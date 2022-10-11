Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Crash involving sleeping driver closes eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been seriously injured after an early morning crash that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 10 in the West Valley. It all started around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the off-ramp from eastbound I-10 to 67th Avenue. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were notified about a vehicle blocking the off-ramp with the driver seemingly asleep at the wheel.
PD: Worker killed after traffic pole falls on him in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A man was killed Thursday night after a traffic pole he was installing fell on him, according to the Buckeye Police Department. Police said the man, identified as 47-year-old Brock Salveson, was unloading the pole to install near Broadway and Miller Roads when the accident happened.
AZFamily
Man killed after crashing into traffic signal pole in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead following an early morning traffic accident in Scottsdale. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday when police say an elderly man who was driving southbound crashed into a traffic signal pole on the northwest corner of 68th Street and Indian School Road. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
AZFamily
Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
fox10phoenix.com
Man sleeping in car near I-10 in Phoenix crashes after waking up, reversing onto freeway
PHOENIX - A man who was passed out in his car caused a crash near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix after he woke up and reversed his car into the center wall of the freeway, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say the man was sleeping and...
Woman sentenced to 3 years in prison in DUI crash that killed Valley bicyclist
PHOENIX — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced to three years in prison Friday in the 2017 death of a cyclist on South Mountain, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. Phoenix police say Annaleah Dominguez was driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist in...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
AZFamily
Man dead, woman injured after rear-end collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he rear-ended a woman’s car in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road just before 5 p.m. Investigators say 58-year-old George Ybarra was driving westbound on Baseline when he crashed into the...
AZFamily
Serial peeping Tom looked into windows of several Tempe homes, police say
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges after allegedly peering into the windows of several homes on the same street in Tempe. Daniel Bryan Nave was arrested on Thursday in Mesa after multiple peeping Tom reports, some of which were caught on home security cameras.
58-Year-Old George Ybarra Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
AZFamily
‘Prolific’ Phoenix street racer receives prison sentence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One of Phoenix’s most notorious street racers and organizers is heading to prison. Thirty-three-year-old Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges stemming from street races. Luna-Espinoza not only raced but promoted other racing activities on social media. “I’m happy that the courts sentenced somebody to prison and probation time,” Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Alberto Gutier said. “Because it’s a message.”
AZFamily
Crash closes section of I-10 in west Phoenix
There are a couple of surprises but it's still early and rankings can change fast. Mark McClune talks about it with AZPreps365's Jose Garcia on "The Extra Point Podcast." Drone Video: The leaves are changing in the High Country. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Check out the beautiful video show...
AZFamily
Man found shot to death at Glendale park
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Glendale park on Thursday night. Officers were called out around 8 p.m. to Maryland Lakes Park, which is on Maryland Avenue, north of Bethany Home Road, and 47th Avenue. That’s where they found a man shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators didn’t release any suspect description. An investigation is underway.
Phoenix weekend traffic report for Oct. 14 - Oct. 17
PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and Greater Arizona starting Friday, Oct. 14 to Monday, Oct. 17. I-17 SB closed between Pinnacle Peak Rd and Union Hills Drive for pavement improvement project. I-17 SB ramps to Loop 101 closed. Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB will remain open.
AZFamily
Woman run over by dump truck in Tolleson remains hospitalized after losing both legs
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman walking with her granddaughter lost both of her legs after being run over by a dump truck in Tolleson earlier this week and police suspect the driver could have been impaired. Maria Mira Montes, 75, and her 2-year-old granddaughter were crossing the street...
Second infant treated for fentanyl exposure in Phoenix this week
An infant tested positive for Fentanyl after being taken to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix.
One person killed in crash near 24th Street and Baseline Road
Phoenix police say a man was killed in a crash near 24th Street and Baseline Road Wednesday afternoon.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Scottsdale Red Robin employee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a robbery of a Red Robin in Scottsdale where an employee was shot and killed in June. Investigators say the suspect robbed the same restaurant less than a month before the deadly shooting of Joseph Doyle.
Mesa police searching for driver who fatally hit 66-year-old man
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police are asking the public's help to identify the motorist who fatally struck a 66-year-old man last month. Gilbert Hill sustained fatal injuries on the night of Sept. 18 after he was hit by a vehicle in the 600 block of East Broadway Road. The suspect left the scene without stopping after hitting the victim at about 8 p.m.
Family of man killed by police after throwing rocks sues Phoenix police
PHOENIX — The family of a man shot and killed by Phoenix police officers last month is suing the city's police department for violating his constitutional rights. That man is 34-year-old Ali Osman. It was the night of Sept. 24 when police say Osman was throwing rocks at a police cruiser near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane.
