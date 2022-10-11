Read full article on original website
Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Ban — Lawsuit Says Government’s Action ‘Was Unlawful’ – Bitcoin News
The non-profit that focuses on policy issues facing cryptocurrencies, Coin Center, has filed a lawsuit against the Treasury department, the secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) director Andrea Gacki. Coin Center’s court filing says that the government’s sanctioning of Tornado Cash exceeds the Treasury’s statutory authority. The Coin Center lawsuit insists that Americans have a right to privacy and a right to protect their property, as Tornado Cash can be used for these benefits in a legitimate fashion.
US Department of Treasury Targets Bittrex, Crypto Exchange Hit with Two Enforcement Actions, Penalty Totals $53 Million
The US Department of Treasury has revealed two enforcement actions against the crypto exchange Bittrex. According to a statement issued by Treasury, Bittrex has settled for $24 million with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and for $29 million with Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Bittrex is based in Bellevue, Washington and is currently ranked as the 26th largest crypto exchange in the world.
Coin Center suit alleges Tornado Cash sanction exceeded statute
Coin Center filed suit against the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday alleging that it has exceeded its authority in sanctioning the Ethereum-based privacy app, Tornado Cash. Why it matters: Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control set up a legal quandary when it treated Tornado Cash, which is an autonomous smart contract that runs itself on the Ethereum blockchain, like a person or organization. Coin Center's suit will test the U.S. government's reasoning.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Grayscale taking SEC to court over spot BTC ETF, CoinCenter sues US Treasury for Tornado Cash ban
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 12 includes Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC for not approving a U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF, CoinCenter’s lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury for overstepping its legal authority by banning Tornado Cash, and Arbitrium’s parent company Offchain Labs’ acquisition of leading Ethereum client Prysmatic Labs.
Crypto Exchanges Still Available to Russians Despite Latest EU Sanctions, Report Unveils – Exchanges Bitcoin News
A list of crypto exchanges, including global platforms, have not introduced new restrictions on Russian users after the EU’s most recent sanctions round, Russian crypto media reported. The latest European penalties target an array of crypto-related services to increase pressure on Russia amid an escalating conflict in Ukraine. Major...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
IRS secures court approval to probe records of M.Y. Safra Bank, SFOX users over failure to report taxes
On Sept. 22, a U.S. judge granted the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) petition that requires M.Y. Safra Bank to submit records of taxpayers who may not have reported or paid taxes on crypto transactions. Specifically, the IRS is interested in the records of cryptocurrency prime broker SFOX’s users, according...
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
Crypto Trader Doubles Down on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Calls It ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is reiterating his conviction that Chainlink’s (LINK) current price is a rare opportunity for investors. He tells his 629,900 Twitter followers that Chainlink’s current price remains an “opportunity of a lifetime,” doubling down on his bullish position for LINK.
Hickenlooper calls for crypto securities rules from SEC
Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) is urging the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) to issue regulations for digital asset securities through a transparent notice-and-comment regulatory process. In a letter sent to the SEC on Thursday, Hickenlooper wrote that existing laws and regulations do not apply to how crypto assets are being...
Spritz Finance activates crypto bill pay with any token on Polygon
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Greenwich, Conn., 11th October, 2022, Chainwire — Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill-pay...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Another Spot Bitcoin ETF gets rejected by SEC; Google, Coinbase partner for crypto payments
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 10 includes Google’s new partnership with Coinbase to start accepting crypto payments, Bittrex’s $30 million fine for violating federal sanctions, and the SEC’s rejection of WisdomTree’s Spot Bitcoin ETF for not having enough surveillance. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Google...
BNY Mellon receives New York approval for crypto custodial services
The oldest bank in the United States, Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), has received approval to add digital assets custody to its services, The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 11. According to the report, the bank will offer this service to traditional fund managers already using its...
Grayscale CEO Concerns Over GBTC Getting Into The SEC And CFTC Crosshairs
Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein on Wednesday mentioned the SEC is treating the Bitcoin futures ETF and Bitcoin spot ETF disparately, whereas each drive costs from the identical Bitcoin market. Furthermore, he hopes that Grayscale Bitcoin Belief (GBTC) doesn’t get into the crosshair between the SEC and the CFTC.
SEC Probing Yuga Labs’ Issuance of NFTs and Token: Report
Yuga Labs Inc., the NFT juggernaut behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club and other splashy collections, is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. SEC officials are reportedly investigating whether NFTs issued by the company should be subject to similar disclosure rules to traditional...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: EU readying regulations on DeFi; Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches new ATH
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 10 includes Dominic Frisby’s take on Bitcoin and gold investments, the EU Commission’s tender that signals a regulatory framework for DeFi, and BitBoy Crypto’s allegations against the former SEC director for accepting bribes to declare Ethereum a commodity. CryptoSlate...
Crypto Influencer Accuses Former SEC Division Director Of Taking Bribe To Declare Ethereum A Commodity
Amid a prolonged legal dispute between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and blockchain company Ripple over the unauthorized sale of XRP XRP/USD coins, crypto influencer Ben Armstrong has accused the former SEC Director of the Division of Corporation Finance William Hinman of allegedly receiving a bribe to designate Ethereum ETH/USD a commodity.
Michael Barr: Crypto Is Not Going To Replace Fiat
Michael Barr, the Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve, is of the opinion that cryptocurrencies are not likely to supplant fiat currencies. It is improbable, according to him, that crypto assets would develop into money replacements and become a viable way of paying for transactions because of the extreme volatility that they have historically shown.
