Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Gyros in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
WCNC
Baker Mayfield out vs Rams game with high ankle sprain, reports say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quarterback Baker Mayfield will miss this week's Panthers game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a high ankle sprain he suffered against the 49ers, according to multiple reports. Mayfield's status for Sunday was first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Mayfield was seen with...
brownsnation.com
The Browns Have Released A Former First-Round Pick
The Cleveland Browns are the sixth NFL team that took a flier on quarterback Josh Rosen. Unfortunately, his tenure with the Browns has come to an end. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted, “The #Browns released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad.”. Cracking the Browns’ depth chart at...
Browns Announce Decision On Deion Jones After Big Trade
The Cleveland Browns made a low-risk trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones but are wasting no time trying to find out if their investment will pay off. According to ProFootballTalk, the Browns have designated their newly-minted linebacker for return off of injured reserve. In doing so, the Browns have opened a three-week window for Jones to practice with the team.
NFL trade rumors: Latest news on Christian McCaffrey, Robert Quinn and more
NFL trade rumors will pick up big time now that the deadline to move players is just a few weeks
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers
Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10.
Upstart Giants to take on Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Two of the NFL's top rushing offenses meet on Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens visit the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants (4-1) own the league's second-ranked rushing attack at 179 yards per game, trailing only the Cleveland Browns (192.4), while the Ravens (3-2) are seventh at 144.6 yards per game. The Ravens took over the top spot in the AFC North Division on Sunday when Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal with no time remaining to rally Baltimore to a 19-17 win over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. The New York Giants continued to emerge as...
Dolphins Tua, Bridgewater sidelined for Vikings game
MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McDaniel said that on Wednesday Tagovailoa was allowed to go out and throw, and do individual work, but that was about it. "I don't see a scenario, I don't see him being active, and I don't plan to have him play at all," Bridgewater is still unable to do anything football related with the team at this stage of the concussion protocol. He can return on a limited basis on...
newsnet5
'Staying prepared, staying dangerous': Browns LB Deion Jones eyeing return to field after trade to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the Browns designated newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones to return from Injured Reserve, marking the first steps for the new Browns defender to get back on the field after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Jones, who the Falcons agreed to trade to the Browns...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)
It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
Comments / 0