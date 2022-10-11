ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27d1S1_0iUiuqO100

Too late for an audible, Commanders coach Ron Rivera called a mea culpa instead.

In front of the entire team, Rivera said he needed to apologize for suggesting Washington quarterback Carson Wentz was the reason the franchise isn't in the lead pack of the NFC East this season.

"I didn't have to. I was fortunate enough that our media relations director contacted him and let him know," Rivera said in a radio interview Tuesday morning. "And I actually talked to Carson this morning. In fact I talked to the whole team. I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction and that's one thing that I try not to do and it's one thing that I'm very aware of. Again, it's one of those things that when you misstep, people can't wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself.

"So, hey, that's on me. I should know better."

On Monday, Rivera was asked why other NFC East teams are ahead in the division, and he responded: "Quarterback."

Even the Dallas Cowboys (4-1), winners of four straight with backup Cooper Rush in for Dak Prescott, are in the upper tier along with the New York Giants (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (5-0).

But Rivera said Tuesday he meant the familiarity of those quarterbacks with the system the team employs was the reason for their early success.

"No, I got no regrets about that quarterback," he said Monday of making the Wentz trade with the Indianapolis Colts in March. "I think our quarterback has done some good things. There's been a couple games that he struggled, but you look at his numbers from yesterday and you would say, 'OK, look, his numbers he's had throughout the year, there times he was very solid.' And then we had the unfortunate Philadelphia game, and he struggled a little bit in the Dallas game. But the way he performed yesterday, and it just shows you what he's capable of and we chose him because we believe in him. We chose him because we looked at what we felt were things that pointed towards him."

Wentz has been sacked 20 times this season. He had 359 yards passing and two TDs in the loss to the Titans last week. Rivera repeated the suggestion that time will only improve Washington's product because of cohesion between players and the quarterback in a familiar system.

"We have a quarterback, he's been here for his first season, and as he continues to work and develop with our guys and assimilate to what we do, I think we will be progressively better," Rivera said. "I thought he played very well this past week. He had some really good moments. He had a couple that I know he wished he had back, but the guy played, for the most part, a pretty doggone good football game."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Rogersville Review

Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz nursing biceps strain

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his right throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Thursday. Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday, however he does not carry an injury designation heading into the Commanders' road game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. However, the Commanders will be without four starters against the Bears -- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), cornerback Williams Jackson III (back) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). Safety Percy Butler (quad) and RB Jonathan Williams (knee) are also ruled...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Rogersville Review

Saints' Jameis Winston back at practice; Michael Thomas sits

Quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice for New Orleans on Wednesday but Michael Thomas was among a host of Saints -- including all three starting wideouts -- sidelined in the first practice of the week. Both Winston (back, ankle) and Thomas (foot) missed the Saints' past two games with their respective injuries. Winston was reportedly playing through four fractured vertebrae before being sidelined. Andy Dalton has gone 1-1 as the starter in place of Winston. While Winston was listed as limited in practice, six other players joined Thomas on the did-not-participate list: WRs Deonte Harty (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Rogersville Review

Report: NFL defends controversial roughing call on Chris Jones

The NFL has stood by a controversial penalty on Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones for roughing the passer in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell recorded a video defending the call, which was sent to all 32 NFL teams, The Athletic reported Thursday. Jones sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during Monday night's 30-29 Chiefs win, hitting the quarterback in his midsection. Although Jones attempted to brace himself as both players went to the ground, putting his hand out to the turf, referee Carl Cheffers ruled it roughing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Rogersville Review

Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie returns to practice

Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve. McDuffie injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and the team has 21 days to place him on the active roster. "He's been rehabbing and we'll just see how he does," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. "He's been going full-speed with his rehab. We'll see how he does working back in." McDuffie, taken No. 21 overall in this year's draft, earned the start against the Cardinals but...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

Washington CB William Jackson out; Bears CB Jaylon Johnson in

Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears with a back injury. Meanwhile, the Bears are getting back their top cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, for the game. Jackson was listed as a full participant Monday, limited on Tuesday before a did not participate on Wednesday and being ruled out. The Commanders held a walkthrough Wednesday. He's one of six Commanders ruled out for the game, joining safety Percy Butler (quad), right tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), wideout Jahan Dotson (hamstring), running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). Receiver...
CHICAGO, IL
The Rogersville Review

Bills, Josh Allen reunite with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills return to the scene of a painful playoff loss when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The Bills seemingly were en route to an AFC Divisional round victory when they went ahead with 13 seconds left in regulation this past January, but the Chiefs tied the contest with a field goal and eventually won 42-36 in overtime on Patrick Mahomes' 8-yard scoring pass to Travis Kelce. Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said the heartbreaking loss serves as an educational experience. "I think just overall, you learn a lot through your experience, whether it's positive or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Carson Wentz
The Rogersville Review

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush preparing to start vs. Eagles

Cooper Rush is preparing to start for the fifth consecutive week as the Dallas Cowboys monitor the recovery of fellow quarterback Dak Prescott from thumb surgery. Rush is 4-0 since entering the lineup as an injury replacement for Prescott, whose initial medical prognosis called for a 4-to-6 week recovery window. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Prescott would need to be convincing in workouts this week with his ability...
DALLAS, TX
The Rogersville Review

Packers brace for Jets with QB Aaron Rodgers resting sore thumb

Back from a disappointing trip to London, the Green Bay Packers try to avoid back-to-back losses when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. New York can jump to 4-2 by following the New York Giants' lead and upsetting Green Bay. The Packers (3-2) squandered a 20-10 halftime lead over the Giants and failed to score any offensive points in the second half. Saquon Barkley picked up 70 rushing yards and the go-ahead touchdown, while the Giants smothered Aaron Rodgers to hold on for a 27-22 win. Down a touchdown, Rodgers' pass on fourth-and-1 from the Giants' 6-yard line...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Rogersville Review

Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate in the full practice. "It will be exciting for today because, really, in these situations you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do, and what I've...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Rogersville Review

Dallas drops by as undefeated Eagles rush to remain atop division

Unbeaten Cooper Rush will likely be under center Sunday night when his Dallas Cowboys visit the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. Rush is 4-0 as the starter since Dak Prescott broke a bone in his throwing thumb in the season opener. Prescott is not expected to be ready for the primetime NFC East showdown between the Cowboys (4-1) and Eagles (5-0). "We are preparing for Cooper to start against the Eagles," Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanders#Titans#American Football#Qb#The New York Giants
The Rogersville Review

Bills Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White designated for return from PUP list

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list, but he will not play this week when Buffalo matches up with the Kansas City Chiefs. White, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, tore his ACL during a Thanksgiving Day win over the New Orleans Saints last season. He's been on the PUP list and designated him for return gives the Bills a 21-day window to place White on the 53-man roster. "We're just excited for him to be out there," Bills coach Sean McDermott said in confirming White would practice with the Bills on Wednesday...
BUFFALO, NY
The Rogersville Review

5-1 within reach for Vikings as banged-up Dolphins visit

The Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins are trending in opposite directions as they prepare for their matchup Sunday at 1 p.m. in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Vikings (4-1), who have lost three of the past four meetings with the Dolphins, have won three in a row overall and sit atop the NFC North standings heading into Week 6. The Dolphins opened the season with three consecutive victories before injuries derailed their hot start during back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets. The most notable was their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when he suffered a concussion on Sept....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Rogersville Review

Scuffling Rams face off vs. Panthers, new coach

The coaching change with the Carolina Panthers has been a much-scrutinized topic this week. Perhaps to some degree that has overshadowed the struggles of the defending Super Bowl champions. The Los Angeles Rams are 2-3 and looking shaky, particularly on offense. They'll try to get that turned around against the visiting Panthers (1-4) on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Matt Rhule is out as Carolina's coach, unable to make it through his third season. Steve Wilks, with a background as a defensive coach, takes over as interim head coach. "I want to be a part of trying to turn this thing...
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
The Rogersville Review

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) doesn’t practice

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor opened the Week 6 practice period on the sideline with the ankle injury that kept him out of last week's game. Taylor was listed as a DNP (did not participate) on Wednesday. Backup Nyheim Hines (concussion) was listed as limited in practice. Taylor was one of eight players who missed practice Wednesday, six due to injury. Defensive back Tony Brown (concussion), OL Ryan Kelly (hip), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DE Kwity Paye (ankle) and DT Eric Johnson (illness) were also sidelined. Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champion, sustained the injury in the fourth...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Rogersville Review

Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player

Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play late in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 21-15 win. Brady swung his leg at Jarrett as both players were getting up but did not make contact. Brady, 45, has passed for 1,409 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion's 23rd NFL campaign. --Field Level Media
ATLANTA, GA
The Rogersville Review

Fresh off blowout loss, Steelers face Tom Brady's Bucs

Still reeling from last week's beatdown from the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule doesn't get any easier. The Steelers (1-4) return to play at home this weekend, but they will host Tom Brady's Tampa Buccaneers. While the Steelers defense will have plenty to worry about with Brady and the Tampa Bay offense, the Buccaneers (3-2) are also armed with a stout defense that could pose some problems for Pittsburgh rookie Kenny Pickett. In his first career start last week, Pickett -- the 20th overall pick in this year's draft -- completed 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy