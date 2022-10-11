Read full article on original website
W. Tennis: Saric, Three Doubles Teams Advance At ITA Regionals
ATLANTA, Ga. – Florida State’s Mila Saric will play in the Main Draw Round of 16 in singles play, and three of Florida State’s double’s teams advanced to the Main Draw Round of 16 in doubles play as the ITA Southeast Regional Championship wrapped up its second day of action at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex at Georgia Tech. Play for the Seminoles is set to begin with doubles action at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Noles End Regular Season at Nuttycombe Invite
Results Crimson Classic | Results Nuttycombe Invite. Madison, Wisc. – Known as the most competitive and toughest race in the regular season, the NR/No. 24 Florida State cross country teams closed out the 2022 regular season at the Nuttycombe Invitational, which was held on Friday at the Zimmer Championship Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
W. Tennis: Lancelot Gains 4 Wins at ITA Southeast Regional
ATLANTA, Ga. – Florida State sophomore Olympe Lancelot gained four victories – two in singles and two in doubles – on the first day of the ITA Division I Women’s Southeast Regional Championship at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex at Georgia Tech. Her two singles victories over Sophia Unger of Kennesaw State and Amber McGinnis of Florida Atlantic earned her s spot in the singles main draw, with bracket play beginning Friday at 9 a.m.
Volleyball Continues ACC Play with Road Matches at Virginia and No. 8 Pitt
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team (12-5, 4-2) will look to add to its three-game winning streak this weekend with a couple of ACC road matches at Virginia (8-9, 0-6) and at No. 8 Pitt (16-2, 6-0). Friday’s match against the Cavaliers will begin at 6 p.m. with Sunday’s showdown with the Panthers beginning at 1 p.m. Both matches will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.
Seminoles’ Matthew Cleveland Growing Into Leadership Role
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – When he was a junior in high school, Matthew Cleveland’s father gave him the book The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership by John C. Maxwell. He read it cover to cover and still uses many of the lessons he learned from that book as he approaches his sophomore season as a member of the Florida State Basketball Team.
Seminoles Finish As Runners-Up At Jackson T. Stephens Cup
JUNO BEACH, Fla. – The No.14 Florida State Seminoles earned a runner-up finish in the Match Play portion of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Luke Clanton and Cole Anderson both won their matches 1UP against North Carolina’s David Ford and Peter Fountain. The Tar Heels in the tournament championship with the 3-2 victory over the Seminoles.
Jared Verse Added To Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State defensive end Jared Verse was one of 10 additions to the Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List announced Wednesday. Verse, who is in his first season at FSU after an FCS All-American season at Albany, leads the ACC with his averages of 0.80 sacks per game and 1.50 tackles for loss per game. His tackles for loss average ranks eighth in the country, and his sacks average is 21st nationally.
Family & Faith Drive James Tibbs Forward
Last season, the Seminole baseball team fielded three true freshmen. Among them, outfielder James Tibbs III quickly established himself as one of the Noles’ most impactful bats. Specifically, Tibbs led the entire team with a .553 slugging percentage while ripping 10 long balls and driving in 32 runs in the process.
