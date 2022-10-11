Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
SC Ports Authority seeking feedback for the future of Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city leaders and downtown residents are paying attention to the future of the Union Pier Terminal. Officials with the State Ports Authority say they’re taking all of this public input to put together a plan that will benefit all Charlestonians. “We’ve got a...
abcnews4.com
Cummins Turbo Technologies expands operations in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Cummins Turo Technologies celebrated the expansion of it's manufacturing operations in Charleston County with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The company showcased it's $27M investment in the North Charleston area that will add turbocharging remanufacturing capabilities to the company’s existing operations in the...
abcnews4.com
Nonprofit hopes to honor Mosquito Fleet, maritime history with updates to Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The future of union pier still isn’t finalized. But a local non-profit is hoping Charleston's maritime history will be honored in those future plans. The Lowcountry Maritime Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping educate locals in the fields of science, technology, engineering,...
abcnews4.com
Regional Southeast Shakeout Drill for earthquake preparedness next Thursday
A new earthquake preparedness resource for South Carolina and the Great Southeast ShakeOut earthquake drill is scheduled for Thursday, October 20th at 10:20 a.m. Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for 2022 to be observed October 16-20 in South Carolina. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone...
abcnews4.com
Officials cut ribbon celebrating new Social Services Building in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, Charleston County leaders joined Teddie E. Pryor, Charleston County Council Chairman, for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Social Services Building. The Pinehaven Center is a 16-acre campus located at 3685 Rivers Avenue. It's home to the Teddie E. Pryor Social...
abcnews4.com
Survey shows South Carolinian's love their Costco shopping experience
Out of thousands of shoppers surveyed, South Carolinian's rank number one in their love for Costco. FinanceBuzz surveyed over 6,000 shoppers in different states to determine which ones have the supreme shopping experience. Customers rated the stores based on metrics including the friendliness of staff, quality of samples, stock, cleanliness,...
abcnews4.com
Sticky Fingers returning to the Lowcountry with new North Charleston restaurant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Sticky Fingers hopes to be reopen and serving its hickory-smoked meats to customers again by the end of the year!. The BBQ chain is building out a new restaurant at 5060 Dorchester Rd., Suite 320, in North Charleston. COO Karen Williams said the new...
abcnews4.com
Lidl celebrating grand opening in North Charleston next week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston is getting a brand new grocery store in the area. Lidl is having its grand opening next Wednesday, October 19th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. Customers can arrive at Dorchester Road #8849. An open house is available to the public...
abcnews4.com
Bat found in North Charleston tests positive for rabies; 2 people exposed
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says a bat found in North Charleston tested positive for rabies, and two people were exposed to the infected animal. The bat was located near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane, officials say. On...
abcnews4.com
Proposed plans for downtown Charleston apartment complex causes controversy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A proposed development in downtown Charleston is causing concern for the Historic Charleston Foundation and Preservation Society. The controversial development has now been denied by the Board of Architectural Review twice. The proposed apartment complex at the foot of Calhoun Street would provide much-needed housing...
abcnews4.com
Newly restored Crab Bank sees successful shorebird nesting season: SCDNR
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is celebrating a successful nesting season on the restored Crab Bank seabird sanctuary. It's the first-time coastal birds settled on the small 35-acre island since its disappearance due to erosion. Biologists documented over 500 nests over the season.
abcnews4.com
SC victims of crime awarded $32 million in grants
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: South Carolina victims' service groups have been awarded more than $32 million in grants. The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council approved the grants earlier this year and projects began on the first of October. The grants are distributed by the Department of Crime...
abcnews4.com
USPS scheduled to host job fair in Charleston Wednesday & Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — USPS has announced the dates for its job fair in the Charleston area Wednesday, October 12th, and Saturday, October 15th. Post Offices are looking to fill immediate openings for the positions of City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC), and Rural Carrier Associate (RCA).
abcnews4.com
Parts of Isle of Palms to be closed due to filming Thursday
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Isle of Palms Police say traffic and parking on Ocean Boulevard will be affected due to filming taking place in the area on Thursday. Traffic in both directions between 14th Ave and 10th Ave will be limited, police said. Municipal Parking Lot will...
abcnews4.com
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Co. announces public-private partnership for Rural Broadband Project
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County residents who in the past had limited options for accessing the internet now have the opportunity to get high-speed internet. The county hopes this will help close the technology gap for many of the county’s rural residents. They say expanding access...
abcnews4.com
Driver fatally hits pedestrian on Ashley Phosphate Road, SCHP says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday, October 11th. The Dorchester County Coroner has confirmed the pedestrian was Daniel Paul Hanf, 39, of North Charleston. SCHP said the incident occurred on Ashley Phosphate Road around 8:30...
abcnews4.com
New military manufacturer making the old navy base home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The sound of a Network on the Move Water Jet creates perfect holes in a sheet of metal. Thanks to newer tech- work that could have taken hours in minutes. That's one of the highlights of being shown off by Naval Information Warfare Center...
abcnews4.com
SC Attorney General to announce multimillion-dollar grant for Lowcountry crime victims
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding a news conference Thursday, October 13th, to announce the multi-million-dollar aid Lowcountry victims of crime will receive. The grants will go toward state and local agencies, and non-profit organizations. Christabeth Turner from Doors to Freedom will discuss how...
