Lancaster County, PA

local21news.com

Grants approved, over $650K in funds for 17 projects in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Following the second round of the York County Tourism Grant Program, the committee approved $678,350 to be used for 17 projects or events, according to a press release. “We processed 24 applications for a total of $1,039,114 in grant funding requests. The selected events and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Preserving the family farm: How the PA Dept. of Ag is helping save farmland

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that $7.5 million of state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars was put towards purchasing development rights of 24 farms across 10 Pennsylvania counties. The counties with newly preserved farms include Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Fire deaths hit 14-year high as crews stress preparedness

York, PA — A disturbing trend across the nation as fire deaths spike to 14-year highs. National Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity for families to plan for the possibility of one of the worst days of their lives. “Fires happen anytime. Fires happen everywhere,” said Chief Bill Sleeger,...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

G.I.V.E. gives back to central PA

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania nonprofit G.I.V.E or Giving is Very Essential, began this past year and held its first fundraiser Friday at the Carlisle Golf Club. One of the founders, Pete Russo said a group of businessmen came together after being involved with other nonprofit organizations but wanted to commit money to organizations they personally believe in.
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Planting trees in Harrisburg City, can you help?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg is on a mission to plant more trees October 28-30, can you help?. Volunteers will be asked to arrive at 9 a.m. for a group demonstration of planting trees so everyone understands the best way to plant. All the trees have been pre-selected after the city spoke with property owners and residents in the areas.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

OVER THE EDGE: WHP anchor rappels off Fulton Bank building

HARRISBURG — Call it a dare gone wrong. CBS News 21 anchor Luke Burdsall went “over the edge” to support the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Capital Region on Friday morning. All he had to do was rappel down the side of the Fulton Bank...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Woman crashes vehicle into structure, police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct.13, at 10:57 p.m., the Penn Township Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a structure in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pa. According to police, the 26-year-old female drove the vehicle through Pine Creek Structures causing damage to the structures...
HANOVER, PA
local21news.com

Second Street in Harrisburg becomes a two-way road

HARRISBURG — After years of discussion, Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The switch from a one-way to two-way over a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets began at noon on Thursday. In making the change, several traffic lights were decommissioned and replaced with roundabouts...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Rat round-up continues in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An update to a story CBS 21 News has been following. We recently told you about a large number of rats that were dumped in the borough of Steelton. Volunteers have been working to rescue the rats. So far, the volunteers from the Eclipse...
STEELTON, PA
local21news.com

York woman sentenced to probation for pandemic unemployment fraud

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was announced by The United State Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania that 46-year-old Tami Mateljan was sentenced on Oct. 11 to two years of probation for conspiring to commit wire fraud by a U.S. Court Judge. In addition, Mateljan was ordered to pay $8,427 in restitution.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Army Heritage Days return to Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Army Heritage Days are back in Carlisle. This weekend, visitors can see World War II tanks, living history displays, weapons demonstrations, interactive tours, and more!. There’s also a new, downloadable app for the event with...
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Missing Lancaster County teen safely located, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say Julian Slocum has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in Lancaster County say they have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 14-year-old in Lancaster County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Julian Slocum...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday evening. According to officials, it happened by the Burger King near Mountain Road and Route 22 in Lower Paxton Township. There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP looking for missing juvenile

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing juvenile, 17-year-old Angel Gonzalez, who was last seen on Oct. 2, around 1 a.m., in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin, PA. Gonzalez was described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-9 in height, about 230 pounds, and was...
SHAMOKIN, PA
local21news.com

Possible reward offered for information on man wanted on over 20 charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H-Lykens Station is seeking information on the whereabouts of 45-year-old Troy Lynn MILLER of Elizabethville, Dauphin County. Miller is wanted for criminal arrests for burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, drug possession, and other charges. He is believed to be...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

