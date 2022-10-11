Read full article on original website
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Oct. 12: Cases, hospitalizations up
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022, there were 12,868 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as […]
ehn.org
See where toxic PFAS have been used in Pennsylvania fracking wells
PITTSBURGH—Toxic “forever chemicals”, also known as PFAS, have been used in at least eight oil and gas wells in Pennsylvania, but the exact location of those wells has never been publicly disclosed — until now. Experts say it’s possible that communities where PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl...
beckersasc.com
Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners acquire 2 Arizona ASCs
Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner Health have partnered in the acquisition of two Arizona ASCs in Scottsdale and Tucson. This brings Atlas Healthcare Partners to 27 ASCs, defending its title as the fastest-growing company in the ASC industry. Scottsdale-based acquisition Banner Surgery Center features two operating rooms and provides pain...
beckersasc.com
EyeCare Partners expands Ohio presence, plans Cleveland-based ASC
EyeCare Partners has expanded its presence in northern Ohio through its partnership with Novus Clinic (Tallmadge), Corrective Eye Center (Willoughby Hills) and Retina Specialists of Ohio (Mayfield Village). EyeCare Partners also plans to build an ASC and a 16-exam lane clinic in Cleveland that will open in 2023. As part...
thefabricator.com
M. Davis & Sons opens Pennsylvania facility
M. Davis & Sons, a fifth-generation, woman-owned industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility in Kennett Square, Pa. It houses the company’s pipe fabrication and nonferrous metals fabrication shops, formerly located in Wilmington, Del., as well as offices for executive leadership and project managers. The...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire
Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
Some patients treated for carbon monoxide at day care are transferred for ‘more aggressive treatment’
Lehigh Valley Heath Network on Tuesday afternoon reported the patients suffering from a carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning incident at an Allentown day care had 3 to 10 times more than the normal level in their blood. Some patients were transferred for “aggressive treatment” while others were treated and released, the...
An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
sanatogapost.com
Local Firefighters Win Water Company Grants
MECHANICSBURG PA – More than 140 fire companies and departments across Pennsylvania, including 19 that cover Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are receiving a total of $71,000 in firefighting support grants awarded by Mechanicsburg-based Pennsylvania American Water, the company said Monday (Oct. 10, 2022). The awards coincide with the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week.
Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges among the most deteriorated in the United States, according to a new report
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report released Wednesday by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges are among some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report, "Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges,"...
State game lands grow by 158 acres in central Pennsylvania
State Game Lands 145 in Lancaster and Lebanon counties has grown to nearly 3,000 acres with the recent addition of 158 acres transferred to the Pennsylvania Game Commission from Natural Lands. The forested tract lies adjacent to the existing 2,816 acres already included in the game lands. It provides refuge...
Bay Journal
Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?
The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1
October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
Deadly rabbit disease discovery leads Pa. Game Commission to create disease management area
The discovery of two captive rabbits infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Fayette County has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set up a special-regulation disease management area similar to those already in place for areas where deer have been found with chronic wasting disease. Within the DMA, which extends...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents
As we all know, residents of Pennsylvania are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Pennsylvania residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
abc27.com
Electricity outages in Pa. could become more common due to severe weather
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Major weather-related power outages are becoming more common across the U.S. because of climate change, and Pennsylvania is part of that trend. A new report from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reveals that there were a record number of “reportable power outage events” during 2021.
On 2nd anniversary, Pennsylvania’s ‘Move Over’ law applauded by drivers
The side of the highway makes for a pretty scary office. “You could be hit and killed at any point,” explained John Townsend, a tow truck driver for Tow-Tegrity. For Townsend and fellow driver Matthew Vogt, setting up shop on the side of the road is how they make a living every day.
In Pa. county jails, people with mental illness are routinely met with pepper spray and stun guns
This story originally appeared on WITF. When police found Ishmail Thompson, he was standing naked outside a Dauphin County hotel, where he had just punched a man. A mental health specialist working with the county prison said Thompson should be sent to a hospital for psychiatric care. But at the...
