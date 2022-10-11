Hitchcock football QB Lloyd Jones voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)

Congratulations to Hitchcock football sophomore quarterback Lloyd Jones III for being voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 2!

Jones had a monster performance through the air during Week 6 action and powered the Bulldogs’ offense in a back-and-forth shootout against Salado in the team’s nond-district finale.

He threw for 312 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions on 12-of-20 passing to help lead Hitchcock to a 35-30 road win over the Eagles.

Jones ran away with our latest Texas Athlete of the Week vote to capture this week's honor, receiving 68.94% of the vote. Troup RB/LB Kevin Pierce finished second with 24.91% of the vote.

Jones and the Bulldogs kept rolling during Week 7 of the 2022 Texas high school football season, beating Yoakum 49-20 at home in their District 12-3A DI opener.

Hitchcock (7-0, 1-0) returns to action for a first-place battle between unbeaten teams in District 12-3A DI when the Bulldogs square off against the Columbus Cardinals (7-0, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivetx .

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for Sept. 26-Oct. 2:

FOOTBALL

PASSING STARS

Bennett Fryman, Frisco Lone Star QB

Fryman completed 15 of 19 passes for 353 yards and six touchdowns through the air in the Rangers’ 69-14 drubbing of district rival Frisco Liberty. He also scrambled 10 times for 102 rushing yards.

Matteo Quattrin, Frisco Independence QB

Quattrin was 17-of-23 passing for 274 yards and three TDs in the Knights’ 44-10 win against Denton on Thursday night.

Brennan Storer, Highland Park QB

Storer threw for two touchdown passes and 210 yards on 9-of-21 passing and ran for 142 rushing yards and a touchdown run on 14 carries to lead the Scots past Dallas Jesuit in a pivotal 35-28 win Friday night that helped Highland Park remain undefeated.

Jake Strong, Justin Northwest QB

Strong, a Texas Tech commit, completed 19 of 27 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Texans to a 58-7 lopsided win over Azle on Friday.

Patrick Burke, Episcopal School of Dallas QB

Burke went off during the Eagles’ 39-35 shootout win against Houston Episcopal in SPC play, throwing for 295 yards and three TDs on 15-of-26 passing. He also ran 18 times for 114 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Hauss Hejny, Aledo QB

Hejny completed 7 of 10 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns and added 57 rushing yards and two touchdown runs on five carries in Aledo’s lopsided 52-7 district win over The Colony on Friday.

Lloyd Jones III, Hitchcock QB

Jones was excellent through the air Saturday, completing 12 of 20 passes for 312 yards and five TDs to lead the Bulldogs to a 35-30 win against Salado that helped Hitchcock remain undefeated.

Trey Reese, Humble Kingwood QB

In Kingwood’s 45-14 district win over Beaumont United on Friday night, Reese threw for 219 yards and four touchdowns on 11-of-23 passing.

Conner Kenyon, Austin Bowie QB

Kenyon shined in the Bulldogs’ 51-14 win against Austin High, throwing for 261 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-20 passing. He also ran four times for 11 rushing yards and a touchdown run for Bowie.

David Amador, Galena Park North Shore WR

Amador, a senior wide receiver and UTSA commit, shifted over to quarterback during the first quarter of the Mustangs’ 38-3 win over C.E. King on Thursday night. He finished with 184 yards and two touchdown throws on 7-of-10 passing, as well as 90 rushing yards and two touchdown runs on 12 carries.

Mason Graham, Amarillo QB

Graham was outstanding through the air in the Sandies’ 56-20 victory over Amarillo Caprock, throwing for 359 yards and seven TDs on 20-of-30 passing. He also ran four times for 5 yards and a rushing touchdown, his eighth touchdown of the game for Amarillo on Thursday night.

Isaac Galvan, El Paso Montwood QB

Galvan had a tremendous performance against district rival El Paso Franklin on Thursday, completing 37 of 52 passes for 460 yards and three TD throws to lead Montwood to a 43-42 shootout win.

Emmanuel Ibanez, Dumas QB

Ibanez completed 10 of 12 pass attempts for 131 yards and three TDs to lead Dumas to a 37-0 road win against El Paso Austin on Thursday night. He also tallied 136 rushing yards and three touchdown runs on nine carries.

Ashton Dubose, San Antonio Brennan QB

Dubose scrambled six times for 93 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs and threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-31 passing to lead Brennan to a 41-6 win over San Antonio O’Connor in district play.

Patrick Overmyer, Kingwood Park QB

Overmyer was superb Thursday night when he completed 17 of 26 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns through the air to lead Kingwood Park to a 34-13 win at La Porte. He also ended the night with 56 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs on six carries for the Panthers.

Fred Dale, Austin Anderson QB

Dale was 14-of-18 passing for 350 yards and six TDs through the air to lead Anderson to a 59-7 blowout victory against Austin Akins. He also ran for 56 yards and a rushing touchdown on three carries for the Trojans.

Kenneth Rosenthal, Houston Lamar QB

Rosenthal completed 8 of 14 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns and scrambled twice for 14 yards and a rushing touchdown, as the Texans rolled to a 63-0 district win over Houston Westside.

DJ Lagway, Willis QB

Lagway completed 24 of 32 passes for 388 yards and four TDs through the air and scrambled six times for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground to lead the Wildkats to a 55-14 road victory against Cleveland..

Jace Moseley, Hallsville QB

Moseley completed 20 of 30 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns and carried 13 times for 132 yards and a TD in the Bobcats' 41-37 win over Marshall.

Da'Marion Van Zandt, Kilgore QB

In the Bulldogs' 56-7 win over Jacksonville, Van Zandt completed 13 of 16 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Chase Johnson, Daingerfield QB

Johnson completed 18 of 23 passes for 301 yards and six touchdowns and added 40 rushing yards in a 56-6 win over Hughes Springs.

Boston Seahorn, Big Sandy Harmony QB/DB

Seahorn scored on three touchdown runs and returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown in the Eagles' 45-10 win over New Diana.

Calan Castles, Beckville QB

Castles completed 11 of 16 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 53 yards and a TD in the Bearcats' 62-6 win over Hawkins.

Keldric Luster, McKinney QB

Luster, an SMU commit, shined both through the air and on the ground during the Lions’ 60-51 shootout win over Denton Braswell on Friday night. He threw for 385 yards and three TDs on 22-of-31 passing and scrambled seven times for 92 rushing yards and a touchdown run for McKinney.

Demetrius Brisbon, Tyler Chapel Hill QB

Brisbon threw for 43 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-9 passing and ran nine times for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 42-21 win over Palestine.

Clint Thurman, Lindale QB

Thurman was 13-of-19 passing for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and he had eight carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-21 win over Athens.

Ryan Gafford, Stephenville QB

The Yellow Jackets’ QB tossed four TD passes — covering 75, 55, 33 and 24 yards — and finished with 270 yards on 11-of-19 passing, as Stephenville improved to 6-0 with a 42-21 win against rival Brownwood. Gafford also ran for 24 yards on five carries.

Lake Bennett, Rockwall QB

Bennett was 12-of-18 passing for 276 yards and added 68 yards rushing on 20 carries with three TDs in his team’s 37-34 win against Mesquite Horn.

Kyler Finney, Winnsboro QB

Finney completed 11 of 21 pass attempts for 266 yards and four TDs, and he added a touchdown run in a 55-0 win over Commerce.

Jake Snider, George West QB

Snider ran eight times Friday night for 102 rushing yards and three touchdown runs to power the Longhorns’ to a blowout 72-7 district win against Monte Alto. He also threw for 221 yards and four TDs on 14-of-20 passing for George West.

Briggs Green, Llano QB

Green completed 16 of 24 passes for 259 yards and five touchdowns and ran five times for 23 yards in Llano's 51-12 victory over Luling.

Mabrey Mettauer, The Woodlands QB

Mettauer completed 14 of 24 passes for 304 yards and five touchdown throws to help the Highlanders roll to a 63-0 win against Conroe Grand Oaks in district play Friday.

Blake Flowers, Seminole QB

Flowers was an efficient passer Friday night, when he threw for 432 yards and five touchdowns 31-of-41 passing in the Indians’ 63-28 victory against Big Spring.

Haydn Harris, Diboll QB

Harris threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-24 passing and also ran for 13 yards on two carries in the Lumberjacks’ 45-7 win over Palestine Westwood.

RUSHING STARS

Luke Anderson, Fort Worth Christian RB

Anderson rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Fort Worth Christian past Dallas Christian 35-24 in a matchup between undefeated teams.

AJ Newberry, South Grand Prairie RB

Newberry rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the Warriors’ 41-0 win against Arlington Sam Houston on Friday, South Grand Prairie’s first win of the season.

Parker Polk, Grapevine RB

Polk ran for 197 yards and three rushing TDs on 25 carries to help Grapevine earn a hard-fought 44-26 victory over Colleyville Heritage and the Red Rail rivalry trophy.

Jarvis Reed, Mansfield Timberview RB

Reed starred in the Wolves’ 54-28 victory against district rival Birdville, rushing nine times for 201 yards and a pair of touchdown runs Friday night.

Michael Barrow, Arlington Martin RB

Barrow accounted for three total TDs — passing, rushing and receiving scores — in the Warriors’ 73-22 blowout win over Arlington Lamar in district play. He finished with 103 rushing yards and a touchdown run on 11 carries, 43 receiving yards and a touchdown grab on two catches and a 3-yard touchdown pass for Martin.

Martayous Hurd, Denton Ryan RB

Hurd powered the Raiders’ rushing attack in a 50-0 win against Fort Worth South Hills, running seven times for 146 yards and three of Ryan’s six total rushing TDs on Thursday night.

Cannon Reed, Shallowater RB

Reed recorded 14 carries for 157 yards and four touchdown runs Saturday afternoon, as Shallowater posted a 63-17 neutral-site victory against Pecos at the Mustang Bowl in Andrews.

Dallas Payne, Houston Stratford RB

Payne was the featured back in Stratford’s 45-42 shootout win over Cypress Creek in district play Saturday, logging 19 carries for 167 rushing yards and all three of the Spartans’ touchdown runs.

Christian Womack, Tomball RB

Womack racked up 31 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, as the Cougars downed Klein Oak in a 34-31 win to help Tomball stay right on track in its district title hunt.

Caleb Komolafe, Katy Tompkins RB

In the Falcons’ 49-14 win over district rival Katy Taylor on Thursday, Komolafe tallied 14 carries for 184 rushing yards and four of seven total touchdown runs for Tompkins.

Justin Cannon, Leander Rouse RB

Cannon rushed 26 times Thursday night for 190 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and added a 33-yard reception to lead Leander Rouse to a 48-28 victory against Pflugerville Connally in district play.

Nicholas Tramble, Houston Booker T. Washington RB

Tramble toted the ball 13 times for 174 rushing yards and three touchdown runs in the Eagles' 63-14 blowout win over Houston Wheatley.

Osmar Martinez, Lyford QB

Nartinez scrambled out of the pocket 17 times for 233 yards and all four of Lyford’s rushing TDs in the Bulldogs' 32-6 road win against Bishop on Thursday. He also threw for 91 yards and a fifth touchdown on 2-of-8 passing.

Cameron Dickey, Austin Crockett RB

Dickey rushed for 260 yards and four of five Cougars’ touchdown runs on 10 carries Thursday night, powering Crockett to a 63-0 blowout victory over Austin LASA in district play.

Murray Moore, Fort Worth Dunbar RB

Moore didn’t make a ton of trips to the end zone in Dunbar’s 66-33 win over Fort Worth Western Hills on Thursday, but he made a critical difference for the Wildcats with 31 carries for a game-high 327 rushing yards — 224 of which he earned during the second half — and one of the team’s four touchdown runs.

Zaccheas Baynes, Cy-Fair RB

Baynes tallied 13 carries for 125 yards and three rushing TDs to help Cy-Fair beat district rival Jersey Village in a 61-49 shootout win. He also caught two passes for 92 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Steven Galindo, El Paso Eastlake RB

Galindo carried the ball 19 times for 181 rushing yards and three touchdown runs in Eastlake's 34-0 win over El Paso Socorro.

Adeyemi Adeleke, Klein Cain RB

Adeleke powered the Hurricanes’ rushing attack Friday with 14 carries for 130 yards and three rushing TDs in a 48-34 win against district rival Klein.

TJ Andrews, San Antonio Taft RB

Andrews tallied 18 carries for 226 yards and a pair of touchdown runs to help Taft pick up a 44-6 win against Denton.

Major McBride, Pottsboro RB

McBride rushed for 189 yards on 20 carries and scored six touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 48-19 win against Mineola.

Kevin Pierce, Troup RB/LB

In Troup's 63-6 win over Quitman, Pierce rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries and added two tackles for loss and an interception on the defensive side.

Cason Owens, Longview Christian Heritage RB/DB

Owens carried 16 times for 167 yards and five touchdowns, passed for 57 yards and a touchdown and recorded five tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups on defense in the Sentinels' 56-8 win over Rockwall Heritage Christian.

Andrew Petter, Georgetown RB

Petter carried the ball 18 times for 168 yards and four rushing touchdowns in the Eagles’ 70-28 road win over Pflugerville Hendrickson.

Noah Long, Liberty Hill RB

Long ran the ball just nine times Friday night, but earned a game-high 175 yards and three rushing TDs in the Panthers’ dominant 70-10 road win against Bastrop Cedar Creek.

Sedrick Alexander, Austin LBJ RB

Alexander, a Vanderbilt commit, rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and caught a 20-yard pass in Austin LBJ’s 68-14 blowout victory against Austin McCallum.

Ty Ty Byars, Montgomery Lake Creek RB

Byars went off in the Lions’ 80-55 shootout win against crosstown rival Montgomery on Friday, tallying 30 carries for 309 yards and six touchdown runs.

Terry Bussey, Timpson QB

Bussey tucked the ball and ran six times for 218 yards and five rushing TDs to lead the Bears to a 55-6 rout of San Augustine on Friday night. He also threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-8 passing.

Javin Cash, Canyon RB/LB

In Friday’s game versus Andrews, Cash put his team on his back by running for 128 yards and three rushing TDs on 16 carries — all season highs — in Canyon’s 44-30 victory. He also recorded 16 total tackles (11 solo), a forced fumble, fumble recovery and defensive touchdown — his fourth score of the game — on a 39-yard, scoop-and-score play during the first quarter.

Makenzie McGill, Mt. Vernon RB

McGill ran for 271 yards and three rushing TDs on just 10 carries to help propel the Tigers to a decisive 69-18 road win over Bonham.

RECEIVING STARS

Evan Weinberg, Lake Dallas WR

Weinberg tallied 11 catches for 189 receiving yards and two touchdown catches in a 54-48 shootout win against Frisco Memorial that helped Lake Dallas stay undefeated.

Bryant Wesco, Midlothian WR

Wesco put the Panthers’ passing game on his back Friday night, catching four passes for a touchdown grab and all of Midlothian’s 123 receiving yards in a 43-20 win over Killeen.

Hunter Summers, Prosper WR

Summers hauled in eight receptions for 121 yards and caught five of Prosper’s six first-half touchdown passes in a 59-6 blowout district victory against Little Elm.

Blake Follett, Richardson Pearce WR

Follett caught seven passes for 119 yards and two receiving touchdowns in Pearce’s 55-49 shootout victory over Irving MacArthur on Friday night.

Messiah Washington, Allen WR

Washington caught 11 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns to lead Allen to a 34-14 win over Prosper Rock Hill and help the Eagles stay in the thick of their district title race.

Lonnie Adkism, Corpus Christi Miller WR

Adkism, a Sam Houston State commit, exploded for six catches for 170 receiving yards and four touchdown grabs — all game highs — to lead the Bucs to a dominant 66-21 victory against Victoria East in district play.

Peyton Kinman, Graham WR

Kinham put on a show Thursday night for the Steers, catching five passes for 221 yards and all four of his team’s receiving TDs as Graham defeated Wichita Falls in a 45-31 road win.

Curtis Murrillo, El Paso Eastwood WR

Murrillo caught five passes for 130 yards and all three of the Troopers’ receiving TDs in a 58-24 win against El Paso Coronado.

Dajohn Palomo, Spring Westfield WR

Palomo hauled in four receptions for 139 yards and two touchdown catches in Westfield’s 50-15 district victory against Dekaney on Friday night.

Dougie Dodard, Fort Worth Lake Country Christian WR

Dodard racked up 178 receiving yards and four TDs on seven catches, as the Eagles moved to 5-0 with a 63-49 shootout win against Corpus Christi West Oso in Johnson City.

Jaydon Smith, Ingleside WR

Smith tallied 147 receiving yards and three touchdown grabs on four catches in Ingleside’s 52-14 runaway win against Carrizo Springs on Friday.

Brady Janusek, Argyle Liberty Christian WR

In his team’s 38-0 win against Frisco Legacy, Janusek caught six passes for 119 yards and two TDs.

Gerardo Gomez, Brownsville Veterans WR

Gomez caught fire Friday night in the Chargers’ 60-7 district win against previously unbeaten Donna, tallying four receptions for 162 yards and two touchdown catches.

Jonathon Fuller, Longview Pine Tree WR

In the Pirates' 49-14 win over Nacogdoches, Fuller caught seven passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Montreal Hatten, Carthage WR

Hatten, an Oregon State commit, hauled in seven receptions for 110 yards and two touchdown catches in the Bulldogs’ lopsided 69-13 road win against Brownsboro on Friday night.

Marquez Jones, Redwater WR

In the Dragons’ 31-24 win against Omaha Paul Hewitt, Jones caught six passes for 224 yards and four TDs and also made six tackles on defense.

DEFENSIVE/SPECIAL TEAMS STARS

Deaubrey Hood, Harker Heights DB

Hood was the defensive MVP of the Knights’ 24-17 district win over Waco Midway. He finished with five tackles (four solo), a TFL and an interception that he returned 109 yards for a defensive touchdown.

Taylor Davis, Fort Bend Ridge Point DB

Davis, a Kansas commit, recorded a pair of tackles and intercepted two passes to highlight a defensive shutout for the Panthers, who beat Richmond George Ranch 61-0 on the road Friday night..

Malik Cotton, College Station DE

Cotton finished a busy night with 10 solo tackles, six TFLs and three sacks in the Cougars’ 49-28 blowout road win over Georgetown East View.

Enow Etta, Colleyville Covenant Christian DL

Etta, a Michigan commit, tallied 13 tackles, three TFLs, three sacks and a 57-yard fumble recovery for a defensive TD in a 38-14 win over McKinney Christian

Jermichael Sturns, Rusk LB

In Rusk’s 40-35 win against Center, Sturns recorded 22 tackles, a tackle for loss and two forced fumbles.

Thomas Fuller, Arp DE

In a 44-18 win over Winona. Fuller had 16 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and two quarterback pressures.