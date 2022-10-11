The state’s Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert program, created by 2019 Texas legislation, is designed to close the gap between missing children and senior citizens. The CLEAR alert assists law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects. The name of the CLEAR Alert also in part honors victims of violence which led to the CLEAR Alert legislation: Cayley Mandadi; D’Lisa Kelley; Erin Castro; Ashanti Billie and the Rest.

