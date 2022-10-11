Read full article on original website
Education Roundtable Inaugural Meeting Brings Community Leaders Together to Benefit Brevard Public Schools Students
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – The inaugural meeting of the Education Roundtable was held Wednesday, October 12, at the Space Coast Health Foundation meeting room. Civic and community leaders came together to discuss ideas that will be of benefit to the students of the Brevard Public School System.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: Cocoa District 1 City Councilman Alex Goins Has Passion for Serving, Volunteering in Community
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – District 1 Cocoa City Councilman Alex Goins is a graduate of Rockledge High School and also attended Bethune Cookman University for Business Education, was first elected to the Cocoa City Council in November 2018. “I am so proud to represent District 1...
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Major Junny to Be Inducted into American Police Hall of Fame Museum
BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: I am excited to share with our community that everyone’s favorite Bloodhound, Major Junny, is being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame Museum in Titusville. Junny is an amazing K-9 who does so much for our community. From carrying on the memory of Junny Rios-Martinez to searching for missing children and helping the Sheriff’s Office spread the word about crime prevention, Junny has dedicated his entire life to serving our community.
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
Brevard Schools Foundation Receives Grant from Florida Power & Light Company to EmPOWER STEM Educators
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Power & Light Company recently awarded more than $13,100 to Brevard Schools Foundation as part of its statewide EmPOWERing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Educators Program. The program’s goal is to increase teacher knowledge of effective math and science instructional practices that align...
SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: Zero Chance Tiffanimarie Pirozzi is Going to be Voted ‘Mother of the Year’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While I can’t be positive, I’m pretty sure that threatening to blow up the school hurts your chances of getting the “Mother of the Year Award.”. While I can’t be sure about how the voting will go, I can tell you that...
Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello Hosts Swear-In Ceremony for Newly Hired Officers
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello held a swear-in ceremony for newly hired members on Tuesday. “Wishing them all a safe and successful career!” said Chief Augello. Current standards require candidates to complete nearly 800 hours of police academy training...
CANDIDATE PROFILE: Joanne Terry Running for Florida Congress District 8
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Candidate for Florida Congress District 8 Joanne Terry stopped by the Space Coast Daily TV Studios in Merritt Island to discuss her run for office. Terry moved to Indian Harbour Beach in 2004. She left a 17-year career with Boeing Satellite Systems to begin a career as a Chief Systems Engineer at Harris Corporation in Palm Bay. She fell in love with this area of Florida immediately.
66 Eastern Florida State College Students Named to All-Academic Team by Florida College System Association
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Florida College System Activities Association has named 66 students from Eastern Florida State College to its 2021-22 All-Academic Team. They are among 1,616 students in the Florida College System to receive the prestigious recognition, achieving a minimum 3.30 GPA. “This award is a testament...
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
Brevard County Mosquito Control Continues to Response to Hurricane Ian, Urges Residents to Take Precaution
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Mosquito Control reminds residents to take precautions against mosquito-borne illness after Hurricane Ian. Brevard County Mosquito Control continues to conduct aerial and truck spraying, mosquito, and disease monitoring, and other public health protection measures as a result of significant increases in standing water and mosquito activity related to Hurricane Ian.
CARES Foundation to Host 5th Annual Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Awareness Walk in Titusville Oct. 29
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The CARES Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the lives of those affected by Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, will host its 5th Annual CAH Awareness Walk. The walk event will take place at Sand Point Park, Valicenti Pavilion, on Saturday,...
FEMA Individual Assistance Available for Brevard County Residents After Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – FEMA Individual Assistance is now available for Brevard County residents. If you have insurance, you must file a claim with your insurance company first. If you do not have insurance, or insurance does not cover your claim, begin applying for FEMA assistance. Individuals and households...
Betty Joan ‘Squeakey’ Whitlock, 84, of Palm Bay Passed Away Oct. 11
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Betty Joan “Squeakey” Whitlock, 84, of Palm Bay, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Betty moved here in 1962 from Columbia, SC. She was a retired elementary school teacher in Brevard County for 35 years and a member of the First Baptist Church of Melbourne.
SpaceX to Launch Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F Mission From Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Oct. 14
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – SpaceX is targeting Friday, October 14, to launch the Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 116-minute launch window opens at 11:26 p.m. ET. A...
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
Residents relocated after Winter Park senior living community damaged by Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Residents at The Mayflower at Winter Park are being relocated as the senior living community is repaired following Hurricane Ian-related flooding issues. The Mayflower at Winter Park residents had to be relocated amid storm-related flooding issues. Building A residents moved out Wednesday and Building B...
Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022
Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
Cape Canaveral Lighthouse Foundation to Celebrate 154 Years During Event at American Muscle Car Museum Nov. 5
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The Cape Canaveral Lighthouse is 154 years old, and there will be a celebration during a special evening at the American Muscle Car Museum, a 123,000-square-foot complex that houses a collection of more than 300 cars. The American Muscle Car Museum...
Debris Pickup Information
FEMA approved Brevard County for all categories regarding assistance, which includes debris pick up. We are in contact with Crowder Gulf and Tetra Tech to deploy teams to work in the city as quickly as possible. Crowder Gulf has contracted trucks and drivers that are currently enroute to Cocoa Beach from the mid-west.
