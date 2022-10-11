ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic Preseason Profile: Jonathan Isaac Eager For Return

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cjOT_0iUiwpZi00

After two full seasons on the sideline, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is expected to return to the floor this season. What can the Magic expect from the former Florida State Seminole?

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is inching closer to making his long-awaited return to the team.

After spending the last two seasons rehabbing various injuries, Isaac is expected to play at some point this season.

Let's take a look back at what what we can look forward to seeing from Isaac this season.

2022-23 Season Preview

When Isaac returns to the lineup, he'll be part of a logjam in the frontcourt with last year's top pick Franz Wagner, this year's No. 1 overall selection Paolo Banchero and Chuma Okeke.

However, Isaac's defensive potential could have him pegged as one of the league's best defenders if everything goes the way it should. That's why the Magic signed him to a four-year contract extension four months after he tore his ACL in the 2020 playoff bubble.

During the 2019-20 season, Isaac averaged a career-best 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

The Magic still believe in Isaac and he'll get an opportunity to prove the team right when he gets back to full health.

He'll likely come off the bench and play in limited fashion when he returns in order to give playing time to the younger players and ease him back into the rotation.

Check out our other Magic preseason player profiles you might have missed so far:

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Nets-Lakers Trade Features Seth Curry

If you follow the NBA, you’re well aware of the problems plaguing the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, their 2021-22 season was nothing short of a disaster. Despite rostering two former MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook alongside Anthony Davis, the Lakers managed 34 wins. There’s plenty of...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
CBS Sports

Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights

After an underwhelming conclusion to their 2021-22 campaign that saw them again fail to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled the roster over the offseason with an emphasis on adding tough, versatile players. Now, they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. In addition to bringing back James Harden (the 2018 MVP) to pair with last season's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, the Sixers also made several other offseason additions to their roster including P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. Now, the new-look Sixers will look to advance to conference finals, at least, for the first time since 2001.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Gary Harris
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Jonathan Isaac
Person
Chuma Okeke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mo Bamba#Magic Preseason#Florida State Seminole
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Vs. Magic Game Day Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up the exhibition season tonight with a tipoff against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. at the Amway Center in Orlando. The Wine and Gold are come in 1-2 and fresh off a 105-99 win over Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, their first win of the preseason..
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
488
Followers
427
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy