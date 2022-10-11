ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moxee, WA

ncwlife.com

Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder

WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
WALLA WALLA, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols

Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested

One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
YAKIMA, WA
Moxee, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakama Nation brothers sentenced for murders, carjacking on reservation

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Yakama Nation brothers have been sentenced to significant prison time following the string of murders and carjacking that occurred on the Yakama reservation in June 2019. In March 2022, a jury found James Cloud, 39, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two Washington men sentenced for crimes on the Yakama Nation

News release from U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Washington. YAKIMA – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced Wednesday that James Dean Cloud, age 39, and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, age 35, were sentenced by Chief District Judge Stanley A. Bastian for crimes involving multiple murders and a carjacking in 2019. James Cloud was sentenced to four terms of life imprisonment to run consecutively. James Cloud was also ordered to pay approximately $25,000 in restitution on behalf of the homicide victims and their families. Donovan Cloud was sentenced to 327 months of incarceration for his role in the carjacking.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

RPD is rolling out a drone team

Tri-Cities, WASH. — The Richland Police Department recently added a drone program to increase security in our community. The drone team consists of eight RPD officers that are all certified Part 107 pilots. Six are patrol officers and two are a part of the investigative team. Officers with the...
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bail set for man accused of shooting gun in front of deputy

A 27-year-old Yakima man is being held on $100,000 bail after a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy said he saw him fire a gun from a moving vehicle. The amount was more than prosecutors were seeking. Efrain Iniguez was arrested early Sunday morning after a deputy reported seeing him put...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Woman killed in rollover crash near George

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE] The Grant County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the crash as Idalmis D. Morett, a Quincy resident. A 24-year-old Quincy woman died in a single-car rollover crash about 5 miles west of George Wednesday night. Investigators with the Grant County Sheriff's Office said...
QUINCY, WA

