Malvern, PA

beckersasc.com

Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners acquire 2 Arizona ASCs

Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner Health have partnered in the acquisition of two Arizona ASCs in Scottsdale and Tucson. This brings Atlas Healthcare Partners to 27 ASCs, defending its title as the fastest-growing company in the ASC industry. Scottsdale-based acquisition Banner Surgery Center features two operating rooms and provides pain...
TUCSON, AZ
beckersasc.com

EyeCare Partners expands Ohio presence, plans Cleveland-based ASC

EyeCare Partners has expanded its presence in northern Ohio through its partnership with Novus Clinic (Tallmadge), Corrective Eye Center (Willoughby Hills) and Retina Specialists of Ohio (Mayfield Village). EyeCare Partners also plans to build an ASC and a 16-exam lane clinic in Cleveland that will open in 2023. As part...
CLEVELAND, OH
thefabricator.com

M. Davis & Sons opens Pennsylvania facility

M. Davis & Sons, a fifth-generation, woman-owned industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility in Kennett Square, Pa. It houses the company’s pipe fabrication and nonferrous metals fabrication shops, formerly located in Wilmington, Del., as well as offices for executive leadership and project managers. The...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire

Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Local Firefighters Win Water Company Grants

MECHANICSBURG PA – More than 140 fire companies and departments across Pennsylvania, including 19 that cover Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are receiving a total of $71,000 in firefighting support grants awarded by Mechanicsburg-based Pennsylvania American Water, the company said Monday (Oct. 10, 2022). The awards coincide with the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges among the most deteriorated in the United States, according to a new report

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report released Wednesday by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges are among some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report, "Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Journal

Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?

The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1

October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

