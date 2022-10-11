ATLANTA, Ga. – Florida State’s Mila Saric will play in the Main Draw Round of 16 in singles play, and three of Florida State’s double’s teams advanced to the Main Draw Round of 16 in doubles play as the ITA Southeast Regional Championship wrapped up its second day of action at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex at Georgia Tech. Play for the Seminoles is set to begin with doubles action at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

