Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Jay Kenny seeking upset against Naomi Duerr as she goes for third term on Reno council
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In the race for Reno's Ward 2 this midterm election cycle, two-term councilwoman Naomi Duerr seeks to defend her seat, facing a well-funded challenger in small business owner Jay Kenny. Duerr comfortably advanced through the June primary, receiving 54% of the...
mynews4.com
Douglas County commissioners vote to keep vacation home rentals in Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The future of the vacation home rental program, or VHRs, in the Tahoe area could look different. Douglas County commissioners joined the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee and the public Thursday morning to discuss the current short-term rental program. There are 532 active vacation home rental permits in the Tahoe township. The goal of the meeting seemed simple—decide to either ban or continue the rental program. After hours of back and forth, commissioners voted to keep VHRs, and direct staff to update areas of concern.
mynews4.com
Annual UNR Ski Swap returning to Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual UNR Ski Swap is returning to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Oct. 21-23. Proceeds from the legacy event will go help get the UNR ski team back to NCAA Division I status. The 3-day event showcases new and gently used...
mynews4.com
Virginia Street reopening in downtown Reno ahead of schedule
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Street in downtown Reno will be open in both directions as of Friday afternoon which is a week ahead of schedule. A stretch of road has been open to one-way traffic for several months while the city of Reno tested a micro-mobility project.
Stalled murder case now an issue in Lyon County District Attorney race
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A loving mother and an avid baseball fan. Those are just a couple of ways Sierra Ceccarelli is remembered by family and friends. It's been an agonizing six years for those who knew and loved her. Six years since she was...
mynews4.com
The story behind Reno's Black Rabbit Mead Co.
Black Rabbit Mead Company was founded by two local high school teachers, Jake and Will. They discovered a love for mead when they met another teacher, Al from Al's Bees. He offered to give them some honey and a mead making kit, if they’d split the bottles. News 4...
mynews4.com
Power restored for south Reno residents
------- A power outage affecting more than 2,300 NV Energy customers in south Reno is also causing some traffic problems. The city of Reno said the outage has caused backup batteries in traffic signals to deplete. Just a reminder, if you come across an intersection with a signal that is...
mynews4.com
Massive $500 million project to bring 2 new concourses to Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport
Big changes are afoot at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Airport CEO Daren Griffin and other dignitaries held a news conference Thursday morning announcing a half-billion dollar project which will demolish concourses B and C and build new ones. The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority board of trustees also approved $30 million for...
Historic house in Carson City goes up in flames Thursday morning
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A historical house in Carson City was largely damaged after it burst into flames early Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a building on fire on the 300 block of N. Minnesota St. in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the Lee House (part of the Kit Carson Trail historical walking tour) engulfed in flames.
mynews4.com
Reno group collecting socks for vulnerable veterans on Oct. 13
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks is host their annual Socktober this week to collect socks for vulnerable male veterans. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Cypress Reno (761 S. Virginia St.) in midtown at 6 p.m. The community is encouraged to drop...
mynews4.com
Community organizations invited to be in Reno's Veterans Day Parade next month
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Reno next month and community organizations are invited to participate in the parade. For this year's Veterans Day Parade, which is set for November 11 at 11:11 a.m.,...
mynews4.com
Sparks High alum donates time, supplies to brighten former school
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks High alum Craig Gustavson has been busy painting the chain and pillars outside of Sparks High from their old gray color to school colors of maroon and gold. Gustavson, class of 1962 donated his time and supplies to do the...
Latest report shows Reno apartment rents starting to dip
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new report indicates the rent prices for apartments around Las Vegas are starting to dip, suggesting the market is continuing to stabilize after prices skyrocketed over the last year. The Nevada State Apartment Association said Thursday that asking rents averaged...
mynews4.com
Fernley high school girl found safe after going missing Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — UPDATED as of 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 14. The family of Precious Rodriguez says she was found and is safe. A girl has been reported missing after not returning home from school on Thursday, announced the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).
mynews4.com
Student hit by car while leaving Westergard Elementary School
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An elementary school student was hit by a car while they were leaving school on Friday. The Reno Police Department responded to the crash at George Westergard Elementary School around 3:07 p.m. According to RPD, the student was walking on the...
mynews4.com
Four finalists chosen for second vacant seat on Reno city council
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno city council voted Wednesday to narrow down the list of 19 applicants for the vacant Ward 3 seat to four finalists. Council members voted to advance Kyle Edgerton, Miguel Martinez, Courtney McKimmey and Sean Savoy. (Click their names above...
mynews4.com
Suspicious device found in Reno Sam's Club parking lot rendered safe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious device found in the Sam's Club parking lot in Reno caused the area to close for a few hours on Wednesday evening. The device was found in the parking lot of the Sam's Club on Kietzke Lane on Oct. 12. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department, the FBI, the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) and the Consolidated Bomb Squad responded to the scene.
mynews4.com
Massive sewer project to impact traffic on Stead Blvd. into next year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A major sewer project is expected to impact traffic on a portion of Stead Blvd. into the spring. Traffic on Stead Blvd. between Lear Blvd. and N. Virginia St. will be impacted starting Wednesday, Oct. 12 through spring 2023, according to the city of Reno. Traffic on Stead Blvd. will be reduced to a single lane in each direction with potential delays due to construction.
mynews4.com
Man arrested after fight in Sparks involving knife and hammer
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after a fight in Sparks Thursday evening that sent one person to the hospital. Sparks Police officers responded the 400 block of Michele Way for a report of a man who was stabbed on Oct. 13 around 5:45 p.m. Officers found two men who had been in a fight involving a knife and a hammer.
mynews4.com
Man breaks into house during pursuit in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious stolen car lead the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) to a pursuit in Fernley on Wednesday afternoon. According to LCSO, at approximately 12:07 p.m. on October 12, the LCSO Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Pioneer Casino on 1705 Highway 50 Alternate. After conducting a surveillance of the car, detectives determined that it was reported stolen.
