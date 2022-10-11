Paris Baguette to Expand its Central Florida Footprint

The national French bakery franchise, Paris Baguette , will soon be opening its second Orlando-area location in Winter Garden , according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The store will be located at 15996 New Independence Parkway , within suite 300, across from Home State Brewing Co.

What Now Orlando reached out to franchisee Hong Rickett to inquire about potential opening dates and other pertinent information, but they were not immediately available for comment.

Striving “to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community around the world”, Paris Baguette has successfully spread throughout the continental United States and a single Canadian location. The chain serves primarily cakes, sandwiches, breads, salads and other baked goods such as croissants. The chain also provides catering for large events and groups.

Until the new Winter Garden location opens its doors, curious foodies can visit the original Orlando-area location at 325 South Orlando Ave in Winter Park.

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Orlando’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .