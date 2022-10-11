Mahomes wins Week 5, Allen holds onto No. 1, Tua continues freefall in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

CHIEFS’ MAHOMES WINS WEEK 5, CLIMBS TO 2ND FOR SEASON; TUA CONTINUES FREEFALL IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes scored a 46.90-point game Monday night to win Week 5 and vault two spots into second place overall in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Mahomes is the first multiple-week winner of the season, but Buffalo’s Josh Allen holds onto the No. 1 spot for the third straight week. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, who led after Week 2, has tumbled to 17th place since being sidelined by a concussion. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. This is the 25th season of the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired, with Steve Young the first-ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022:

Miami Herald 2022 NFL QB Rankings

Rk LW Player, Team Week 5 Season

1 .1. Josh Allen, BUF 44.20 199.55

2. 4. Patrick Mahomes, KC 46.60 191.90

3. 2. Justin Herbert, LAC 29.40 178.90

4. 5. Tom Brady, TB 43.55 178.45

5. 3. Geno Smith, SEA 29.40 175.25

6. 15. Kirk Cousins, MIN 42.80 156.35

7. 7. Jalen Hurts, PHI 32.95 155.95

8. 8. Kyler Murray, ARI 26.50 148.05

9. 10. Aaron Rodgers, GB 28.10 147.85

10. 13. Matthew Stafford, LAR 29.40 146.15

11. 9. Joe Burrow, CIN 23.85 144.80

12. 17. Carson Wentz, WAS 32.95 140.50

13. 14. Matt Ryan, IND 22.55 136.30

14. 16. Lamar Jackson, BAL 19.70 130.35

15. 11. Jared Goff, DET 11.45 129.75

16. 12. Trevor Lawrence, JAC 11.30 128.60

17. 6. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA DNP 126.75

18. 19. Derek Carr, LV 26.05 122.95

19. 20. Jacoby Brissett, CLE 19.50 114.00

20. 21. Ryan Tannehill, TEN 22.05 110.25

21. 25. Daniel Jones, NYG 30.85 108.40

22. 18. Russell Wilson, DEN 10.70 107.70

23. 23. Davis Mills, HOU 20.00 104.90

24. 22. Cooper Rush, DAL 14.10 99.95

25. 28. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF 29.65 92.85

37. 36. Teddy Bridgewater, MIA -1.00 11.65

38. --. Skylar Thompson, MIA 10.30 10.30

Bubble: Joe Flacco, NYJ, 82.95. Week 5 best: Mahomes, KC, 46.60 (29-43, 292, 4-0 in win). Week 5 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Thompson, MIA, 10.30 (19-33, 166, 0-1 in loss).

Record-best week: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, 80.10 (2014). Record-worst week: Tim Hasselbeck, WAS, minus-23.20 (2003). Season-record point total: Peyton Manning, DEN, 714.85 (2013).