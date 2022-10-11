Read full article on original website
FBI was reportedly warned agents were ‘sympathetic’ to Capitol rioters – live
NBC News reports No 2 Paul Abbate received warning about large number of bureau employees in email – follow the latest
Long Island Republican Stands By Comments Comparing Abortion To Slavery
“We are going to be remembered as the most barbaric generation to ever live,” George Santos said about abortion in August.
Democrats ask Biden for a Puerto Rico recovery task force
A bicameral group of Democrats is calling on the Biden administration to set up a specialized task force to guide Puerto Rico’s long-term recovery after five years of stunted efforts following Hurricane María in 2017. In a letter to President Biden led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.), 18…
Military is having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country, leaders are concerned
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Military leaders told lawmakers they’re concerned because they’re having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country. By the end of 2022, the active duty military will be at its smallest size since the creation of the all-volunteer force, according to Congressional testimony. Leaders said that’s partly because they’re in the most challenging recruiting environment they’ve faced in that time.
Your voting guide to the 2022 California midterm election
What do you need to know about the District 5 race? What about the attorney general and governor races in the 2022 California midterm election? Find out more information with these voting guides for local and California races and state propositions.
