancel their colonoscopies': Addressing controversy from a recent clinical trial
Despite some confusing messages this week around the value of colonoscopies, Wilmot Cancer Institute physicians and clinicians across the U.S. say the procedure remains the best and most proven way to detect cancer and prevent colorectal cancer deaths. The controversy stems from a New England Journal of Medicine article published...
Findings support repurposing rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin for diabetes
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
How to change Medicare plans—and why you might want to
Medicare open enrollment starts soon, but 7 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries say they don't compare Medicare plans during this period, according to a 2021 analysis by KFF, a health policy nonprofit. That's not great, since Medicare Advantage plans—which operate much like the private insurance you may have had through an...
Safety and efficacy of intraventicular immunovirotherapy with oncolytic HSV-1 for CNS cancers
Metastatic or leptomeningeal disease (LMD), the spreading of a brain cancer to the meninges, is a devastating cancer complication that does not respond well to conventional therapies. While researchers can directly inoculate some brain tumors with an engineered virus that selectively targets cancer cells, this invasive technique is not feasible for widespread or surgically inaccessible malignancies, such as in LMD.
For Alzheimer's patients, a controversial drug brings hope
At 53, Michele Hall was at the height of her legal career. She'd just sent her three kids to college. She had decades ahead with her husband Doug—after nearly 30 years of marriage, the couple looked forward to celebrating 30 more. Then came the shocking diagnosis. Michele had Alzheimer's...
Research finds that two out of five adults who use cigarettes smoke menthol
Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study released by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. Menthol use is much more common among adult smokers who are younger, from racial/ethnic minoritized groups and with mental health problems. The results are published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.
Allergy meds in street opioids make overdoses more deadly
A new study is sounding the alarm about the addition of antihistamines to street forms of opioids—and how they might make a fatal overdose more likely. The prime drug in question is diphenhydramine, found commonly in over-the-counter allergy meds such as Benadryl. Because opioid use can spur itchy skin...
Symptoms, quality of life important to guide treatment for peripheral artery disease (PAD)
For the approximately 8.5 million people in the U.S. living with peripheral artery disease (PAD—pronounced P-A-D), which is narrowed or clogged arteries in the legs, treatment decisions and criteria for success should be led by their symptoms and self-reported quality of life, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation. An American Heart Association scientific statement is an expert analysis of current research and may inform future treatment guidelines.
Novel monoclonal antibody therapy for SARS-CoV-2
An entirely new approach to monoclonal antibody therapy shows that targeting the more genetically stable internal protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus rather than the surface spike protein can also clear SARS-CoV-2, reports a study from Northwestern Medicine and the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
New computer platform helps match patients with cancer to trials of targeted therapy
As more patients with cancer have their tumors genomically profiled, and more therapies targeting genomic alterations enter clinical trials, the task of connecting patients to trials for which they are eligible can be especially challenging. A computer platform developed at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute makes the matching process both easier and faster, its designers report in a new study.
Understanding mental health and mental illness
Mental health is the overall wellness of how you think, regulate your feelings and behave. A mental disorder may be present when patterns or changes in thinking, feeling or behaving cause distress or disrupt a person's ability to function. Cultural norms and social expectations also play a role in defining...
