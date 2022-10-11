Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bucs’ Cameron Brate taken off on stretcher after hit vs. Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Bucs tight end Cameron Brate, who sustained a concussion on Oct. 2, was taken off the field on a stretcher Sunday afternoon after a hard tackle following a 6-yard catch from Tom Brady. Brate could not get off the turf after a hit from the Steelers’ Myles...
Watch: Jaguars furious after no-call for push off on Colts touchdown
The Indianapolis Colts got their first lead of the game in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars when rookie tight end Jelani Woods hauled in a 10-yard reception from quarterback Matt Ryan. But Jaguars players were furious with officials for not throwing a flag for offensive pass interference on the...
Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate carted off field after suffering head injury
Another scary head injury forced a player to be carted off the field. This time it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate. He appeared to suffer the injury late in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers after catching a pass from Tom Brady. Brate stayed on the turf for a while before the medical staff brought out the backboard stretcher and then the cart. Though he wasn't able to leave the field under his own power, Brate did raise a thumbs up to show he was OK.
