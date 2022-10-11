ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth

By WCCO Staff
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — For the second time this year, a Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth is the winner of a $1 million prize.

A ticket was bought at a Holiday gas station on 5699 Miller Trunk Hwy. in Duluth that matched the first five numbers drawn on Monday. The winning numbers are 3-6-11-17-22. That gas station will earn a $5,000 bonus.

This is the second winning $1 million lottery ticket bought in Duluth in the last five months. The first ticket was purchased from a different Holiday station located at 2432 London Rd. The numbers on that ticket matched the numbers drawn on June 25 and the winner of that ticket has since claimed the prize.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

The $1 million prize must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery's headquarters in Roseville.

No one won the Powerball jackpot during the Monday drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $420 million.

