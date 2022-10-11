Read full article on original website
seminoles.com
Soccer Hosts No. 12 Duke For Paint It Pink Match
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 4 Florida State soccer team (9-1-2) hosts No. 12 Duke (10-3) on Thursday, October 13 at 6 PM for the Seminoles’ annual Paint It Pink match. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The Florida State soccer team is once again...
seminoles.com
Men’s Golf Advances to Championship Match
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 14 Florida State Seminoles enjoyed another phenomenal day at Seminole Golf Club after shooting a combined 8-under to total 23-under par at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. The score grants the men’s golf team a second place finish in stroke play, as well as advancement to Wednesday’s match play championship vs. North Carolina.
seminoles.com
Eiselstein Named ACC Freshman of the Week
Tallahassee, Fla. – Florida State freshman cross country runner Jane Eiselstein was chosen as the ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week on Tuesday. The honor is given weekly to the top-performing true freshman in the league. In her first outing in the Garnet and Gold, Eiselstein was the...
seminoles.com
W. Golf: Heath’s Hole In One Leads Seminoles to 5-0 Mark
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. – A hole in one by Charlotte Heath highlighted five match play wins for the Seminoles on the final day of the Ivy Intercollegiate at the Baltusrol Golf Club. Match play victories by senior Amelia Williamson, juniors Charlotte Heath and Alice Hodge, and freshmen Jacqui Putrino and Lottie Woad helped the ACC defeat the Ivy League by a 20.5 – 9.5 margin in the 30 match play competitions that were contested on the final day of the tournament.
seminoles.com
Noles Sweep ACC Men’s Performer of the Week Honors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State men’s swimming and diving team swept the ACC Performers of the Week on Tuesday. Peter Varjasi was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, while Jesco Helling was given the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week. Both led the Seminoles to victory at the TYR Classic in Miami over the weekend.
seminoles.com
Jared Verse Added To Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State defensive end Jared Verse was one of 10 additions to the Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List announced Wednesday. Verse, who is in his first season at FSU after an FCS All-American season at Albany, leads the ACC with his averages of 0.80 sacks per game and 1.50 tackles for loss per game. His tackles for loss average ranks eighth in the country, and his sacks average is 21st nationally.
seminoles.com
W. Golf: Woad Wins Individual Title, FSU Second At Ivy Intercollegiate
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. – Freshman Lottie Woad was five under par over her final eight holes and finished as the individual co-champion, and the No. 16 ranked Seminole women’s golf team finished in second place in the team standings as the stroke play portion of the Ivy Intercollegiate was completed in 36 holes at the famed Baltusrol Golf Club. Woad gained her first career win in just her third career start as she finished with a two-round total of 3 under par 141. She finished tied with North Carolina’s Krista Junkkari for the individual lead.
seminoles.com
Family & Faith Drive James Tibbs Forward
Last season, the Seminole baseball team fielded three true freshmen. Among them, outfielder James Tibbs III quickly established himself as one of the Noles’ most impactful bats. Specifically, Tibbs led the entire team with a .553 slugging percentage while ripping 10 long balls and driving in 32 runs in the process.
