King City’s Board of Aldermen agreed to finance a portion of the price for an Expression Swing for the King City City Park among their actions in their October meeting. The council approved the purchase with the condition that their one-third of the payment price will be paid after there is confirmation that the other two-thirds of the funding has been secured. The city’s cost for the commitment will be a little over $4,100. There will also be measurements done to make sure that the area will have sufficient space for the swing to be located in the city park.

KING CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO