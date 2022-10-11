Read full article on original website
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
Thousands facing eviction denied counsel
A perilously long escalator carries lawyers and tenants to the second floor of the Bronx Housing Court on a Wednesday afternoon. They step off gingerly and some splinter off towards Room 250, where a bank of computers awaits. The Help Room is provisioned with photocopiers offering 15 cents per page, stacks of court forms, and video conference stations – a few of the services available to the 136 households summoned each day to virtual intake for an eviction filing in the Bronx.
'Missing': Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old Bronx woman, vanished in 2018
In the latest episode of "Missing," which you can watch at the link, Kristin Thorne investigates the case of Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old aspiring chef who disappeared from the Bronx in September 2018.
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
To solve NYC's housing crisis, large-scale developments are being considered
There is no perfect solution to New York City’s daunting housing problem. But amid soaring rent prices and surging population growth, some city officials are ready to begin somewhere to address the crisis. “This is the site on which we’re going to building the Halletts North project,” City Councilmember...
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
Rents in NYC have peaked at record highs
Finally, renters in New York City can catch a little bit of a break: After months of record highs, rents in New York City appear to have peaked. For the first time in four months, the median rent in Brooklyn didn’t set an all-time record. However, at $3,495, it is still the second highest in history and only $5 off the all-time record of $3,500, which was set in August, according to the September edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets.
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food
A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
Brooklyn Borough President Fires Deputy Over Toxic Work Environment
Diana Richardson, a former Crown Heights assemblywoman, has effectively been terminated from her job as Brooklyn’s deputy borough president following a string of staff and constituent complaints about her behavior, the Brooklyn Borough President confirmed. “After a series of conversations, Ms. Diana Richardson will no longer serve at Brooklyn...
Mom Lets 10-Year-Old Son Get Tattoo in New York State
A woman in New York State is taking a lot of heat on social media after she let her 10-year-old son get a tattoo. Are people being too dramatic? Was this okay?. The story is kind of crazy. At school, the 10-year-old kid walked into the nurses office to ask...
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
New York City Woman Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize
A New York woman won a lottery prize valued at millions of dollars. Nhjelae Morris, of Staten Island, claimed a $5 million top prize from the New York Lottery’s "$5,000,000 Riches" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 7. She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment...
