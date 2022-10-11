CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced funding aimed at giving West Virginians relief from the opioid epidemic. Both Senators, who are members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $44,337,509 through the Substance Abuse and mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) State Opioid Response (SOR) grant program. The funding will provide vital resources to those dealing with opioid substance abuse in the Mountain State.

