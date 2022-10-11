ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL, KCPD investigate Davante Adams for assault of photographer

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9SCz_0iUj0IzV00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Both the NFL and Kansas City police are investigating after video showed Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field Monday night.

It happened following a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was clearly upset as he left the field. He made his way to the tunnel when the photographer walked in front of him. That’s when video showed Adams shoving the photographer.

The victim contacted Kansas City police officers working security at the stadium around 10:30 p.m., which was just minutes after the game ended.

According to the report filed, the photographer told officers he was injured when Adams pushed him. The victim went to the hospital for treatment Monday night. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Referee explains roughing the passer call on Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Detectives with Kansas City’s assault unit will investigate the case. When they are finished with the investigation, the department says it will be forwarded to either city prosecutors or county prosecutors to determine if charges are warranted.

The Chiefs said the injured photographer is not one of its employees.

The NFL confirms to FOX4 Tuesday the league is reviewing the incident and Adams could be disciplined for his actions.

Adams later apologized for his actions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 4

Roger
3d ago

The player acted like the entire world should get out of his way and lay down a red carpet. Bush league move by an NFL player.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

‘Al Bundy’ congratulates Travis Kelce for tying historic touchdown feat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a historic night as he found the endzone four times against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 30-29 win. But not only did Kelce tie the record for most touchdown catches in a game in franchise history with Frank Jackson and Jamaal Charles; or become the fourth tight end to catch at least 4 touchdowns in a game; he also tied a record set by “Al Bundy” in 1966.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Grandview parent upset by high school fight

Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English

ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A staple in the Kansas City high school sports community has passed away. Bishop Miege High School announced Terry English, who coached the Stags girls basketball team from 1975-2021, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Just a year ago, English was named the 2020-21...
SHAWNEE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chris Jones#Kcpd#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nexstar Media Inc
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
thepitchkc.com

Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart

Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting in KCMO kills 1 Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 8100 block of Paseo Thursday morning resulted in the death of one person, Kansas City Missouri Police said. Police said officers were dispatched to the area at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning on a shooting call. There they found an adult male as the victim of a shooting with life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
GRANDVIEW, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy