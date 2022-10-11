Read full article on original website
Man arrested after possible active shooter in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple officers in Madera responded to the area of 4th Street and Gateway Drive for a possible active shooter situation where students were walking to school Friday morning, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say a man was seen firing what was believed to be a firearm, repeatedly in the […]
KSBW.com
Police identify homicide victim in Salinas shooting
SALINAS, Calif. — Police have released the identity of the person they say was shot at a party in Salinas Sunday morning. Raymond Xavier Matias, 17, has been identified as the homicide victim. He was found in critical condition at a party on San Ysidro Way and died at...
‘NOT GUILTY’: Merced family homicide suspect enters plea
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man authorities believe to be responsible for the death of four family members, Jesus Manuel Salgado, appeared in court Thursday morning. Investigators say Salgado had kidnapped eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother and father, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, from the family’s trucking business near […]
Suspected driver of deadly hit and run in Turlock turns himself in
TURLOCK, Calif. — The suspect involved in a fatal hit and run crash Tuesday afternoon in Turlock turned himself in. The driver has been identified as Armando Michael Arreola, a 25-year-old Turlock resident who walked into the Turlock Police Department this morning. This comes after Arreola allegedly hit and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jury takes 15 minutes to convict shooter who killed man walking to Merced County restaurant
A Merced County jury convicted a man earlier this week of committing a broad daylight homicide this year in Santa Nella. After about 15 minutes of deliberation, jurors convicted Anthony Joseph Santos IV, 24, of first degree murder for the May 27 shooting death of Andrew May, 27, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.
4th suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Merced parking structure, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in a shooting at a parking structure that left one teen dead over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. Officials said a 17-year-old teen was arrested Monday after he went to the police station to talk to detectives about his involvement in the […]
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
KMPH.com
Man pours lighter fluid to avoid loss prevention officers in Turlock, police say
TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — According to police, a man poured lighter fluid on himself in order to avoid contact with loss prevention officers at a Home Depot in Turlock. The Turlock Police Department responded to the Home Depot near Golden State Boulevard on Sept. 12, for reports of a man who was stealing multiple items from the store.
Elderly women targeted in string of jewelry thefts in Modesto, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — A man and woman are suspected of targeting elderly women in an ongoing string of jewelry thefts, Modesto police said Thursday. Police said the women appear to have been targeted for their jewelry. The suspects were described as a man and woman between the ages of...
KMPH.com
2 wanted for string of robberies in Modesto, targeting the elderly wearing jewelry
MODESTO, Calif. — A man and a woman are wanted after police say they are responsible for a string of robberies targeting the elderly for their jewelry in Modesto. The police department is warning the public about the pair dressed in Middle Eastern clothing, ages 30 to 40. The...
Family Dollar employee shot multiple times in armed robbery, Escalon police say
ESCALON, Calif. — A search is underway for the man suspected of shooting a Family Dollar employee in Escalon, police said Monday. The Escalon Police Department said officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Family Dollar along Jackson Avenue around 6:35 p.m. Police said one of the...
Merced police searching for 17-year-old girl
The Merced Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl.
Merced Kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty; family funeral being held Saturday
On Thursday, accused murderer Jesus Salgado plead not guilty to all his charges. Relatives also announced 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.
CHP: K9 Bruce finds multi-color fentanyl powder during traffic stop
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CHP K9 Bruce discovered narcotics and a handgun during a traffic stop, highway patrol officers say. CHP officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a sedan for a traffic violation, during the contact K9 Bruce was able to identify several controlled substances in plain view. During the search, approximately […]
freightwaves.com
Murder charges filed against trucker accused of killing Merced family
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances against a California truck driver, Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, who is accused of kidnapping and killing four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, from their trucking business a week ago. Salgado’s arraignment...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley State Prison officials investigating inmate’s death as homicide
SOLEDAD — Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) officials are investigating the Oct. 5 death of an inmate at the Soledad institution as a homicide. At about 8:50 a.m., Robert Tunstall was attacked on a recreation yard by another inmate. Staff performed life-saving measures and an ambulance was summoned; however, Tunstall, 64, was pronounced dead at 9:21 a.m.
GV Wire
Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty
Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
KSBW.com
Hollister DUI driver who killed a woman, injured fiancé sentenced to prison
HOLLISTER, Calif. — --Video from previous coverage. The man who struck and killed a Hollister woman in June of 2021 was sentenced to jail on Thursday, the District Attorney's office reported. Sarah Villar, 32, was out for a walk on Father’s Day with her fiancé and their dog was...
Criminal psychologist weighs in on possible mindset of kidnapping and murder suspect Jesus Salgado
Since the murder and kidnapping of four family members in Merced County last week, many people have been asking why this happened. What would motivate a person to do this?
KMPH.com
Driver caught going over 100 MPH near Hollister-Gilroy area
A driver was caught going 106 miles an hour near the Hollister- Gilroy area. According to CHP, the driver was pulled over on Monday. Officers say at that speed, even the smallest distraction could be deadly. Speedy drives like this one could help avoid a ticket or a crash by...
