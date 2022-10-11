ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man In Custody For Carjacking, Kidnapping Charged With Attempted Murder Of Minor In Montgomery

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Damien Fisher Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

A 29-year-old man already apprehended for a carjacking and kidnapping incident is now facing an attempted murder charge following a lengthy investigation into a summer shooting in Maryland, police announced.

Montgomery County resident Damien Fisher, of Germantown, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault following an incident that happened on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in Montgomery Village.

On the night of the shooting, officers said that they were called to Lost Knife Circle, where they found a minor suffering from a gunshot wound in the back staircase of the location.

The officers were able to administer life-saving measures until paramedics from Montgomery County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to transport the juvenile to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Investigators noted that evidence of the shooting was collected at the scene.

In September, Fisher was identified as a suspect, at which point detectives learned that he was also implicated in a separate carjacking and kidnapping incident.

Police say that Fisher was arrested in late September for the carjacking and kidnapping, which allowed detectives in Montgomery to obtain additional evidence that pointed them in direction of Fisher for the August shooting.

A separate arrest warrant was obtained by detectives last week, who charged Fisher with attempted murder and assault, the department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Fisher was served with the arrest warrant at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond for the carjacking and kidnapping incident.

Comments / 8

jakecutter
3d ago

At least MCP is doing their job . Hopefully the judges will do theirs

Reply
8
Jeffery Thompson
2d ago

Why do y’all have negative comments if you don’t have nothing nice to say don’t say nothing at all

Reply(1)
4
fox5dc.com

Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Carjacking#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
bethesdamagazine.com

D.C. man sentenced to 15 years for armed carjacking in Wheaton

A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking that occurred in March 2021 in a Wheaton parking lot. Montgomery County Circuit Court David Lease also sentenced Anthony Millhouse, 40, during Tuesday’s sentencing to five years of supervised probation upon release, according to a press release from the state’s attorney’s office.
WHEATON, MD
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Murder Of Popular Federal Hill Bartender Getting Snack After Work

A man accused of killing a popular Federal Hill bartender in 2017 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the murder, reports CBS News. Marquese Winston was sentenced to 20 years in prison with five years of probation upon release for the murder of Alex Wroblewski Jr. that occurred in November 2017. Winston was accused of shooting Wroblewski at Royal Farms in Locust Point while the bartender stopped in to buy a snack after work, continues the outlet.
BALTIMORE, MD
Comments / 0

