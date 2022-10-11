Latest Injury Report on Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

The Panthers will have a new starting quarterback this week.

When the Carolina Panthers' offense takes the field this Sunday in Los Angeles they'll have a new quarterback under center - P.J. Walker.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network , starting quarterback Baker Mayfield received second opinions on his injured ankle which confirmed that surgery will not be needed. The injury could sideline him anywhere from two to six weeks.

Tuesday morning interim head coach Steve Wilks talked about his confidence level in P.J. Walker.

"P.J. [Walker] is up and ready. He does a great job in being a pro in preparing each and every day. I have total confidence in him if he has to step in and play."

Walker is 2-0 as a starter in the NFL, defeating the Detroit Lions 20-0 in 2020 and the Arizona Cardinals 34-10. In those two games, Walker completed 46-of-63 passes for 425 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

