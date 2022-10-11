Read full article on original website
Why Wall Street Fell Out of Love With Netflix and Other Media Companies
The streaming revolution was supposed to usher in a big, bright, beautiful future for media conglomerates. Instead, increased competition, rising interest rates, a looming recession and the mountain of debt that these corporations amassed to fuel a wave of consolidation has left everyone from Netflix to Warner Bros. Discovery scrambling to revise their pitch to shareholders.
‘She-Hulk’ Team Explains the Fourth Wall-Breaking Finale and Delivering a ‘F— You’ to Toxic Marvel Trolls
Throughout “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), repeatedly breaks the fourth wall by not only directly addressing the camera, but acknowledging that she exists in a Marvel Studios superhero TV show. In the season finale — pointedly titled “Whose Show Is This?” — Jennifer smashes out of the show entirely, jumping through the Disney+ portal to confront the writers of the show about why the finale is so needlessly convoluted with extraneous, nonsensical plot lines, including one about a cabal of toxic fanboys who troll Jennifer online about being a female superhero who doesn’t deserve her powers.
Pete Davidson Comedy ‘Bupkis’ Shares First Look of Joe Pesci in Peacock Series
It was first reported that Pesci would be joining the series in August. He stars alongside Davidson as well as Edie Falco. The half-hour show is described as “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life.” Pesci stars as Davidson’s grandfather, while Falco will play his mother. It was ordered to series at Peacock in April and is currently in production.
Leading Podcast Creators Share Tips for Growing an Audience and How Hollywood Can Spotlight Underrepresented Voices
At the inaugural The Gotham + Variety Audio Honors, presented by Wondery, leading podcast creators discussed their top tips for building an audience, and how the entertainment industry can do better to spotlight underrepresented voices. The event took place on Friday, Oct. 14, at Second Floor NYC in Midtown Manhattan....
Asher Keddie is 'lined up to play' lead in TV adaptation of Mamamia founder's 2017 memoir Work Strife Balance
Popular Australian actress Asher Keddie is set to star in a TV series adapted from the memoir of controversial journalist Mia Freedman. The show is based on the Mamamia founder's 2017 book, Work Strife Balance, but Asher, 48, won't be playing Mia in the series reports The Sydney Morning Herald.
