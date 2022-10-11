ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC30 Fresno

LA City Council member resigns over racist comments

Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez announced Wednesday she has resigned her seat, amid demands for her to step down after a recording emerged of her making racist and offensive comments about fellow council members. In a lengthy statement, Martinez, who served on the council for the past...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy