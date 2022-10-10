ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Dunkin' Donuts customers say they're bailing from the company's new rewards program after it raised the threshold for a free drink

By Lakshmi Varanasi
Business Insider
 3 days ago
The Independent

Dunkin’ customers are calling for a boycott of coffee chain over new rewards program: ‘A disgrace’

Coffee drinkers have announced plans to boycott Dunkin’ after the popular coffee chain launched a new iteration of their popular rewards program that devalues points.On 6 October, the coffee company, which refashioned itself from Dunkin’ Donuts with the shortened name Dunkin’ in 2018, announced it would be switching to a new points system called Dunkin’ Rewards.Per the press release, the “improved loyalty program,” which replaces DD Perks, was “driven and designed around member feedback” and “introduces more food and beverage rewards”.The company also claimed that the new program means members will “earn points faster,” as customers will “earn 10...
