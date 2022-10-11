Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Leeds vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news
Arsenal looks to make it four-straight wins and keep its space atop the Premier League table when it visits Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE). The Gunners have claimed 24 of 27 possible points to start the Premier League...
BBC
Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace
Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
