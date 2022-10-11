Man In Custody For Carjacking, Kidnapping Charged With Attempted Murder Of Minor In Montgomery

Damien Fisher Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

A 29-year-old man already apprehended for a carjacking and kidnapping incident is now facing an attempted murder charge following a lengthy investigation into a summer shooting in Maryland, police announced.

Montgomery County resident Damien Fisher, of Germantown, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault following an incident that happened on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in Montgomery Village.

On the night of the shooting, officers said that they were called to Lost Knife Circle, where they found a minor suffering from a gunshot wound in the back staircase of the location.

The officers were able to administer life-saving measures until paramedics from Montgomery County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to transport the juvenile to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Investigators noted that evidence of the shooting was collected at the scene.

In September, Fisher was identified as a suspect, at which point detectives learned that he was also implicated in a separate carjacking and kidnapping incident.

Police say that Fisher was arrested in late September for the carjacking and kidnapping, which allowed detectives in Montgomery to obtain additional evidence that pointed them in direction of Fisher for the August shooting.

A separate arrest warrant was obtained by detectives last week, who charged Fisher with attempted murder and assault, the department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Fisher was served with the arrest warrant at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond for the carjacking and kidnapping incident.

