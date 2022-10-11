Fantasy football Week 6 notes and waiver wire advice: Raheem Mostert a must-add

Quick hitters and waiver wire advice for a handful of notable players after Week 5 of the fantasy football season:

Chase Edmonds quite literally disappeared from the game plan, with Mostert dominating the workload. Grab Mostert in those few leagues where he is available, can try to trade high if you have him, and regardless, dump Edmonds.

With Damien Harris forced out with a hammy problem, Stevenson went bonkers (25-for-161). Don’t expect the Pats to rush Harris back, and if he does miss time and Stevenson turns in another similar game, don’t expect timeshare to return in its previous form.

The Allen Robinson experiment looks like a failure. Skowronek is benefiting as a result.

He isn’t going to be the next Rob Gronkowski. But at a thin position, all he has to be to be useful is to be Tom Brady’s favorite tight end.

Would have been cheaper to acquire last week. But his Week 5 debut was nothing special, so perhaps you don’t have to overpay. Expect him to be Washington’s lead the rest of the way. The volume will create production eventually.

If you want a Jeff Wilson Jr. handcuff, looks like Coleman is your man. But he is a bench stash or DFS dart more than an every-week fantasy option.

Two Week 5 TDs will make him a hot waiver target. But he becomes unusable as soon as Jahan Dotson returns from a hamstring issue. Bid accordingly.

Good news: Matt Rhule has been fired, so virtually anything should constitute an offensive improvement, even with Baker Mayfield sidelined. Bad news: It won’t happen overnight, since Panthers’ QB woes persist.