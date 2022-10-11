Read full article on original website
Chicago neighbors confront suspect in assault of 11-year-old
The mother of an 11-year-old assaulted near her Chicago home says a suspect is in custody, but hasn't been charged. WMAQ's Regina Waldroup reports.Oct. 11, 2022.
California man accuses Southwest Airlines passenger of physically assaulting and hurling racist slurs at his wife on flight to Phoenix
In a series of tweets, Google software engineer Faraaz Sareshwala wrote that the incident left his wife "violated, voiceless, and powerless."
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Gordon Hit With 9 Charges After Punching Son Numerous Times: Report
Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia airport on Monday night. Just yesterday, we reported on the arrest of Ben Gordon at LaGuardia airport. The former NBA star had allegedly punched his child in the face prior to a flight from New York to Chicago. Gordon’s 10-year-old son was eventually taken to the hospital, while Gordon was swiftly transported to jail.
HipHopDX.com
Tsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges Following Raid On New Jersey Home
Tsu Surf has been arrested in New Jersey on federal racketeering charges in connection with a DEA case, following a raid by authorities. According to Fox 5 New York, the battle rapper (real name Rahjon Cox) was apprehended on Thursday (October 13) by the U.S. Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force at a home in Jersey City.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Gordon Arrested Again, This Time For 2020 Case
Ben Gordon is in a lot of trouble right now. Ben Gordon is in a lot of trouble with the law right now, as he was recently hit with 9 charges stemming from an incident that took place at LaGuardia airport. According to TMZ, Gordon was trying to take a flight from New York to Chicago when he ended up striking his 10-year-old son in the face, multiple times.
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight
A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
Mom picks the PERFECT name for the baby she delivered mid-flight
Anyone who's taken a flight this year knows that air travel is kind of like the Wild West right now. Delays are almost expected. Cancellations are a little too frequent. You have to go in expecting a little turbulence and a few surprises. But Connecticut mom Kendra Rhoden, who boarded...
Woman handcuffed on American Airlines flight after shouting ‘We’re all going to die’
An American Airlines plane was forced to divert so that a woman could be arrested after allegedly yelling “We’re all going to die!” and trying to “rush” toward other passengers.The AA flight had left Miami for Los Angeles but had to divert to El Paso International Airport in Texas – where the woman was taken into police custody – on Tuesday (27 September).Witnesses said the woman stood at the front of the plane’s aisle shouting at passengers that they were “all going to die” and that they should “repent” as “redemption is coming”.Daniel Leon-Davis was a passenger on the plane....
A rising football star was killed during a date with his girlfriend: Everything we know about Elijah Dewitt’s shooting
The last word that 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt mouthed was “help”.As he lay on the ground, bleeding out from gunshot wounds, his girlfriend of five years, Bailey Reidling, tried to make sense of the horrifying scene she found in the parking lot of the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Georgia.“I run over to Elijah, and he’s on the ground, and I go right over to him,” Ms Reidling, 20, told Fox News Digital. “I checked his pulse, and I got freaked out because there is nothing going on there. Some sweet lady came around the...
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
Two more 'Green Goblin' gang members hand themselves in after friend is freed without bail for battering and robbing teenage girls on NYC subway: One remains on run with five unidentified
Two more suspected members of the 'Green Goblin' crew of women that robbed and beat two teenage girls while wearing neon green jumpsuits have turned themselves in to police. Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, handed themselves in on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively after police identified them as being involved in the brutal New York subway attack on October 2.
Black Man Saves Elderly Asian Man In Attempted LA Carjacking; Hailed As Hero
An unidentified Black man is being hailed as a hero after saving an elderly Asian man from a carjacker in Los Angeles. A community advocacy organization called Black and Asian Souls, took to Instagram Friday, posting a video of the incident. The video captured the unidentified good Samaritan pointing a...
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
hotnewhiphop.com
Spider Loc Speaks On Quando Rondo’s L.A. Trip That Left Lul Pab Dead
As the 23-year-old rapper prepares to head out on tour, Loc dishes on alleged background info following Lul Pab’s tragic death. Curtis Williams, better known by his stage name Spider Loc, recently went on Cam Capone News to share his knowledge on Quando Rondo’s trip to California that resulted in a fatal shooting. The Compton legend revealed that in the months before the Georgia rapper’s associate Lul Pab was tragically killed, he received a phone call from a friend asking if he would be the 23-year-old’s “tour guide” through the city of L.A.
Comedian Eric André is suing police after saying he was racially profiled at Atlanta airport in a 'humiliating and degrading experience'
André and fellow comedian Clayton English said they were questioned over carrying drugs in "nearly identical situations several months apart."
Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked
Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kyrie Irving Explains How Ben Simmons Should Handle Trolls
Kyrie has dealt with his fair share of trolls. Ben Simmons has been dealing with slander from fans around the league for a long time. With Simmons looking to get back in midseason form with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons’ game has been put under a microscope, which has even led to some viral moments on social media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Gets The “Knicks” Treatment
This Air Jordan 1 Mid is going to be popular in New York. We have reported on a plethora of Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways this year. This is a shoe that takes the iconic Air Jordan 1 aesthetic and condenses it into a shoe that is less expensive and more accessible. We have seen some amazing colorways of this sneaker so far in 2022, and with the year almost over, we are surely going to see even more.
Jury awards $1.5 million to woman injured by LAPD projectile during Lakers celebration
A federal jury on Thursday awarded $1.5 million to a woman who was injured when an LAPD officer shot her with a 40mm projectile launcher during the Lakers' 2020 championship celebration.
