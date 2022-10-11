ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store

Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
ARNOLD, MO
recordpatriot.com

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores

The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
DES PERES, MO
thelickingnews.com

CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Bass Pro Shops location under construction in Sunset Hills is getting bigger

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Bass Pro Shops location that's under construction is getting bigger, even before it opens. The new store in Sunset Hills, originally projected to open in the second half of 2022, will now take up the entire shopping center at 3600 S. Lindbergh Blvd., with the Springfield, Missouri-based outdoor retailer adding about 17,500 more square feet onto the original 75,000-square-foot layout, Sansone Group broker Grant Mechlin told the Business Journal.
SUNSET HILLS, MO
KMOV

I-270 open again in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash in north St. Louis County caused traffic for a few hours Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 270. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-270 before New Florissant. That stretch of the highway remains closed for a couple of hours. The I-170 northbound/eastbound exit to I-270 eastbound was also closed.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County

(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
BONNE TERRE, MO
FOX2now.com

Humane Society rescues 7 dogs from notorious breeder

The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven animals Tuesday in Douglas County from a dog breeder. Humane Society rescues 7 dogs from notorious breeder. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven animals Tuesday in Douglas County from a dog breeder. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: A trial and a …
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations

Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE

