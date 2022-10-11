Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
atozsports.com
The Buffalo Bills are on the Verge of Very Exclusive History
The Buffalo Bills are currently on top of the NFL world. They’re 4-1, currently the number one seed in the AFC and the heavy Super Bowl favorites. A big reason for this is the play of MVP-hopeful QB Josh Allen. 1,651 passing yards: 1st. 16 combined touchdowns: 1st. 66.8%...
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Troy Aikman Addresses Sexist Comment Made on ‘MNF’
The longtime NFL announcer came under fire for a controversial comment made on Monday’s telecast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadspin
Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with
These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
Banged up Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s defiant statement amid injury woes
The Los Angeles Rams suffered a disappointing Week 5 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 22-10. Not only did the defending champs end up losing their third game of the season, but it also looks like star quarterback Matthew Stafford came out of the battle a bit banged up.
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Kyle Pitts (hamstring) practicing again on Thursday
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) participated in Thursday's practice. Pitts' consecutive practices should put him on track to return in Week Six after missing one game. In a matchup against a San Francisco 49ers' unit ranked second (4.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends this season, our models project Pitts to score 8.5 FanDuel points.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 6
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
Sporting News
Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris, Rondale Moore & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Start 'em, sit 'em questions are about to get really ugly thanks to the dawn of the bye weeks and seemingly never-ending injuries. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 6 fantasy lineup decisions.
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb) DNP on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the New York Jets. Rodgers was added to the injury report on Wednesday with a thumb issue and did not practice. Matt LaFleur told reporters that the Packers "don't have much concern as far as gameday". Barring a downgrade, Rodgers appears on track to face the Jets on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) practicing on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) was at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Olave participated in football activities during the open portion of Thursday's practice. He remains in the NFL's concussion protocols, but his participation on Thursday is a step in the right direction. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Thursday.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game
Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
numberfire.com
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Thursday 10/13/22
College football is entering Week 7, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Thursday includes two games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Hayden Hurst (groin) questionable for Week 6's matchup versus Saints
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) is questionable to play in Week Six's game against the New Orleans Saints. Hurst's status is currently unknown after three limited practices with a groin injury. In a matchup against a Saints' unit ranked fourth (5.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, our models project Hurst to score 5.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Dolphins 'optimistic' Tyreek Hill (foot) plays Sunday
The Miami Dolphins are "optimistic" that wide receiver Tyreek Hill (foot) will be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Week 6. Hill injured his foot in Week 5 and was in a walking boot, but he's not expected to miss any game action. Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are both still in the concussion protocol, so Hill will likely be catching passes from seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson. Last week, Hill caught all 7 of his targets for 47 yards and he also rushed twice for 13 yards.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) fully practices on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Despite previous reports about Hill utilizing a walking boot in Week Five, Miami's wideout was able to log a full practice on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Minnesota Vikings' team ranked 14th (25.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP for Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. After missing Week Five's game with an ankle injury. Landry remained sidelined for Wednesday's practice. In a matchup versus a Cincinnati Bengals' defense allowing 22.7 FanDuel points per game to receivers, Marquez Callaway could see more playing time on Sunday if Landry is out.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) absent for Saints' Wednesday session
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday. Despite recent reports about a potential return in Week Six, Thomas was unable to go on Wednesday. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps against a Cincinnati Bengals' unit ranked fourth (22.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers this season if Thomas is ruled out again.
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Football Players to Avoid in Week 6
We have a lot of pieces on numberFire geared toward helping you figure out which players you should roster in your DFS contests on FanDuel, but an important aspect of the DFS process is figuring out who you shouldn't play. Narrowing down your list of potential plays by avoiding those...
Comments / 0