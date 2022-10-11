ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

KSBW.com

Police identify homicide victim in Salinas shooting

SALINAS, Calif. — Police have released the identity of the person they say was shot at a party in Salinas Sunday morning. Raymond Xavier Matias, 17, has been identified as the homicide victim. He was found in critical condition at a party on San Ysidro Way and died at...
SALINAS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘NOT GUILTY’: Merced family homicide suspect enters plea

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man authorities believe to be responsible for the death of four family members, Jesus Manuel Salgado, appeared in court Thursday morning. Investigators say Salgado had kidnapped eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother and father, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, from the family’s trucking business near […]
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Suspected driver of deadly hit and run in Turlock turns himself in

TURLOCK, Calif. — The suspect involved in a fatal hit and run crash Tuesday afternoon in Turlock turned himself in. The driver has been identified as Armando Michael Arreola, a 25-year-old Turlock resident who walked into the Turlock Police Department this morning. This comes after Arreola allegedly hit and...
TURLOCK, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jury takes 15 minutes to convict shooter who killed man walking to Merced County restaurant

A Merced County jury convicted a man earlier this week of committing a broad daylight homicide this year in Santa Nella. After about 15 minutes of deliberation, jurors convicted Anthony Joseph Santos IV, 24, of first degree murder for the May 27 shooting death of Andrew May, 27, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Man pours lighter fluid to avoid loss prevention officers in Turlock, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — According to police, a man poured lighter fluid on himself in order to avoid contact with loss prevention officers at a Home Depot in Turlock. The Turlock Police Department responded to the Home Depot near Golden State Boulevard on Sept. 12, for reports of a man who was stealing multiple items from the store.
TURLOCK, CA
freightwaves.com

Murder charges filed against trucker accused of killing Merced family

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances against a California truck driver, Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, who is accused of kidnapping and killing four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, from their trucking business a week ago. Salgado’s arraignment...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley State Prison officials investigating inmate’s death as homicide

SOLEDAD — Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) officials are investigating the Oct. 5 death of an inmate at the Soledad institution as a homicide. At about 8:50 a.m., Robert Tunstall was attacked on a recreation yard by another inmate. Staff performed life-saving measures and an ambulance was summoned; however, Tunstall, 64, was pronounced dead at 9:21 a.m.
SOLEDAD, CA
GV Wire

Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty

Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Driver caught going over 100 MPH near Hollister-Gilroy area

A driver was caught going 106 miles an hour near the Hollister- Gilroy area. According to CHP, the driver was pulled over on Monday. Officers say at that speed, even the smallest distraction could be deadly. Speedy drives like this one could help avoid a ticket or a crash by...
GILROY, CA

