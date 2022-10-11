ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Hill

Democrats ask Biden for a Puerto Rico recovery task force

A bicameral group of Democrats is calling on the Biden administration to set up a specialized task force to guide Puerto Rico’s long-term recovery after five years of stunted efforts following Hurricane María in 2017. In a letter to President Biden led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.), 18…
KRMG

Military is having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country, leaders are concerned

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Military leaders told lawmakers they’re concerned because they’re having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country. By the end of 2022, the active duty military will be at its smallest size since the creation of the all-volunteer force, according to Congressional testimony. Leaders said that’s partly because they’re in the most challenging recruiting environment they’ve faced in that time.
