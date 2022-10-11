Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa shooting leaves girl in critical condition, police say
A girl is in critical condition after a Tampa shooting, according to police.
Girl shot at Tampa apartment complex expected to be OK after surgery
TAMPA, Fla. — A teenage girl shot at a Tampa apartment complex Friday morning is out of surgery and is expected to live, a Tampa Police Department spokesperson said Friday afternoon. The shooting prompted a nearby high school to go on lockdown. Police say the girl, 17, was shot...
Juvenile Girl Shot In Tampa Friday Morning During Altercation, Police Say
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Ave. around 8:40 a.m. this morning. A female juvenile was shot during an altercation, according to police. Investigators say she was transported to a nearby hospital
Possible Gunshots Near St. Petersburg College Campus Prompts Police Presence
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Possible gunshots heard in St. Petersburg prompted a police response to the St. Petersburg College Campus on Thursday. According to police, shortly before 10 a.m., a caller reported possible gunshots heard in the area of 5th Avenue North and 66th
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DNA links convicted killer to another Sarasota woman’s death
Authorities say DNA found on a man's clothing linked him to the killing of a woman who died in March.
995qyk.com
Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders
Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
New state marker to honor destroyed Black cemetery in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Historical Society alongside Pinellas County Schools will soon erect a historic state marker at the site of the destroyed North Greenwood Cemetery, which now sits under parking lot pavement and a shuttered school building. “This tells about exactly what happened—that there was a cemetery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
Hillsborough deputy recalls stopping a stolen truck with two kids inside
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A man who is considered a hero in two parents' eyes detailed out how he stopped a stolen truck with two kids inside in Hillsborough County. Both kids are safe thanks to Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez. For Deputy Pazmino Alvarez, Monday’s shift started out like...
Suspect identified in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
Tampa Police identified a suspected shooter Wednesday after seven people were shot and one person was killed at a Tampa bar over the weekend.
Largo man steals $40K from victim after promising to build custom home, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested after deputies said stole more than $40,000 from a victim after he promised to build her a custom home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Petersburg Man Who Sold Fentanyl To Undercovers Gets Five Years In Prison
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A St. Petersburg man was sentenced in a case of selling Fentanyl and firearms to undercover police, as a convicted felon. William Shumaker, Jr. 39, St. Petersburg, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for four counts of possession
Mysuncoast.com
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
2nd biker gang member arrested after man killed execution-style, deputies say
A second biker gang member was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed execution-style at his Palm Harbor home in April, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Ruskin woman arrested for trying to loot fishing poles from Fort Myers home: sheriff’s office
A Ruskin woman was arrested for looting and trying to steal fishing poles post-Hurricane Ian, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
usf.edu
School makeup days due to Hurricane Ian in the greater Tampa Bay region
Hillsborough County: Monday, Oct. 17 is no longer a teacher planning day; it is a full day for students, not early release. The following school days are now full days instead of early release:. • Nov. 7. • Nov. 14. • Nov. 28. • Dec. 5. • Dec. 12. •...
Tampa Bay area officials prepare for potential future storms after Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties said they learned lessons from Hurricane Ian and are already preparing for any potential future storms. Emergency operations centers in those counties are still partially activated as they have crews in southwest Florida helping with aftermath efforts. They're...
‘It was chilling’: Tampa woman stalked with GPS tracker calls for tougher penalties
A Tampa Bay area mom says a man kept tabs on her with a GPS tracker.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 2