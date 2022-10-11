Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Grants approved, over $650K in funds for 17 projects in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Following the second round of the York County Tourism Grant Program, the committee approved $678,350 to be used for 17 projects or events, according to a press release. “We processed 24 applications for a total of $1,039,114 in grant funding requests. The selected events and...
local21news.com
Preserving the family farm: How the PA Dept. of Ag is helping save farmland
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that $7.5 million of state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars was put towards purchasing development rights of 24 farms across 10 Pennsylvania counties. The counties with newly preserved farms include Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery,...
local21news.com
Fire deaths hit 14-year high as crews stress preparedness
York, PA — A disturbing trend across the nation as fire deaths spike to 14-year highs. National Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity for families to plan for the possibility of one of the worst days of their lives. “Fires happen anytime. Fires happen everywhere,” said Chief Bill Sleeger,...
local21news.com
G.I.V.E. gives back to central PA
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania nonprofit G.I.V.E or Giving is Very Essential, began this past year and held its first fundraiser Friday at the Carlisle Golf Club. One of the founders, Pete Russo said a group of businessmen came together after being involved with other nonprofit organizations but wanted to commit money to organizations they personally believe in.
local21news.com
Planting trees in Harrisburg City, can you help?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg is on a mission to plant more trees October 28-30, can you help?. Volunteers will be asked to arrive at 9 a.m. for a group demonstration of planting trees so everyone understands the best way to plant. All the trees have been pre-selected after the city spoke with property owners and residents in the areas.
local21news.com
OVER THE EDGE: WHP anchor rappels off Fulton Bank building
HARRISBURG — Call it a dare gone wrong. CBS News 21 anchor Luke Burdsall went “over the edge” to support the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Capital Region on Friday morning. All he had to do was rappel down the side of the Fulton Bank...
local21news.com
Woman crashes vehicle into structure, police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct.13, at 10:57 p.m., the Penn Township Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a structure in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pa. According to police, the 26-year-old female drove the vehicle through Pine Creek Structures causing damage to the structures...
local21news.com
Second Street in Harrisburg becomes a two-way road
HARRISBURG — After years of discussion, Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The switch from a one-way to two-way over a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets began at noon on Thursday. In making the change, several traffic lights were decommissioned and replaced with roundabouts...
local21news.com
Rat round-up continues in Steelton
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An update to a story CBS 21 News has been following. We recently told you about a large number of rats that were dumped in the borough of Steelton. Volunteers have been working to rescue the rats. So far, the volunteers from the Eclipse...
local21news.com
Vigil will honor those who lost life to Domestic Violence in Cumberland, Perry Counties
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland & Perry Counties (DVSCP) will be hosting its annual Candlelight Vigil to honor and remember the women and children of Cumberland and Perry Counties who've lost their lives to acts of violence. The Vigil will be held on Thursday,...
local21news.com
Passport Fair helps people do business outside of normal business hours
York, PA — For the first time, the York County Prothonotary is offering a passport fair in hopes of getting people in the door on a convenient day. “I’m hoping as many people take advantage of the service opportunity as possible,” said Allison Blew, York County Prothonotary.
local21news.com
York woman sentenced to probation for pandemic unemployment fraud
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was announced by The United State Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania that 46-year-old Tami Mateljan was sentenced on Oct. 11 to two years of probation for conspiring to commit wire fraud by a U.S. Court Judge. In addition, Mateljan was ordered to pay $8,427 in restitution.
local21news.com
Army Heritage Days return to Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Army Heritage Days are back in Carlisle. This weekend, visitors can see World War II tanks, living history displays, weapons demonstrations, interactive tours, and more!. There’s also a new, downloadable app for the event with...
local21news.com
Missing Lancaster County teen safely located, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say Julian Slocum has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in Lancaster County say they have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 14-year-old in Lancaster County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Julian Slocum...
local21news.com
Lancaster City Juvenile to be prosecuted as adult for alleged 2021 shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Elijahuwon Brown, now 15, of Lancaster City, who was charged with criminal homicide, has withdrawn his motion of decertification and will be prosecuted as an adult for a shooting in August 2021. Brown withdrew the motion on Oct. 5. As a result, he will continue...
local21news.com
Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday evening. According to officials, it happened by the Burger King near Mountain Road and Route 22 in Lower Paxton Township. There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.
local21news.com
Manheim Township School Board expected to vote on policy regarding transgender athletes
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manheim Township School Board is expected to cast a vote tonight that could change the district's athletics landscape. The Board will be deciding on whether to start a deeper dive into the policy to address transgender students. Currently, the Athletic Policy makes no...
local21news.com
PSP looking for missing juvenile
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing juvenile, 17-year-old Angel Gonzalez, who was last seen on Oct. 2, around 1 a.m., in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin, PA. Gonzalez was described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-9 in height, about 230 pounds, and was...
local21news.com
Possible reward offered for information on man wanted on over 20 charges
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H-Lykens Station is seeking information on the whereabouts of 45-year-old Troy Lynn MILLER of Elizabethville, Dauphin County. Miller is wanted for criminal arrests for burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, drug possession, and other charges. He is believed to be...
local21news.com
Group threatens legal action against Dauphin County over freedom of speech violations
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Foundation for Individual Expression known as FIRE is threatening a lawsuit against Dauphin County over freedom of speech violations. Election day is only weeks away, but there’s another battle brewing, small government advocates squaring off against Dauphin County Parks and Recreation. “The...
