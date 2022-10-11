ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register Citizen

Why Wall Street Fell Out of Love With Netflix and Other Media Companies

The streaming revolution was supposed to usher in a big, bright, beautiful future for media conglomerates. Instead, increased competition, rising interest rates, a looming recession and the mountain of debt that these corporations amassed to fuel a wave of consolidation has left everyone from Netflix to Warner Bros. Discovery scrambling to revise their pitch to shareholders.
Register Citizen

‘She-Hulk’ Team Explains the Fourth Wall-Breaking Finale and Delivering a ‘F— You’ to Toxic Marvel Trolls

Throughout “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), repeatedly breaks the fourth wall by not only directly addressing the camera, but acknowledging that she exists in a Marvel Studios superhero TV show. In the season finale — pointedly titled “Whose Show Is This?” — Jennifer smashes out of the show entirely, jumping through the Disney+ portal to confront the writers of the show about why the finale is so needlessly convoluted with extraneous, nonsensical plot lines, including one about a cabal of toxic fanboys who troll Jennifer online about being a female superhero who doesn’t deserve her powers.
Register Citizen

Pete Davidson Comedy ‘Bupkis’ Shares First Look of Joe Pesci in Peacock Series

It was first reported that Pesci would be joining the series in August. He stars alongside Davidson as well as Edie Falco. The half-hour show is described as “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life.” Pesci stars as Davidson’s grandfather, while Falco will play his mother. It was ordered to series at Peacock in April and is currently in production.
