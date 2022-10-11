ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River To Revisit Law For Home Sales

By Stephanie A. Faughnan
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RaXek_0iUivbUz00
(Photo by Micromedia Publications)

TOMS RIVER – A controversial ordinance requiring township inspections regarding home sales will be reviewed by the township’s Land Use Committee on October 18.

“As the chairman of the Land Use Committee, we oversaw introduction of this ordinance,” said Councilman Josh Kopp. “We’re also going to oversee any amendment to the ordinance.”

Kopp said the committee has met with realtors, sellers, and buyers to discuss the Municipal Certificate of Continued Use and Occupancy (MCCO) program. He indicated that most people aren’t looking for a full repeal of the ordinance and understand the need for the local law.

According to Kopp, illegal construction is at an all time high in Toms River. Public safety represents a problem that he feels the ordinance addresses and controls.

“This is about safety, safety, safety,” Council President Kevin Geoghegan reiterated. “I happened to be an EMT on the call when the girl was electrocuted in Shelter Cove.”

An eleven-year-old died in 2017 when she was swimming on a raft in a lagoon. Authorities related the incident to a metal boat lift that was not up to code.

Geoghegan said he agreed that the premise should be “buyer beware” and suggested the “buck” should stop with realtors. His remarks spurred loud dissension from the public, many of whom were presumably local realtors.

“What we’re hearing are two main issues,” Kopp said. “One is timing as far as slowing down the sale of a home. We’re also hearing the issue of fees.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFOmm_0iUivbUz00
Council President Kevin Geoghegan responded to the call as an EMT when a child was electrocuted due to dangerous conditions at a waterfront home. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

Councilman Justin Lamb organized what he called a property rights rally prior to the start of the regularly scheduled council meeting. He moved for the ordinance be repealed in total but did not receive a second to his motion.

Kopp and other members of the council shot pointed barbs at Lamb, with more than one calling Lamb’s actions “political theater.” The crowd assembled at the council meeting let out a collective protest against the assertions.

According to Lamb, one of the items that resulted in him voting no on the township budget earlier this year, was an increase in code enforcement salaries.

“I was shocked at the code enforcement inflation from $548,000 salaries and benefits to $1.2 million,” said Lamb. “This was to service this flawed ordinance.”

After Lamb’s first motion to repeal the ordinance died, Lamb proposed a second one seeking to remove portions of it. Specifically, he wanted to remove sections related to fees and violation penalties. Council Vice President Matt Lotano asked Lamb who should be picking up the bill if fees were eliminated, pointing out the burden would fall on taxpayers.

“The township needs to get this right,” Lamb replied. “If you can’t get it right, then we need to get our house in order.”

Lamb’s second attempt at changing the ordinance also died with no other council member seconding his motion.

Several members of the public spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. Not everyone spoke in complete opposition to the ordinance.

Joan Strathern identified herself as a member of the Ortley Beach Voters and Taxpayers Association. She said her organization and many Ortley Beach residents took part in asking for inspections by the township. However, Strathern asked the council to consider fees and address any issues with delays.

“I know (inspections) happened in the town where I lived before moving to Ortley Beach,” Strathern said. “It was pretty important for having safety inspections. I hope that you will work out the kinks so that the fees are not too much for people. Certainly, the people who need to apply for this should be paying for it and not the general population.”

David Corrigan, who said he’s lived at The Landings in Pleasant Plains for 35 years, complimented the township for the good services it’s provided to him. However, he said he came to the meeting because he and his wife Nancy were going through what he referred to as a “Kafkaesque nightmare.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEUWB_0iUivbUz00
Councilman Josh Kopp, Chairman of the Land Use Committee, said the committee plans to meet on October 18th to review the ordinance. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

“We have to deal with mindless bureaucrats,” said Corrigan, who once served as township attorney. “Notwithstanding that we have done everything right, we cannot get a CCO.

“In May of 2022, we started the process to obtain a CCO by attempting to legitimize our basement,” Corrigan explained. “The realtor told us it’s what we had to do and we submitted our survey to the township.”

According to Corrigan, the engineering department said they couldn’t read the survey and instructed them to get another one. The new survey revealed other problems on the property, which brought up issues with fencing. One included the need for a new fence around the Corrigan’s pool.

The Corrigans followed instructions to put up a new fence and then learned their CCO application was denied, in part for their failure to secure a permit for the work. The new fence erected was only three feet and needed to be six feet.

Although he once again arranged to install a fence meeting specifications, Corrigan worried the CCO would not be approved in time for the closing on his home.

“I’m really desperate,” said Corrigan as he pled for help. “We already lost one sale and we’re going to lose another sale.”

“We have a pristine house and never violated the regulations,” Corrigan continued. “We have tried to work with the town, and we get bureaucratic nonsense.”

A number of realtors repeated the call for reversal of the ordinance in full. Some said the onus was on buyers to secure home inspections, while others said it wasn’t up to the township to act as “babysitters.”

Township engineer Robert J. Chankalian said the ordinance was first contemplated as far back as 2004 and came up in other years.

“The latest and adopted version was finally adopted in December of 2021,” he said. “This was basically as a result of an outcry from residents.”

The ordinance did not go into effect until July of this year in order to facilitate education and implementation of the new law. Officials presented multiple informational seminars to approximately 1,500 attorneys and realtors to advise them of the changes and give them an opportunity to ask questions.

Individuals selling homes should consider applying for a MCCO approximately 30 days before their scheduled closing. The MCCO remains valid for 180 days.

“Since the inception of the program, we’ve had 516 applications filed,” Chankalian shared. “This is averaging about 15 per day. The ordinance allows for 12-14 days for the department’s staff to research, conduct the inspection, issue their findings, or the certificate.”

Applications completed correctly are generally turned around in six days. The department’s current work in queue totals approximately 90 submissions. Of the applications already processed, 85 percent have already been approved.

Re-inspections have been needed in less than five percent of the applications. As owners, realtors and attorneys have become more familiar with the program, the number of re-inspection requests have declined.

Chankalian shared photographs from 20 different homes that he said demonstrated the need for the inspection ordinance. Some had fire and electrical hazards, and others showed evidence of plumbing problems. Inspectors deemed some homes uninhabitable with holes in the structure and other issues suggestive of health hazards. One picture demonstrated evidence of vermin infiltration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cV8C9_0iUivbUz00
Robert Chankalian, Toms River Director of Community Development and Township Engineer discusses CCO process. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

Flood hazards and issues related to hoarding represent some of the other issues that present when inspectors do their walkthroughs. Unpermitted work discovered by inspectors has resulted in unfair tax assessments.

When the township did reevaluations last year, one homeowner who is now looking to sell, did not allow access to their house.

“Presumably they knew they had an illegal construction and didn’t want anybody to see it,” said Chankalian. “The tax assessor now being aware of this because of the program estimates that this was over $100,000 of unpermitted, unaccounted for work. This equates to almost $1,800 a year in escaped tax dollars.”

The Land Use Committee plans to listen to problems and make recommendations to the governing body concerning revisions to the ordinance. Kopp said implementation of the policy came with a learning curve and invited the public to submit suggestions to get past the various hurdles.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Scout Completes Eagle Project

TOMS RIVER – Michael Roberts, a Life Scout with Silverton Troop 59, completed his Eagle project on October 8 at the Silverton Fire House. Michael, with the help of fellow Scouts, designed and built five different bird houses and a bat house to be set up on the High School North (HSN) property.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Business
Toms River, NJ
Government
Toms River, NJ
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Home Sales#Politics Courts#Politics State#Toms River To Revisit Law#The Land Use Committee#Emt
92.7 WOBM

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Residents are Outraged! Dinosaurs Destroyed at Allaire State Park in Wall, NJ

Our story begins at Allaire State Park in Wall Township, Monmouth County. This story was brought to my attention by a local resident who enjoyed seeing the dinosaurs that an artist constructed at the park out of tree branches, limbs, etc. It was an all-natural project that was constructed simply for park visitors to enjoy while taking a hike. It was a great way for art to meet nature to meet history, considering the subject was dinosaurs.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
New Jersey 101.5

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

PBA Pig Roast Draws Record Crowd To Pine Park

JACKSON – For about a quarter of a century, Jackson residents have come out to support an event coordinated by the township’s Policeman’s Benevolent Association 168 and this year’s event was picture perfect. The event was once again held in Pine Park in Lakewood and sunny...
JACKSON, NJ
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy