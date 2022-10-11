ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America

When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
YONKERS, NY
riverdalepress.com

Thousands facing eviction denied counsel

A perilously long escalator carries lawyers and tenants to the second floor of the Bronx Housing Court on a Wednesday afternoon. They step off gingerly and some splinter off towards Room 250, where a bank of computers awaits. The Help Room is provisioned with photocopiers offering 15 cents per page, stacks of court forms, and video conference stations – a few of the services available to the 136 households summoned each day to virtual intake for an eviction filing in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
newyorkupstate.com

CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Rents in NYC have peaked at record highs

Finally, renters in New York City can catch a little bit of a break: After months of record highs, rents in New York City appear to have peaked. For the first time in four months, the median rent in Brooklyn didn’t set an all-time record. However, at $3,495, it is still the second highest in history and only $5 off the all-time record of $3,500, which was set in August, according to the September edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food

A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Borough President Fires Deputy Over Toxic Work Environment

Diana Richardson, a former Crown Heights assemblywoman, has effectively been terminated from her job as Brooklyn’s deputy borough president following a string of staff and constituent complaints about her behavior, the Brooklyn Borough President confirmed. “After a series of conversations, Ms. Diana Richardson will no longer serve at Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Mom Lets 10-Year-Old Son Get Tattoo in New York State

A woman in New York State is taking a lot of heat on social media after she let her 10-year-old son get a tattoo. Are people being too dramatic? Was this okay?. The story is kind of crazy. At school, the 10-year-old kid walked into the nurses office to ask...
KIDS
cnyhomepage.com

NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
UTICA, NY
KISS 104.1

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
ENVIRONMENT
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY

