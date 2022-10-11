ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

Sheffield’s Steffan Voted Volleyball Performance of the Week for Oct. 3-6

WARREN, Pa. – Sheffield’s Kadence Steffan was voted the Volleyball Performance of the Week of Oct. 3-6. Steffan garnered 46% of the votes (10,729) to outpace second-place finisher Tori Newton of Elk County Catholic, who had 36% of the votes (8,397). Meadville’s Emma Parks was third with 1,902 votes or 8%.
Redbank Valley Shorthanded in Loss at Port Allegany

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Redbank Valley played without several key players including quarterback Cam Wagner and wide receiver/defensive back Ashton Kahle in its 8-7 loss at Port Allegany Friday. (Game story to be posted soon) Prior to the game, the YDL Sports Network learned that a number of Bulldog...
Watch Live: Redbank Valley at Port Allegany

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Watch live as Redbank Valley takes on Port Allegany in a District 9 Class 1A football showdown. Chris Rossetti and Sean Lathrop have the call from Port Allegany. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels. <iframe...
Battle to the Gators: Port Allegany Tops Redbank Valley

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Peyton Stiles’ 6-yard touchdown run followed by Drew Evens’ 2-point conversion run with 3:02 to play lifted Port Allegany to an 8-7 win over shorthanded Redbank Valley in a clash of top District 9 Class 1A teams at Port Allegany. “It was a...
St. Marys Claims D9 Class 2A Team Tennis Championship

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – St. Marys captured the District 9 Class 2A team tennis title with a 4-1 win over Punxsutawney on Wednesday. Punxsy got its lone win in singles action, as Class 2A individual champion Chloe Presloid beat Mia Klaiber, 6-0, 6-1. St. Marys got the win at No. 2 singles, with Caitlin Blessel earning a marathon 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) win over Emily McMahan, while Roan Lion was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Brooke Skarbeck at No. 3 singles.
Week 8 D9 football: Bulldogs at Gators in Class 1A showdown

With two weeks left in the regular season, the two unbeaten District 9 football teams head on the road Friday night. Unbeaten Redbank Valley’s trip to one-loss Port Allegany is a rematch of a first-round playoff game in Class 1A last year while it’s also a potential championship preview on what looks to be the top two seeds in this year’s bracket. It’s also the likely winner-take-all scenario for the Region 2 title.
PORT ALLEGANY, PA

