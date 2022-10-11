Read full article on original website
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Redbank Valley/Port Allegany Showdown; Titusville/Warren Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of football games Friday, Oct. 14, including the District 9 Class 1A showdown between Redbank Valley and Port Allegany as well as a District 10 matchup between Titusville and Warren. In addition, the Generational Wealth Management Postgame...
Sheffield’s Steffan Voted Volleyball Performance of the Week for Oct. 3-6
WARREN, Pa. – Sheffield’s Kadence Steffan was voted the Volleyball Performance of the Week of Oct. 3-6. Steffan garnered 46% of the votes (10,729) to outpace second-place finisher Tori Newton of Elk County Catholic, who had 36% of the votes (8,397). Meadville’s Emma Parks was third with 1,902 votes or 8%.
Redbank Valley Shorthanded in Loss at Port Allegany
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Redbank Valley played without several key players including quarterback Cam Wagner and wide receiver/defensive back Ashton Kahle in its 8-7 loss at Port Allegany Friday. (Game story to be posted soon) Prior to the game, the YDL Sports Network learned that a number of Bulldog...
Watch Live: Redbank Valley at Port Allegany
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Watch live as Redbank Valley takes on Port Allegany in a District 9 Class 1A football showdown. Chris Rossetti and Sean Lathrop have the call from Port Allegany. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels. <iframe...
Oct. 13, 2022 VB Recaps: Pfaff Paces DuBois Over Clarion; Conneaut Beats Warren; Sherry Gets 1,000th Kill for Jburg
CLARION, Pa. – Jess Pfaff had 18 kills to lead DuBois to a 3-1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-15, 27-25) win at Clarion. Kendra Cowan added 11 kills and two blocks for the Lady Beavers, who rallied from deficits of 23-19 and 24-21 in the fourth set to secure the victory.
Oct. 11 Soccer Recaps: Redbank Valley’s Clouse Sets Program Record for Career Goals in Win
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Redbank Valley’s Owen Clouse scored four goals, breaking the program’s career record in the Bulldogs’ 10-1 win over Forest Area. Clouse now has 76 career goals, breaking the record of 75 set by Keith Ochs (1998-2001). Owen Harmon also had a pair...
Battle to the Gators: Port Allegany Tops Redbank Valley
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Peyton Stiles’ 6-yard touchdown run followed by Drew Evens’ 2-point conversion run with 3:02 to play lifted Port Allegany to an 8-7 win over shorthanded Redbank Valley in a clash of top District 9 Class 1A teams at Port Allegany. “It was a...
St. Marys Claims D9 Class 2A Team Tennis Championship
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – St. Marys captured the District 9 Class 2A team tennis title with a 4-1 win over Punxsutawney on Wednesday. Punxsy got its lone win in singles action, as Class 2A individual champion Chloe Presloid beat Mia Klaiber, 6-0, 6-1. St. Marys got the win at No. 2 singles, with Caitlin Blessel earning a marathon 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) win over Emily McMahan, while Roan Lion was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Brooke Skarbeck at No. 3 singles.
Oct. 12, 2022: Punxsy Celebrates Griebel in Win Over C-L; Port Allegany Tops St. Marys
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – On a night when she was honored for her 1,000th career set assist, Danielle Griebel had 40 set assists, 13 digs, and two kills to lift Punxsutawney to a 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25) over visiting Clarion-Limestone. After Wednesday night, Griebel has 1,111 career set assists.
PSAC Football Notes, Week 7: Slippery Rock Looks to Continue Recent Domination of Gannon
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – There’s no shortage of storylines as PSAC football enters Week 7. IUP remains unbeaten and ranked No. 5, while Slippery Rock has rebounded from its lone loss to the Crimson Hawks and remains in the Top 25 at No. 18. Elsewhere, Slippery Rock hosts Gannon at 1 p.m., with The Rock having won the last seven games in the series.
Week 8 D9 football: Bulldogs at Gators in Class 1A showdown
With two weeks left in the regular season, the two unbeaten District 9 football teams head on the road Friday night. Unbeaten Redbank Valley’s trip to one-loss Port Allegany is a rematch of a first-round playoff game in Class 1A last year while it’s also a potential championship preview on what looks to be the top two seeds in this year’s bracket. It’s also the likely winner-take-all scenario for the Region 2 title.
