SPRINGFIELD, N.J. – Freshman Lottie Woad was five under par over her final eight holes and finished as the individual co-champion, and the No. 16 ranked Seminole women’s golf team finished in second place in the team standings as the stroke play portion of the Ivy Intercollegiate was completed in 36 holes at the famed Baltusrol Golf Club. Woad gained her first career win in just her third career start as she finished with a two-round total of 3 under par 141. She finished tied with North Carolina’s Krista Junkkari for the individual lead.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO