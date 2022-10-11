ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Latest Injury Report on Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COMfg_0iUizD5900

The Panthers will have a new starting quarterback this week.

When the Carolina Panthers' offense takes the field this Sunday in Los Angeles they'll have a new quarterback under center - P.J. Walker.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network , starting quarterback Baker Mayfield received second opinions on his injured ankle which confirmed that surgery will not be needed. The injury could sideline him anywhere from two to six weeks.

Tuesday morning interim head coach Steve Wilks talked about his confidence level in P.J. Walker.

"P.J. [Walker] is up and ready. He does a great job in being a pro in preparing each and every day. I have total confidence in him if he has to step in and play."

Walker is 2-0 as a starter in the NFL, defeating the Detroit Lions 20-0 in 2020 and the Arizona Cardinals 34-10. In those two games, Walker completed 46-of-63 passes for 425 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Struggles of Baker Mayfield!

He has been in the NFL for a little over 4 season now and it hasn’t been pretty for Baker Mayfield. To be honest, I have no idea how he is still a starting QB in this league! He has rarely even shown flashes of why he was chosen as the #1 overall pick in the draft. Let’s dive inside the numbers and see what’s wrong with Baker Mayfield.
NFL
FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Detroit Lions#The Arizona Cardinals
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday

A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon.  ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.  Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX8 News

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks looking to beat the odds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks knows he’s facing an uphill battle in Carolina. But that didn’t prevent the confident Wilks from jumping at the opportunity to take over as Panthers interim head coach after Matt Rhule was abruptly fired Monday — even though he realizes the odds of being promoted to a permanent position […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Robert Griffin III Names His 5 Heisman Front Runners

A former player who knows a thing or two about winning the Heisman Trophy has named his frontrunners for the prestigious award. Former Baylor star turned ESPN commentator Robert Griffin III tweeted his top five Heisman favorites at the midpoint of the regular season. All five players are ...
NFL
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy