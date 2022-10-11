Read full article on original website
South Lake Tahoe traffic woes: Balancing the needs of locals and tourists
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe is California’s not-so-hidden gem. Typically, the high traffic season falls between Memorial Day and Labor Day, as well as winter. Sometimes it can cause hours of delays for visitors and impact local streets. Jason Rolfe grew up in the South Lake...
Historic house in Carson City goes up in flames Thursday morning
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A historical house in Carson City was largely damaged after it burst into flames early Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a building on fire on the 300 block of N. Minnesota St. in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the Lee House (part of the Kit Carson Trail historical walking tour) engulfed in flames.
Douglas County commissioners vote to keep vacation home rentals in Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The future of the vacation home rental program, or VHRs, in the Tahoe area could look different. Douglas County commissioners joined the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee and the public Thursday morning to discuss the current short-term rental program. There are 532 active vacation home rental permits in the Tahoe township. The goal of the meeting seemed simple—decide to either ban or continue the rental program. After hours of back and forth, commissioners voted to keep VHRs, and direct staff to update areas of concern.
All aboard the Harvest Train this weekend at the Nevada State Railroad Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Harvest Train and enjoy a variety of fall activities at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Adam Michalski stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to dress up in Halloween costumes and come out Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16.
Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe
South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village. The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.
Client choice food pantry now open in North Valleys
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is expanding access for people who need fresh and healthy food. A new client choice pantry is now open in the North Valleys. Everything at the market-style store is free. It’s designed to be bright, open, and inviting. “Money is...
Hazmat recycling facility in Fernley catches fire; explosions follow
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire started late Thursday afternoon at a Fernley hazardous materials recycling business, causing several explosions and leading to a road being closed at least overnight, a fire official said. There are no threats to the public, North Lyon County Fire Protection District Chief Jason Nicholl said....
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 14: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Rodriguez has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. Precious Rodriguez was reported missing Thursday after she didn’t return home from Fernley High School. School records show she attended classes and left campus around 2:00 p.m.
The Oct. 14, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — An attempt to repeal the Vacation Home Rental ordinance didn’t get a second after roughly five hours of meeting on Thursday at Stateline. While a positive vote to keep it would have been a good follow-up, commissioners were happy to let the whole thing drop. They spent another two hours talking about what they’d like to see changed.
Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on an update to the Mills Parks master plan and is seeking public input. The more than 8,000-acre park is operated and maintained by Carson City. They say while the park is a special place for...
Two elderly hikers rescued after getting lost on Mount Rose
Search crews with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office rescued two elderly hikers that got lost on Mount Rose last week. At approximately 6:30PM on October 9, 2022, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, Incident Management Team and HASTY Team responded to the report of two hikers that were lost on Mount Rose.
Student hit by car while leaving Westergard Elementary School
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An elementary school student was hit by a car while they were leaving school on Friday. The Reno Police Department responded to the crash at George Westergard Elementary School around 3:07 p.m. According to RPD, the student was walking on the...
Annual UNR Ski Swap returning to Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual UNR Ski Swap is returning to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Oct. 21-23. Proceeds from the legacy event will go help get the UNR ski team back to NCAA Division I status. The 3-day event showcases new and gently used...
Power restored for south Reno residents
------- A power outage affecting more than 2,300 NV Energy customers in south Reno is also causing some traffic problems. The city of Reno said the outage has caused backup batteries in traffic signals to deplete. Just a reminder, if you come across an intersection with a signal that is...
Nevada County coroner rules Kiely Rodni’s death accidental
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The death of Kiely Rodni, a teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner. “This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the […]
Sewer Project in Stead expected to cause traffic delays
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A project to install new sanitary sewer pipe will cause traffic delays in Stead through the Spring of 2023. The project will impact traffic on Stead Boulevard between Lear Boulevard and N. Virginia Street starting Wednesday and lasting until then. Traffic on Stead Boulevard will be...
Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
Massive sewer project to impact traffic on Stead Blvd. into next year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A major sewer project is expected to impact traffic on a portion of Stead Blvd. into the spring. Traffic on Stead Blvd. between Lear Blvd. and N. Virginia St. will be impacted starting Wednesday, Oct. 12 through spring 2023, according to the city of Reno. Traffic on Stead Blvd. will be reduced to a single lane in each direction with potential delays due to construction.
