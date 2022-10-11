Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Jan M. Fitzgerald
Jan M. Fitzgerald, 67, Kansas City, MO, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, MO. He was born on May 21, 1955, in Chicago, IL the son of Kenneth Leroy and Lois Emma (Goodwin) Fitzgerald. In December of 1976, he married Cathie Bornhauser in Boonville,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Jodi Beth (Slaughter) Frazier
Funeral services for 60-year old Maysville resident Jodi Beth (Slaughter) Frazier will be at 11 am Monday at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at turnerfamilyfuneral.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
northwestmoinfo.com
Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Five Injured in Rollover Accident on I-35 Near Winston
A one-vehicle accident in Daviess County overnight sent the driver and four passengers to the hospital, two with serious injuries. The accident occurred as 30-year old Whittemore, Iowa resident was driving northbound on I-35 in Daviess County around 11 pm. The vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway into the median. The investigating trooper says the driver overcorrected, bringing the vehicle back to the roadway where it started to overturn. Three of the five occupants were ejected.
northwestmoinfo.com
Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
northwestmoinfo.com
Updated: Bonne Terre Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping of Girl Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed on a Bonne Terre man for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six year old Austin Gaal is facing charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Gaal approached the 14-year old girl as she exited the school bus at SE Sioux Lane and SE Mohawk Lane near Lathrop. Gaal allegedly told the girl he was supposed to pick her up. The girl resisted and went to a nearby residence to call her mother, who then contacted authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Arizona Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Buchanan County
An Arizona man is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in Buchanan County. Court documents say Tucson, Arizona, resident Charles S. Boyce-Jones faces a felony charge of second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Records list that charge from November 2021. Authorities requested a warrant for Boyce-Jones Tuesday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop
Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Car Accident Leaves Three With Minor Injuries
A two vehicle accident Thursday morning on Interstate 29 left three people with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. According to the accident report, a 2020 Ford Explorer being driven by 64-year-old Country Club resident Marvin E. Chrisman had slowed in traffic on I-29 just before 8 A.M. Thursday. That’s when a 2016 Chevy Malibu being driven by 39-year-old Savannah resident Donald L. Lawrence failed to slow and struck the rear end of the Chrisman vehicle.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Holt County Routes to Close Next Week For Railroad Maintenance
Railroad maintenance will close Holt County Missouri Route 111 just north of U.S. Route 159 and Route P in Fortescue next week. Contractors working with BNSF Railroad, under a permit from the Missouri Department of Transportation, will perform the work. Route 111 will close at the crossing just north of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
King City Council Approves Partial Expression Swing Financing For City Park
King City’s Board of Aldermen agreed to finance a portion of the price for an Expression Swing for the King City City Park among their actions in their October meeting. The council approved the purchase with the condition that their one-third of the payment price will be paid after there is confirmation that the other two-thirds of the funding has been secured. The city’s cost for the commitment will be a little over $4,100. There will also be measurements done to make sure that the area will have sufficient space for the swing to be located in the city park.
northwestmoinfo.com
Court Documents Say Woman Escaped Excelsior Springs Basement while Duct Tape and Wearing a Metal Collar
(MISSOURINET) – Court documents say a woman escaped a Missouri home while duct taped and wearing a locked metal collar around her neck. Excelsior Springs police are investigating the case of a 22-year-old woman, who says she had been held hostage since early September and escaped last Friday. The...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bond Modifications Denied For Country Club Man Charged With Making a Terrorist Threat
A Country Club man charged with making a terrorist threat in Andrew County will appear in court next month for a case review. Court documents say Guy Garrett Johnson faces a felony charge of first-degree making a terrorist threat. Records list that charge from August 21. Johnson is in custody...
Comments / 0