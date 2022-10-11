ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Sector#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Etfs#Zacks Rank
NASDAQ

Dow Scores Best Day Since November 2020 Amid Massive Rally

The major benchmarks scored big wins on Thursday, though earlier in the session, all three slipped to their lowest levels since 2020 due to September's hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), which revealed inflation is up 8.2% year-over-year. The Dow added 827 points and logged its best day since November 2020, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored solid gains of their own, with all three major indexes nabbing their first win in seven sessions.
STOCKS
Yahoo!

FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high

Global stock markets had a rollercoaster ride on Thursday after initially slumping into the red, and then dramatically recovering, after US inflation came in above expectations for September. In London, the FTSE 100 (^FTSE) ended almost 0.4% higher on the day, making up some of its losses after plunging to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
ETF
NASDAQ

Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?

Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
BUSINESS
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks roar back after sinking on hot inflation data

U.S. stocks recovered Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street looked to shake off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up about 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 900 points, or 3.12%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Truck transportation jobs walloped in September: BLS data

Truck transportation jobs in September suffered a decline that could be viewed as historic. September jobs declined 11,400 jobs to a seasonally adjusted total of 1,580,800 jobs. That is only the third month since the pandemic began in which truck transportation jobs dropped. Where the decline could be seen as...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

September weakness pushes analysts to lower estimates ahead of Q3 reports

After several quarters of record financial performances, analysts believe the end of the upcycle for transportation providers is in sight. While carriers may post one more record or near-record result in the 2022 third quarter, the freight cycle is on the downside, meaning earnings results are poised to move lower.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

4 ETFs That Gained the Most On Wild Trading Day

Red-hot inflation data led to wild swings in the stock market on Oct 13. This is especially true as Wall Street staged a dramatic turnaround to close Oct 13 after falling at the start of trading. While most of the ETFs were in green to close the day, we have...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall St drops as consumer data stokes inflation worry

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path could trigger a recession, while investors digested the early stages of earnings season.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16% in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

US Retail Sales Were Flat in September Compared to August, Up 8.2% Over Last Year

U.S. retail sales were “virtually unchanged” in September compared to last month, but were still well above last year’s levels. Total retail sales were $684 billion in September, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This marked an ±0.5% change from August, which were amended to reflect $684 billion. However, sales were up 8.2% compared with September 2021.
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

Earnings Season Commences With Large Banks

Retail Sales for September help bring this impactful week in the markets to a close, coming in flat (0.0%) month over month, down from an upwardly revised +0.4% reported a month ago. Stripping out volatile motor vehicle sales in the month, this figure adds up to +0.1%, swinging from an upwardly revised -0.1% in August.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Why Trip.com Group Limited Stock Was Down This Week

Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) investors lost ground to the market this week. The Chinese travel specialist fell 14% through Thursday trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, compared to a 0.8% increase in the wider market. That didn't derail Trip.com's wider positive performance, though, as shares are still comfortably beating the 23% decrease in the S&P 500 so far in 2022.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy