City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continuing coverage tonight following the eviction of the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah. We were able to go inside the camp in previous months, but today the city wouldn’t allow that as they had over a dozen police vehicles out there and cited a public safety concern for keeping us away from the residents as the city evicted them.
Metropolitan Planning Commission votes against zoning changes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metropolitan Planning Commission has decided they will not recommend a proposed change for the Planned Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center. The commission voted 5 to 4 after hearing from community members at their meeting Tuesday night. Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority have petitioned for...
Coalition to Rename Calhoun Square gathers ahead of city council vote
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coalition to Rename Calhoun Square has been at the forefront working to change the name of Calhoun Square for years. Later this month the group will finally see it on Savannah City Council’s agenda for a vote. Friday, members of the coalition gathered in...
Walkways and roadways reopen on Broughton Street after gas leak
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: Savannah Fire has cleared and opened Broughton Street walkways and roadways at State, Whitaker and Bull Streets. Savannah Fire has blocked off a section of downtown Savannah due to a gas leak. The closure is from Bull Street to Broughton Street, Broughton Street to Whitaker...
Fort Pulaski birthday celebration this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski was almost 100 years old already when it was proclaimed a National Monument. Saturday, you can help celebrate the 98th anniversary of that designation with tours, cannon firings and even a little baseball. Joel Cadoff is the services program manager at Fort Pulaski, he...
Festival on Main returns to Hardeeville
HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - There are lots of events happening all around our area this weekend, including in the Lowcountry. Hardeeville’s Festival on Main is the city’s biggest event of the year! The party starting at 5 o’clock as last minute set up continues. Last year about...
Students with special needs get early access to Ogeechee Seafood Festival
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Fest is now officially underway. It’s a three-day event highlighting seafood and featuring live music and entertainment. Even though gates here didn’t open until 5 p.m. this evening, organizers opened the doors a little early this afternoon for Bryan County...
Shelters opening extra bed space as homeless camp closes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People in the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah were evicted at 1 o’clock this afternoon. As folks were forced out of the place they call home, the city says partner organizations like the Salvation Army and Union Mission opened up extra bed space to accommodate them.
Liberty Co. teacher recognized as teacher of the year by Air and Space Forces Association
HINEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A teacher in Liberty County is out of this world! At least, her teaching style is. A gifted resources teacher at Frank Long Elementary is being recognized for her dedication to teaching about outer space and other STEM topics. Mrs. Becky Busby has been bringing space...
Savannah’s first Peace Pole ready for dedication
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In today’s day and age there’s plenty of things that can divide us. But one local group is making an effort to unite our community in the pursuit of something we all could use more of, peace. “I really feel enough people focus on...
Rescue Me Friday: Kain
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Big dogs can be just as friendly and playful as little dogs. You just have to be ready for one. Nina Schulze is the adoption manager for the Humane Society For Greater Savannah. She brought Kain in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds annual business awards
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrating excellence in business. The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holding its annual business awards ceremony today. The Chamber recognized business owners who have gone above and beyond for our community. Some of the categories businesses could be nominated for included Small Business of the Year,...
Beaufort Co. addresses primary election errors
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - State and local election officials were met with a string of questions yesterday from state representatives at a meeting in Beaufort County. All of these questions were regarding a mistake made during the primary election back in June. ”Approximately 70 voters have been given a...
Emily’s Trick or Treat coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation will bring Halloween fun to children at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital in Savannah, while continuing to raise money and awareness with their first Emily’s Trick or Treat Event in Savannah this weekend. Katheryn Owens, of...
Liberty Co. board of education proposes millage rate increase
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Liberty County, you might notice some changes to your property taxes soon. The Liberty County Board of Education has recommended a change to their millage rate. Liberty County School System officials say while the proposed millage rate is technically an increase in...
Vendors prepare for the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Gates opened at the 23rd annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. There 30 vendors just for food alone. And with 20,000 people expected over the course of this three day festival, these vendors say they had to bring a lot of food. From grilling to chopping,...
‘It’s joyous:’ St. Joseph’s Candler annual SmartWomen Expo and Luncheon held Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For over a 1,000 people, shopping Wednesday meant possibly helping a woman detect breast cancer early. St. Joseph’s Candler held their annual SmartWomen Expo and Luncheon Wednesday that has raised 1.6 million dollars over the past 20 years. More than 1,400 people are here to...
Boil water advisory lifted for Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The boil water advisory has been lifted for Tybee Island. The City of Tybee Island is under a boil water alert. The City of Tybee Island says that this is due to an automated communication error which caused the well pumps to shut down.
Dry moves in for the weekend!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday with plenty of sunshine around. This will be nearly-perfect weather for the first day of the Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill! The drier air will even bring in an opportunity to open your windows Friday evening.
“Night in the Garden” masquerade ball happening tonight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight is a chance to raise some money for the United Way of the Coastal Empire and have a little fun while you’re at it. You’re invited to the Kehoe Iron Works Building at the Trustees Garden of “Night in the Garden”. The...
