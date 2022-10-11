ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Ban — Lawsuit Says Government’s Action ‘Was Unlawful’ – Bitcoin News

The non-profit that focuses on policy issues facing cryptocurrencies, Coin Center, has filed a lawsuit against the Treasury department, the secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) director Andrea Gacki. Coin Center’s court filing says that the government’s sanctioning of Tornado Cash exceeds the Treasury’s statutory authority. The Coin Center lawsuit insists that Americans have a right to privacy and a right to protect their property, as Tornado Cash can be used for these benefits in a legitimate fashion.
US Department of Treasury Targets Bittrex, Crypto Exchange Hit with Two Enforcement Actions, Penalty Totals $53 Million

The US Department of Treasury has revealed two enforcement actions against the crypto exchange Bittrex. According to a statement issued by Treasury, Bittrex has settled for $24 million with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and for $29 million with Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Bittrex is based in Bellevue, Washington and is currently ranked as the 26th largest crypto exchange in the world.
Coin Center suit alleges Tornado Cash sanction exceeded statute

Coin Center filed suit against the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday alleging that it has exceeded its authority in sanctioning the Ethereum-based privacy app, Tornado Cash. Why it matters: Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control set up a legal quandary when it treated Tornado Cash, which is an autonomous smart contract that runs itself on the Ethereum blockchain, like a person or organization. Coin Center's suit will test the U.S. government's reasoning.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Grayscale taking SEC to court over spot BTC ETF, CoinCenter sues US Treasury for Tornado Cash ban

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 12 includes Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC for not approving a U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF, CoinCenter’s lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury for overstepping its legal authority by banning Tornado Cash, and Arbitrium’s parent company Offchain Labs’ acquisition of leading Ethereum client Prysmatic Labs.
Crypto Exchanges Still Available to Russians Despite Latest EU Sanctions, Report Unveils – Exchanges Bitcoin News

A list of crypto exchanges, including global platforms, have not introduced new restrictions on Russian users after the EU’s most recent sanctions round, Russian crypto media reported. The latest European penalties target an array of crypto-related services to increase pressure on Russia amid an escalating conflict in Ukraine. Major...
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango

A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
Hickenlooper calls for crypto securities rules from SEC

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) is urging the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) to issue regulations for digital asset securities through a transparent notice-and-comment regulatory process. In a letter sent to the SEC on Thursday, Hickenlooper wrote that existing laws and regulations do not apply to how crypto assets are being...
Spritz Finance activates crypto bill pay with any token on Polygon

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Greenwich, Conn., 11th October, 2022, Chainwire — Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill-pay...
BNY Mellon receives New York approval for crypto custodial services

The oldest bank in the United States, Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), has received approval to add digital assets custody to its services, The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 11. According to the report, the bank will offer this service to traditional fund managers already using its...
Grayscale CEO Concerns Over GBTC Getting Into The SEC And CFTC Crosshairs

Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein on Wednesday mentioned the SEC is treating the Bitcoin futures ETF and Bitcoin spot ETF disparately, whereas each drive costs from the identical Bitcoin market. Furthermore, he hopes that Grayscale Bitcoin Belief (GBTC) doesn’t get into the crosshair between the SEC and the CFTC.
SEC Probing Yuga Labs’ Issuance of NFTs and Token: Report

Yuga Labs Inc., the NFT juggernaut behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club and other splashy collections, is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. SEC officials are reportedly investigating whether NFTs issued by the company should be subject to similar disclosure rules to traditional...
Michael Barr: Crypto Is Not Going To Replace Fiat

Michael Barr, the Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve, is of the opinion that cryptocurrencies are not likely to supplant fiat currencies. It is improbable, according to him, that crypto assets would develop into money replacements and become a viable way of paying for transactions because of the extreme volatility that they have historically shown.
