Moscow’s Curtis Bass Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship
Moscow’s Curtis Bass is the Moscow winner of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship. Bass is a tight end and safety for the Wildcats. Bass is involved in cross country, scholar’s bowl, basketball, baseball, track, forensics, and youth group at Moscow. Winners of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship...
LHS Volleyball Winning Streak Ends at 12
After 12 straight wins, the Liberal volleyball team tasted defeat Tuesday evening at the Garden in Garden City. Liberal lost to the Garden City Buffaloes 11-25, 14-25, 25-21, 18-25. Liberal falls to 21-8. It’s their first loss since September 10 vs. Emporia in Valley Center. Rylie Hallman had nine kills and Jenna Ormiston had seven. Lizzy Cisneros had 23 digs.
Larry Gene Slater
Larry Gene Slater, age 69, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence in Turpin, Oklahoma, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born on July 24, 1953, in Beaver, Oklahoma the son of Robert “Roy” and Barbara (Kendrick) Slater. Larry was one of five children, brother Harold “Leroy”, sisters, Sherrilyn Smith, Maxine Brack, and Cynthia “Cindy” Sheldon (David).
“That” Liberal Band Offers the Public a Piece of History
Do you want to own a piece of Marching Band history? “That” Liberal Band is offering up for sale old band uniforms. You can support “That” Liberal Band with the purchase of one of the old uniforms. Sizes will be random, but all uniforms will be in good shape as they will be inspected to ensure there are no tears. You can purchase individual pieces or a whole uniform. Cost is:
Senior Food Box Program to Begin in Grant County
The Kansas Food Bank and Grant County Health Department in Ulysses are introducing a USDA program to help provide monthly food boxes to low income seniors. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program will be available in Grant County to persons age 60 and above who qualify by meeting income requirements. Distribution will start in November.
13th Annual Community Health Fair Draws Large Crowd
On behalf of the Southwest Medical Center team, we would like to thank everyone involved in our annual Health Fair, which was held Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Seward County Activity Center. The event was once again a huge success, attracting a large number of community residents who took the...
City of Liberal Municipal Courtroom to Undergo Construction
Beginning October 17, 2022, until approximately December 1, 2022, the Liberal Municipal Courtroom will be under construction. During this time, all Municipal Court hearings will be held in Courtroom D of the Seward County Courthouse, 415 N. Washington in Liberal. Signs will be in place indicating the direction to Courtroom D.
Liberal Fire Department: 2022 Muscular Dystrophy Campaign
Liberal Fire Department: 2022 Muscular Dystrophy Campaign. For more than 65 years firefighters across the nation have partnered with MDA in their commitment to defeating muscular dystrophy and related life-threatening disease. This year Liberal firefighters again joined in this fight with the signature event, the annual “Fill the Boot” campaign....
