Officials Oppose “Trenton’s Control” Of Senior Communities

The clubhouse at Holiday City at Carefree is open. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

BERKELEY – The mayor and council of Berkeley Township are speaking out against state bill A4377, which they said would take control over common interest communities, including senior communities.

Berkeley’s governing body members believe that the bill, which if passed would grant New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA) administrative oversight over common interest developments, sets unnecessary restrictions and boundaries on executive duties of the Homeowner’s Associations (HOA) and community homeowners.

“We will do whatever we can to oppose it,” said Council president Sophia Gingrich, speaking about the bill at a recent council meeting.

She noted that the bill would create an ombudsman to adjudicate problems that residents have with their HOAs. For this, each home would be charged a small annual fee.

“We’re doing that now,” she said. “It’s just a reach for more money.”

A4377 would install a DCA-organized trust fund, advisory council, and ombudsman office. For homeowners and senior communities, the bill is said to let the DCA become the primary handlers of complaints, hearings, and rules over homeowner grantors and HOA administrations.

Under this bill, sponsored by Assemblywoman Carol Murphy (D-7th), Trenton’s DCA will push its control over senior communities and homeowner units, Berkeley Township’s council said, adding that it was invasive because residents should have control of their own HOAs.

During the Berkeley Township Council meeting, members made statements ensuring their opposition to the A4377 bill. “They are taking away” control and want to “meddle into the homeowners association,” said Council member Michael Signorile, who is also the president of the coalition of Berkeley senior communities.

“This is really overstepping,” he said. “When something’s running right, why try to fix it? Just leave it alone.”

He said that “the continued attacks on HOAs, especially senior, age-restricted communities could be considered a focused attack on those individuals who worked all their lives, provided for their families and simply wish to retire and stay in New Jersey, close to family and friends.”

Chris Lundy contributed to this story