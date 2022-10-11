Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment

Related
Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz nursing biceps strain
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his right throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Thursday. Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday, however he does not carry…
Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player
Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Matt LaFleur Facing Jets' Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur
For Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, the game against the New York Jets will mean a little more.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) doesn’t practice
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor opened the Week 6 practice period on the sideline with the ankle injury that kept him out of last week's game. Taylor was listed as a DNP (did not participate) on Wednesday. Backup…
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers brace for Jets with QB Aaron Rodgers resting sore thumb
Back from a disappointing trip to London, the Green Bay Packers try to avoid back-to-back losses when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. New York can jump to 4-2 by following the New York Giants' lead and upsetting…
Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie returns to practice
Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve. McDuffie injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday,…
Fresh off blowout loss, Steelers face Tom Brady's Bucs
Still reeling from last week's beatdown from the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule doesn't get any easier. The Steelers (1-4) return to play at home this weekend, but they will host Tom Brady's Tampa Buccaneers. While the Steelers defense…
Saints' Jameis Winston back at practice; Michael Thomas sits
Quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice for New Orleans on Wednesday but Michael Thomas was among a host of Saints -- including all three starting wideouts -- sidelined in the first practice of the week. Both Winston (back, ankle) and…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots.
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush preparing to start vs. Eagles
Cooper Rush is preparing to start for the fifth consecutive week as the Dallas Cowboys monitor the recovery of fellow quarterback Dak Prescott from thumb surgery. Rush is 4-0 since entering the lineup as an injury replacement for Prescott, whose…
Rams RB Cam Akers out Sunday amid personal issue
Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday because of personal reasons, while his future with the team suddenly is clouded.
QB Andy Dalton to get third-straight start for Saints
The New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen named veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton as the team's starter for a third consecutive week as Jameis Winston continues to battle injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on the New York Jets
The Green Bay Packers will host the New York Jets in a Week 6 game at Lambeau Field.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott progressing in recovery
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is encouraged with the progress of quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games -- all wins -- after injuring his thumb in the…
Bucs rule out three defensive players vs. Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday.
Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate…
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb questionable
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb questionable
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Colts rule out LB Shaq Leonard, DE Kwity Paye
The Indianapolis Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's rematch with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
701
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0