Missouri Dude at Bennett Springs Fishing with Dog in His Backpack
My dad used to fish at Bennett Spring State Park in Missouri all the time. He never did it with a dog in his backpack which is something I've just seen accomplished thanks to a brand new video share. This interesting fishing moment from Bennett Springs included a brief backstory...
myleaderpaper.com
Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store
Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
recordpatriot.com
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores
The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
See the Missouri Neighborhood Where “Typical” Home is $2 Million
If I had guessed where the most expensive Missouri neighborhood was, I would have guessed Ladue and I would have been wrong. No, there's a neighborhood that has home values that are typically double what you'll find in Ladue. I saw this interesting factoid on Stacker, but I've seen references...
thelickingnews.com
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
Route 364 ramp in St. Charles County reopening Friday
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation crews will reopen the westbound Route 364 exit ramp to eastbound Route 94 starting Friday, Oct. 14. The ramp, located in St. Charles County, is set to reopen after the morning rush on Friday, weather permitting. The ramp has...
FOX2now.com
Death of driver hit by piece of metal on Missouri interstate heightens concern about road debris
The woman was driving on Interstate 64 on Tuesday when the metal smashed through her windshield, causing her to crash into a concrete wall multiple times. “You see quite a few accidents from trash and debris on the road,” a tow truck driver said. Death of driver hit...
Intoxicating edibles found in child’s candy at St. Charles trunk-or-treat
A trunk-or-treat event in St. Charles is leading to a warning from the police department following a surprise find by the family of a 5-year-old child.
KFVS12
Firetruck overturns in St. Francois County, driver sent to hospital
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a firetruck crash in St. Francois County early Thursday morning, Oct. 13. According to MSHP, the crash occurred at 7 a.m. at Puebla Drive and Nianga Drive. Troopers say the truck traveled off the roadway and overturned. The...
Bass Pro Shops location under construction in Sunset Hills is getting bigger
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Bass Pro Shops location that's under construction is getting bigger, even before it opens. The new store in Sunset Hills, originally projected to open in the second half of 2022, will now take up the entire shopping center at 3600 S. Lindbergh Blvd., with the Springfield, Missouri-based outdoor retailer adding about 17,500 more square feet onto the original 75,000-square-foot layout, Sansone Group broker Grant Mechlin told the Business Journal.
KMOV
I-270 open again in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash in north St. Louis County caused traffic for a few hours Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 270. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-270 before New Florissant. That stretch of the highway remains closed for a couple of hours. The I-170 northbound/eastbound exit to I-270 eastbound was also closed.
KMOV
Crestwood Police ask drivers to ‘move over’ after officer miraculously walks away from I-44 crash
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Crestwood Police Officer Auston Marti continues his recovery at home after getting sideswiped on I-44 last Thursday. The 30-year-old was responding to a semi-tractor trailer that was broken down on the eastbound shoulder. Meanwhile, the officer’s vehicle sits beaten and battered behind the Crestwood Police...
mymoinfo.com
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
FOX2now.com
Humane Society rescues 7 dogs from notorious breeder
The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven animals Tuesday in Douglas County from a dog breeder. Humane Society rescues 7 dogs from notorious breeder. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven animals Tuesday in Douglas County from a dog breeder. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: A trial and a …
St. Charles police searching for 2 suspects after shots fired Wednesday afternoon
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department is looking for two men involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. St. Charles police responded to a report of shots fired after noon Wednesday near Highway 94 and North 3rd Street. Officers found that...
Woman killed in St. Louis County collision
A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection.
Shots fired after argument over bicycle in St. Charles County
An investigation is underway after police say someone fired shots at another person during an argument over a bicycle in St. Charles County.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations
Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
St. Louis County Failed to Fully Sedate Dogs Before Euthanasia, Staffer Says
A county veterinarian forced down dogs to administer lethal "heart sticks," a former vet tech says
