ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Major Junny to Be Inducted into American Police Hall of Fame Museum

BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: I am excited to share with our community that everyone’s favorite Bloodhound, Major Junny, is being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame Museum in Titusville. Junny is an amazing K-9 who does so much for our community. From carrying on the memory of Junny Rios-Martinez to searching for missing children and helping the Sheriff’s Office spread the word about crime prevention, Junny has dedicated his entire life to serving our community.
TITUSVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Brevard County, FL
Education
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Schools Foundation Receives Grant from Florida Power & Light Company to EmPOWER STEM Educators

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Power & Light Company recently awarded more than $13,100 to Brevard Schools Foundation as part of its statewide EmPOWERing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Educators Program. The program’s goal is to increase teacher knowledge of effective math and science instructional practices that align...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

CANDIDATE PROFILE: Joanne Terry Running for Florida Congress District 8

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Candidate for Florida Congress District 8 Joanne Terry stopped by the Space Coast Daily TV Studios in Merritt Island to discuss her run for office. Terry moved to Indian Harbour Beach in 2004. She left a 17-year career with Boeing Satellite Systems to begin a career as a Chief Systems Engineer at Harris Corporation in Palm Bay. She fell in love with this area of Florida immediately.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Linus K12#Linus Public School#Educational Services#The School Board#Space Coast Daily Tv
WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Mosquito Control Continues to Response to Hurricane Ian, Urges Residents to Take Precaution

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Mosquito Control reminds residents to take precautions against mosquito-borne illness after Hurricane Ian. Brevard County Mosquito Control continues to conduct aerial and truck spraying, mosquito, and disease monitoring, and other public health protection measures as a result of significant increases in standing water and mosquito activity related to Hurricane Ian.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
spacecoastdaily.com

Betty Joan ‘Squeakey’ Whitlock, 84, of Palm Bay Passed Away Oct. 11

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Betty Joan “Squeakey” Whitlock, 84, of Palm Bay, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Betty moved here in 1962 from Columbia, SC. She was a retired elementary school teacher in Brevard County for 35 years and a member of the First Baptist Church of Melbourne.
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022

Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cityofcocoabeach.com

Debris Pickup Information

FEMA approved Brevard County for all categories regarding assistance, which includes debris pick up. We are in contact with Crowder Gulf and Tetra Tech to deploy teams to work in the city as quickly as possible. Crowder Gulf has contracted trucks and drivers that are currently enroute to Cocoa Beach from the mid-west.
COCOA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy