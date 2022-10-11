ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Vigo County ballot issue finds a $32,000 solution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During Sunday's emergency board meeting, a vote was made to not make any changes to electronic ballots. But on Monday, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman held a second emergency meeting to announce that changes will be made. Early Monday morning, News 10 received a call...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
County
Vigo County, IN
Fox 59

2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#K12#Vcsc
WTHI

Fairgrounds receive grant for old tree removal, replacement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is getting beautified thanks to a grant from Duke Energy. The energy group awarded the fairgrounds with an $8,000 grant. The funds are to help pay for the removal of old trees and plant new ones on the property. Jenny Hamilton,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Sullivan community redevelopment efforts continue to move forward

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the last ten years, the city of Sullivan and its mayor, Clint Lamb, have attempted to revitalize the community by constructing new homes. When Mayor Lamb took office ten years ago, Sullivan's population had declined every year since 1980. Because of this, there was a surplus of old and abandoned homes.
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Repairs coming soon to Memorial Bridge in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a question that many who live in Vincennes have wondered for the last couple of years. Why is part of the Memorial Bridge blocked off to pedestrians?. It's hard to ignore the barriers and the orange construction fencing when visiting the George Rogers Clark...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WTHI

Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone. It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Farming equipment stolen, quickly found

SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody.  It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen.  The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
SIDELL, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Oakland Fire Protection District – Entire Board Resigns After FOIA Request; Troubling Expenditures

We recently received multiple requests to investigate the Oakland Fire Protection District Trustees as it was alleged meetings were not being held as required in the Open Meetings Act and people felt something was going on that was just not right. September 12, 2022, we sent a FOIA request for typical records any public body should readily have, such as minutes, agendas, credit card purchase receipts, Open Meetings Act training certificates, etc.
OAKLAND, IL
WTHI

Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Airport board works to limit the bird population around the property

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Regional Airport held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss airport overlay zoning ordinances. Zoning ordinances are rules set to protect airports and the public. Members discussed maintaining the wildlife population around the airport. Birds are known to get stuck in plane engines, which...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy