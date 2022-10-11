Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Updated security cameras are coming soon to Vigo County High Schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is working hard to keep your children safe. On Monday, the board of trustees presented an update on a new security measure. It's a project that's been in the works for months now. All three Vigo County High Schools --...
WTHI
"We want parents to feel comfortable" Linton-Stockton schools to get new safety upgrades, here's what they are
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton School Corporation is getting new safety upgrades. The school resource officer says the upgrades will do more than just make his job more convenient. Between the morning and afternoon bells, Linton school resource officer Joshua Goodman is locked in on keeping your students safe.
WTHI
Vigo County employees will now receive a higher salary raise in 2023 - learn the details
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All county employees will now receive a 4% salary increase in 2023. That's after a 4-3 vote made by the Vigo County Council at what was a heated meeting on Tuesday. Councilwoman Vicki Weger made the motion to up the pay raise from the initial...
WTHI
Vigo County ballot issue finds a $32,000 solution
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During Sunday's emergency board meeting, a vote was made to not make any changes to electronic ballots. But on Monday, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman held a second emergency meeting to announce that changes will be made. Early Monday morning, News 10 received a call...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission is excited about the city's future
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More exciting projects are moving forward for one Wabash Valley City. On Wednesday, the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission met to discuss a variety of topics. One of those topics discussed involves the future of the old Terre Haute Police Department on 12th and Wabash. We've...
Fox 59
2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman
INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.
WTHI
Many residents in Vigo County have already cast their ballot for the first day of early voting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many residents in Vigo County have already cast their ballots. Poll workers say over a hundred people showed up to vote today. Despite the rain earlier today, many people showed up to submit their ballots. "Get this off my checklist so that I get one...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
The National Law Enforcement Summit kicks off in Terre Haute, giving police access to resources and support
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Second Annual National Law Enforcement Summit began Tuesday morning. The event gives officers who may be struggling gain access to resources and support. Guest speakers will also share their stories to start a conversation. Organizations Project Never Broken, Peacemaker Project 703, and The Wounded...
WTHI
Fairgrounds receive grant for old tree removal, replacement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is getting beautified thanks to a grant from Duke Energy. The energy group awarded the fairgrounds with an $8,000 grant. The funds are to help pay for the removal of old trees and plant new ones on the property. Jenny Hamilton,...
WTHI
Sullivan community redevelopment efforts continue to move forward
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the last ten years, the city of Sullivan and its mayor, Clint Lamb, have attempted to revitalize the community by constructing new homes. When Mayor Lamb took office ten years ago, Sullivan's population had declined every year since 1980. Because of this, there was a surplus of old and abandoned homes.
WTHI
Repairs coming soon to Memorial Bridge in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a question that many who live in Vincennes have wondered for the last couple of years. Why is part of the Memorial Bridge blocked off to pedestrians?. It's hard to ignore the barriers and the orange construction fencing when visiting the George Rogers Clark...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Day two of the National Law Enforcement Survival Summit takes place in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday marked day two of the Second Annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit. News 10 visited to speak with organizers about how the event was going on the second day. The event gives officers who may be struggling access to resources and support. Project Never...
WTHI
Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone. It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic...
WTHI
What is going on with the Vigo County ballot issue? Another meeting set for Monday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new developments to tell you about from the Vigo County Election Board. This started last week when Democratic Commissioner Brendan Kearns voiced a concern. It centered around how names appear on the electronic ballot. Not every name for at least two Vigo County...
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Oakland Fire Protection District – Entire Board Resigns After FOIA Request; Troubling Expenditures
We recently received multiple requests to investigate the Oakland Fire Protection District Trustees as it was alleged meetings were not being held as required in the Open Meetings Act and people felt something was going on that was just not right. September 12, 2022, we sent a FOIA request for typical records any public body should readily have, such as minutes, agendas, credit card purchase receipts, Open Meetings Act training certificates, etc.
WTHI
Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
WTHI
"Rainbow Fentanyl" - Warning parents about the dangers of a new form of drug for Halloween
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police says rainbow fentanyl hasn't been found in Vigo County. That doesn't mean other forms of the drug aren't still in the Wabash Valley. One local parent, Nasya Noble said, "The article where there was a drug bust here in Terre Haute,...
WTHI
Airport board works to limit the bird population around the property
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Regional Airport held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss airport overlay zoning ordinances. Zoning ordinances are rules set to protect airports and the public. Members discussed maintaining the wildlife population around the airport. Birds are known to get stuck in plane engines, which...
Comments / 0