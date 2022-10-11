ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

Crash involving sleeping driver closes eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been seriously injured after an early morning crash that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 10 in the West Valley. It all started around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the off-ramp from eastbound I-10 to 67th Avenue. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were notified about a vehicle blocking the off-ramp with the driver seemingly asleep at the wheel.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

PD: Worker killed after traffic pole falls on him in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A man was killed Thursday night after a traffic pole he was installing fell on him, according to the Buckeye Police Department. Police said the man, identified as 47-year-old Brock Salveson, was unloading the pole to install near Broadway and Miller Roads when the accident happened.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Man killed after crashing into traffic signal pole in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead following an early morning traffic accident in Scottsdale. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday when police say an elderly man who was driving southbound crashed into a traffic signal pole on the northwest corner of 68th Street and Indian School Road. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Accidents
Avondale, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Avondale, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Avondale, AZ
Accidents
AZFamily

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, woman injured after rear-end collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he rear-ended a woman’s car in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road just before 5 p.m. Investigators say 58-year-old George Ybarra was driving westbound on Baseline when he crashed into the...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Traffic Accident#Dui#Amazon Fire Tv
AZFamily

‘Prolific’ Phoenix street racer receives prison sentence

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One of Phoenix’s most notorious street racers and organizers is heading to prison. Thirty-three-year-old Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges stemming from street races. Luna-Espinoza not only raced but promoted other racing activities on social media. “I’m happy that the courts sentenced somebody to prison and probation time,” Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Alberto Gutier said. “Because it’s a message.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash closes section of I-10 in west Phoenix

There are a couple of surprises but it's still early and rankings can change fast. Mark McClune talks about it with AZPreps365's Jose Garcia on "The Extra Point Podcast." Drone Video: The leaves are changing in the High Country. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Check out the beautiful video show...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
AZFamily

Man found shot to death at Glendale park

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Glendale park on Thursday night. Officers were called out around 8 p.m. to Maryland Lakes Park, which is on Maryland Avenue, north of Bethany Home Road, and 47th Avenue. That’s where they found a man shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators didn’t release any suspect description. An investigation is underway.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Phoenix weekend traffic report for Oct. 14 - Oct. 17

PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and Greater Arizona starting Friday, Oct. 14 to Monday, Oct. 17. I-17 SB closed between Pinnacle Peak Rd and Union Hills Drive for pavement improvement project. I-17 SB ramps to Loop 101 closed. Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB will remain open.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa police searching for driver who fatally hit 66-year-old man

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police are asking the public's help to identify the motorist who fatally struck a 66-year-old man last month. Gilbert Hill sustained fatal injuries on the night of Sept. 18 after he was hit by a vehicle in the 600 block of East Broadway Road. The suspect left the scene without stopping after hitting the victim at about 8 p.m.
MESA, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy