ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Paris Baguette to Expand its Central Florida Footprint

By Paul Soto
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 3 days ago

The national French bakery franchise, Paris Baguette , will soon be opening its second Orlando-area location in Winter Garden , according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The store will be located at 15996 New Independence Parkway , within suite 300, across from Home State Brewing Co.

What Now Orlando reached out to franchisee Hong Rickett to inquire about potential opening dates and other pertinent information, but they were not immediately available for comment.

Striving “to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community around the world”, Paris Baguette has successfully spread throughout the continental United States and a single Canadian location. The chain serves primarily cakes, sandwiches, breads, salads and other baked goods such as croissants. The chain also provides catering for large events and groups.

Until the new Winter Garden location opens its doors, curious foodies can visit the original Orlando-area location at 325 South Orlando Ave in Winter Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh9o3_0iUizz0f00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Orlando’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Winter Garden, FL
Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Winter Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Restaurants
City
Winter Garden, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Winter Garden, FL
Lifestyle
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Iconic I-Drive hotel sold; all the details

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. International Drive’s unique Castle Hotel property is in the hands of a new owner after trading hands just two years ago. Boca Raton-based Waramaug...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Central Florida#Food Drink#Paris Baguette#French#State#Home State Brewing Co#Canadian
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living

The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
multihousingnews.com

Bainbridge Cos. Breaks Ground on Orlando Property

The company is funding the development through a $65.3 million construction loan from Pinnacle Financial Partners. Bainbridge Cos. has broken ground on Bainbridge World Center, a 341-unit luxury community in Orlando, Fla. To fund the new development, the company has secured a $65.3 million construction loan originated by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Yardi Matrix data indicates.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

9th Annual Florida Jerk Food and Music Festival at The Apopka Amphitheater coming soon

The 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at the Apopka Amphitheater. Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festival will run from 2 pm to 10 pm in celebration of National Jerk Day. The Florida Jerk Festival Orlando 2022 features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean, emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes.
APOPKA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
LAKELAND, FL
TechCrunch

Orlando has all the ingredients to be the next big startup hub

The numbers are already showing potential: New PitchBook data found that in the first half of this year, a little more than $360 million was invested in the Orlando-Kissimmee metro area, way more than the $144 million invested in H1 last year. Q2 2022 saw $320 million invested, tracking higher than the $90 million and $30 million allocated in Q2 2021 and 2020, respectively.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaescape.com

Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
SANFORD, FL
What Now Orlando

What Now Orlando

Orlando, FL
863
Followers
223
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnoworlando.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy