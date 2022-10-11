ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

SC Ports Authority seeking feedback for the future of Union Pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city leaders and downtown residents are paying attention to the future of the Union Pier Terminal. Officials with the State Ports Authority say they’re taking all of this public input to put together a plan that will benefit all Charlestonians. “We’ve got a...
CHARLESTON, SC
Cummins Turbo Technologies expands operations in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Cummins Turo Technologies celebrated the expansion of it's manufacturing operations in Charleston County with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The company showcased it's $27M investment in the North Charleston area that will add turbocharging remanufacturing capabilities to the company’s existing operations in the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Regional Southeast Shakeout Drill for earthquake preparedness next Thursday

A new earthquake preparedness resource for South Carolina and the Great Southeast ShakeOut earthquake drill is scheduled for Thursday, October 20th at 10:20 a.m. Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for 2022 to be observed October 16-20 in South Carolina. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone...
ENVIRONMENT
Survey shows South Carolinian's love their Costco shopping experience

Out of thousands of shoppers surveyed, South Carolinian's rank number one in their love for Costco. FinanceBuzz surveyed over 6,000 shoppers in different states to determine which ones have the supreme shopping experience. Customers rated the stores based on metrics including the friendliness of staff, quality of samples, stock, cleanliness,...
RETAIL
Lidl celebrating grand opening in North Charleston next week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston is getting a brand new grocery store in the area. Lidl is having its grand opening next Wednesday, October 19th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. Customers can arrive at Dorchester Road #8849. An open house is available to the public...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Proposed plans for downtown Charleston apartment complex causes controversy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A proposed development in downtown Charleston is causing concern for the Historic Charleston Foundation and Preservation Society. The controversial development has now been denied by the Board of Architectural Review twice. The proposed apartment complex at the foot of Calhoun Street would provide much-needed housing...
CHARLESTON, SC
Newly restored Crab Bank sees successful shorebird nesting season: SCDNR

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is celebrating a successful nesting season on the restored Crab Bank seabird sanctuary. It's the first-time coastal birds settled on the small 35-acre island since its disappearance due to erosion. Biologists documented over 500 nests over the season.
CHARLESTON, SC
SC victims of crime awarded $32 million in grants

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: South Carolina victims' service groups have been awarded more than $32 million in grants. The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council approved the grants earlier this year and projects began on the first of October. The grants are distributed by the Department of Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USPS scheduled to host job fair in Charleston Wednesday & Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — USPS has announced the dates for its job fair in the Charleston area Wednesday, October 12th, and Saturday, October 15th. Post Offices are looking to fill immediate openings for the positions of City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC), and Rural Carrier Associate (RCA).
CHARLESTON, SC
Parts of Isle of Palms to be closed due to filming Thursday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Isle of Palms Police say traffic and parking on Ocean Boulevard will be affected due to filming taking place in the area on Thursday. Traffic in both directions between 14th Ave and 10th Ave will be limited, police said. Municipal Parking Lot will...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence

COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Driver fatally hits pedestrian on Ashley Phosphate Road, SCHP says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday, October 11th. The Dorchester County Coroner has confirmed the pedestrian was Daniel Paul Hanf, 39, of North Charleston. SCHP said the incident occurred on Ashley Phosphate Road around 8:30...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
New military manufacturer making the old navy base home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The sound of a Network on the Move Water Jet creates perfect holes in a sheet of metal. Thanks to newer tech- work that could have taken hours in minutes. That's one of the highlights of being shown off by Naval Information Warfare Center...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

